Holiday Cabaret
WESTON – Make plans to come to Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm for an evening filled with the songs of the season. The final performances is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15.
Former Young Company members Hannah Flam, Devin Johnson, Mackenzie Jones, Bella Muller, Mickey Ryan and Michael Seltzer return for the Company’s annual Holiday Cabaret, a fun, festive show to get you into the holiday spirit. Proceeds from the event benefit the Weston Playhouse Young Company Program.
Tickets are $35, $30 in advance; go online to www.westonplayhouse.org.
‘Christmas Caravan’
BELLOWS FALLS – Celebrate the season with a musical journey around the world. Stone Church Arts presents “Christmas Caravan,” a special concert for all ages at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19. Sultans of String and singer Rebecca Campbell travel from Canada to bring you this high-energy musical event at Immanuel Episcopal Church, the stone church on the hill, 20 Church St.
Maverick Music Magazine, UK, called Christmas Caravan an “energetic and exciting music fest from a band with talent to burn … the very epitome of world music: no boundaries, no rules!”
Three-time Juno (Canada’s Grammy) nominees Sultans of String deliver an exuberant performance featuring band originals, world music-inspired classics, and seasonal favorites to warm your heart on a cold winter’s night. From fiery fiddle tunes to a Caribbean sleigh ride, this holiday fiesta heats up when Sultans of String bring their signature sound to well-known gems such as “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring,” a djembe-driven “Little Drummer Boy,” a “Feliz Navidad” ska party, a Turkish twist on “Greensleeves,” a Gypsy-jazz inspired “Django Christmas,” and a Rumba Flamenca-fuelled “Jingle Bells.”
Campbell has sung alongside such luminaries as Lynn Miles, Ian Tamblyn, Paul Quarrington, Parachute Club, Richard Thompson, Charlie Louvin, Ferron, Fred Eaglesmith, Alanis Morrisette, and many more.
Tickets are $25-$50, $20-$45 in advance; call 802-460-0110, or go online to www.stonechurcharts.org.
New percussion
PUTNEY – In time for the holidays, Yellow Barn welcomes home percussion alumnus and Sō Percussion founder Jason Treuting and his wife Beth Meyers (viola and voice) for a second residency to develop Treuting’s work “Go Placidly With Haste.” Together with a mixed ensemble of New York-based musicians, Treuting and Meyers will bring the work to Next Stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, ahead of its New York City premiere. The performance lasts approximately 70 minutes, and concludes with an open discussion between musicians and audience members.
Treuting says of “Go Placidly With Haste”: “I have been extensively touring an old work of mine called ‘Amid the Noise.’ It is actually the first music I composed, and over the past few years I have had a resurgence with the work and been energized to remount the pieces as I originally intended them, as pieces that can change instrumentation from concert to concert. ‘Go Placidly with Haste’ will feature a series of solos, changeable on any given night, and mixed with large ensemble music for flexible instrumentation.”
Tickets are $20, $17 for seniors, $10 for students; call 802-387-6637, or go online to www.yellowbarn.org. Advance reservations are strongly encouraged for guaranteed admission.
‘Sorry, but Hello’
RUTLAND – “Sorry, but Hello” will be on display at the Castleton University Bank Gallery through Jan. 16.
The exhibition, created by Rutland-based painter and ceramic artist Reid Brechner, cautiously re-examines a formative body of work under the lens of place, in tandem with an exploration of newness and what it means to belong. The work, along with selected writing, represents the impossibility of disconnecting emotional affect from even the coolest, most minimal, concrete form of art creation.
“Although these works are often presented in conglomerate, I created each piece with individual intention, individual character, and I believe that they stand just as easily alone as they do together. As a result, each installation of the work is performative in nature. There is no set order or arrangement for the pieces to take. Hence, some or all of the creative activity occurs within the process of installation,” Brechner said.
Hours are: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; call 802-282-2396, or go online to www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/. The Castleton University Bank Gallery is located at 104 Merchants Row.
Trains, trees and tinsel
MIDDLEBURY – The Sheldon Museum is bursting with creativity and excitement this holiday season. Don’t miss the amazing operating train layout, miniature Christmas tree display, and two holiday exhibits.
“Ho Ho Historical Holidays to You” features classic Christmas images, antique postcards, seasonal cards, written holiday memories, and toys from the Sheldon’s collections. “Over-the-Top Holiday,” a glittering holiday display, includes numerous lighted trees, tinsel, silver balls, antique sleds and skates, traditional Santas, and traditional red and green paper chains. Melania Trump’s red Christmas trees pale in comparison to the orange trees in the exhibit. This year the Middlebury Garden Club has added a festive touch throughout the Museum with lots of vibrantly adorned ornaments and tinsel.
In what has become an annual holiday tradition in Middlebury, the elaborate Lionel train layout stands three levels high, with tracks running Lionel O gauge trains, Lionel 027 gauge trains, and an upper track running HO trains. New this year is an entire remake of the mountain including a gondola ski lift, skiers, snowboarders, rock climbers, and tunnels through the mountain to show off the HO train. The backdrop of the Green Mountains painted by local artist Gayl Braisted adds atmosphere.
Also on view are 19 colorful, one-of-a-kind miniature Christmas Trees decorated by local artists, to be raffled in support of the Museum’s children’s activities. Sarah Pope’s “Birds of a Feather” tree is covered with three-dimensional birds made from vintage kimono and sari scraps. “Grammy’s Tree” by Marge Drexler presents delicate white ornaments that were originally part of her grandmother’s afghan coverlet, made using the technique of tatting. For Scrabble fans, Sarah Stahl’s tree, “Words for the Season,” features ornaments made from Scrabble tiles spelling out words like “Joy” and “Wish.”
Holiday hours are: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 16 and 23; admission is $5, $3 for ages 6-18, $4.50 for seniors, $12 per family; call 802-388-2117, or go online to www.henrysheldonmuseum.org. The Henry Sheldon Museum is located at 1 Park St., across from the Ilsley Library.
