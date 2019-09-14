Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
Lara Herscovitch in concertBRANDON – The contemporary folksinger-songwriter Lara Herscovitch performs at Brandon Music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. A modern American songwriter-poet-performer, she creates contemporary folk with blues, pop and jazz influences. Former state troubadour of Connecticut, she writes, sings and leads with authenticity, integrity, humor and heart.
Sound Waves Magazine described her music as “expertly written prose … songwriting at its best … good for your ears AND your soul.” Delivered with a voice Performer Magazine called “clear and smooth like expensive liquor,” Acoustic Live in New York City added, “She possesses not only a huge reservoir of musical talent and a voice with a bell-like clarity, but a keen sense of global concern and a fierce intellect ... It might seem too good to be true, but true it is.”
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
BELLOWS FALLS – Lara Herscovitch, with multi-instrumentalist Scott MacDonald opening, performs at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 (door opens at 2), at Stage 33 Live is at 33 Bridge St. Tickets are $15, $12 in advance; go online to http://stage33live.com.
‘White Rabbit Red Rabbit’BRATTLEBORO – Shoot the Moon Theater Company has earned a reputation for out-of-the-box presentations during its four years as the company in-residence at the Hooker Dunham Theater, but this next project may be its boldest yet. “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” is a one-person play by Nassim Soleimanpour with very rigid guidelines for how it can be performed: the first being that the actor is not allowed to read the script until they open the sealed copy waiting for them on stage. What’s more, the same actor is not allowed to perform the piece more than once.
Thus, “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” will be performed on four nights by four actors with local ties, starting with Rebecca Waxman Friday, Sept. 21; Robert Kramsky on Saturday, Sept. 22; Evan O’Sullivan on Friday, Sept. 27, and Marilyn Tullgren on Saturday, Sept. 28. All show times are 7:30 p.m.
“The actors are not even allowed to research the play. They get two pages of directions from the playwright about 48 hours prior to the performance,” said Joshua Moyse, the artistic director of Shoot the Moon.
The New York Times called “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” a “playful, enigmatic and haunting solo show” when it ran off-Broadway. Performers who took on the text during that 2016 run included Nathan Lane, Whoopi Goldberg, Patrick Wilson, Brian Dennehy, Cynthia Nixon, George Takei, Rachel Dratch and Alan Cumming.
Tickets are $15, $35 for all four performances; go online to www.shootthemoontheater.com.
Cellist Sophie ShaoMIDDLEBURY – The Middlebury Performing Arts Series’ 100th anniversary season opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 20 with perennial Middlebury favorite, cellist Sophie Shao. Applauded by the New York Times for her “eloquent, powerful” interpretations, Shao has a gift for assembling impromptu chamber ensembles that are brimming with passion and talent. This season, she’s joined by violinists Jennifer Frautschi and Zachary DePue, violists Paul Neubauer and Che-Yen Chen, and cellist Fred Sherry for a program including Brahms’s Sextet No. 1 in B-flat major, selected Consorts for Six Viols by Orlando Gibbons, and Schoenberg’s “Verklärte Nacht.” The audience is invited to enjoy a season-opening reception after the concert.
Performing Arts Series Director Allison Coyne Carroll has worked closely with Shao on every one of her annual performances. “Sophie’s collaborative spirit and vision have been treasured over the years, and her partnership with our series will prove integral as we look towards our second century.”
Tickets are $30, $10 for youth; call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go online to www.middlebury.edu/arts/tickets. The Mahaney Center is located 72 Porter Field Road, just off Route 30 South/S. Main Street.
Sarasa cellosBRATTLEBORO – The Sarasa Ensemble’s opening program for the 2019-20 concert season explores the profound depth of J.S. Bach’s solo cello suites alongside the great charm and tunefulness of Giacobbe Cervetto’s trios.
“Music for 3 Cellos: Bach and Cervetto” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Brattleboro Music Center.
The program includes J.S. Bach’s Suite No. 2 in D minor, Suite No. 1 in G major, and Suite No. 3 in C major, all for solo cello; and Cervetto’s Trio II in B-flat major: Allegro; Trio IV in C major; Vivace, and Trio VI in C minor: Adagio – Alla breve – Minuetto I & II.” Performers are Timothy Merton, Jennifer Morsches and Phoebe Carrai.
Tickets are $20, $40 preferred seating; call 802-257-4523, or go online to www.bmcvt.org. For information, visit www.sarasamusic.org.
‘Animals Are Innocent’MIDDLEBURY – The Henry Sheldon Museum of Vermont History will present “The Animals Are Innocent,” a mixed-media and ceramic exhibit of colorful, boat sculptures and paintings, both featuring animals, by Maryland artist, ceramist, author and illustrator Dana Simson. The exhibit opens on Tuesday, Sept. 20; a reception honoring the artist will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
The series of toy boats on wheels made of ceramic and mixed materials have animals as passengers. Simson’s goal through her art is to show how animals are losing both habitat and food sources, suffering the man-made effects of pollution and wilderness encroachment, and are imperiled by fossil-fuel enhanced climate change.
Simson has published 18 books, including five children’s picture books, gift books, a pop-up book and her latest “Come Together,” an invitation for retooling individual daily actions for a greener future. Her artwork has been featured in many national magazines, placed in TV shows and Hollywood movies, including “Titanic.”
In conjunction with the exhibit, the Sheldon will present an afternoon cruise along the shores of Lake Champlain, 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, leaving from Basin Harbor Marina. Thomas Rogers from The Nature Conservancy will present a brief talk about how climate change has affected fish and wildlife in Vermont.
The fee is $50, and includes one complimentary drink (space is limited); call 802-388-2117, or go online to visit www.henrysheldonmuseum.org.
