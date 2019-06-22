Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
Caroline Cotter in concert
BRANDON — Hear the captivating honeyed voice of singer-songwriter Caroline Cotter at Brandon Music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29. She returns to the venue after completing another successful European tour, having performed throughout France, Germany and Belgium.
Cotter grew up in Providence, Rhode Island and attended college in Maine before setting off on what has become a global quest for adventure and education set to music, and she’s not slowing down anytime soon. Since her debut album, “Dreaming as I Do,” was released and reached #5 on the Folk DJ Charts in 2015, Cotter has performed over 700 shows in 45 states and 13 countries. Currently she is touring to support her second major release, “Home on the River.”
“Today’s folk scene has a new champion, one who encapsulates the sweetness, serenity and sophistication that has always made the genre so affecting in such a timeless manner,” wrote Lee Zimmerman in Country Standard Time.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25 reservations are required); call 802-247-4295 or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
‘Song and the Sorrow’
MIDDLEBURY – Two remarkable songwriters are linked by blood, music — and a painful legacy.
In anticipation of musician Catherine MacLellan’s Sept. 12 visit to Middlebury, Town Hall Theater will be screening a documentary about music and mental illness with MacLellan and her father as the main subjects. The film, which runs a brisk 42 minutes, will be shown at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30.
MacLellan is the daughter of Canadian singer-songwriting legend Gene MacLellan, who committed suicide when she was 14. Two decades after his loss, Catherine is finally ready to confront the hurtful mystery of her absent parent and embrace his musical legacy.
“The Song and the Sorrow” follows Catherine MacLellan as she tries to come to terms with her father and his legacy while facing her own struggles with mental health. She reaches out to family, friends, and musicians like Anne Murray, Lennie Gallant and the late Ron Hynes, who knew and played with Gene. And for the first time, Catherine’s family faces the unspoken specter of Gene’s struggle with bipolar disorder.
Tickets are $10 (plus fees), $8 for seniors; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org. The Town Hall Theater is located at 68 S. Pleasant St.
They from Berklee
BELLOWS FALLS — At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, Stone Church Arts presents They, a duo consisting of Berklee College of Music students AC Muench and Oliver Esposito, playing poignant originals and funky fun covers. The live concert is in the Chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St.
Esposito, formerly known as “B,” on mandolin, guitar, piano and vocals, has played with Amos Lee, Langhorne Slim, Chris Thile, Mary Gauthier and as a solo artist, and has released a CD of all-original music by Nielson Hubbard. Muench, on bass and vocals, has played as many styles as you can name, some things of note being work at Berklee as a session musician for the Berklee Film Scoring Orchestra, a member of the house band for the Perfect Pitch Competition, and as the principal bassist of the Berklee Motion Picture Orchestra. They also played Jenni Rudolph’s “Momentum” album release concert and are featured on her upcoming album.
For tickets or information, call 802-460-0110, or go online to www.stonechurcharts.org.
Wyld Nightz
FAIR HAVEN — The Wyld Nightz band will be making its first appearance at the Fair Haven Park at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27.
The band was formed over 10 years ago in Brattleboro. Founding members Michael McKinney, guitar, trumpet and vocals; and Jeff Brewer, guitar and vocals, have worked with various members to emphasize dance music with exciting ensemble playing. Fred “Freight Train” Epstein, drums; and Matt Martyn on bass guitar anchor the rhythm section. Keyboard duties and vocals are covered by Tony Speranza of Simon’s Rock. Anthony Speranza Jr. appears regularly on alto and tenor saxophones.
Hot dogs, sodas, water and popcorn are available for purchase. The concerts are family friendly and fun for folks of all ages. (There will be no concert July 4; the next will be July 11.)
The concerts go on rain or shine; rain location is the Congregational Church at the north end of the park; to check, call 802-265-3010, ext. 301, after 4 p.m.
‘Everything Is Still’
MANCHESTER — Ever since Eastman Kodak developed the first motion picture film for Thomas Edison’s studio in the late 1800s, photographers have been adapting the moving medium for still-camera use.
In the exhibition “Everything Is Still: Photographers Working in Motion Picture Film,” curator Stephen Schaub brings together 20 artists from the United States, Singapore and Japan who create still images using motion picture film. The exhibition will be on view at the Southern Vermont Arts Center (SVAC) June 29 through Aug. 11, and opens with a reception, 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 29.
“Everything Is Still” will also include one gallery continually screening eight- parts of the CineStill Frames documentary series directed by Brendan Leahy of Studio Skylight. Each of these parts focuses on one of the photographers represented in the exhibition, exploring their process and approach.
Hours are: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 802-362-1405, or go online to www.svac.org.
Artist Rita Fuchsberg
WEST RUTLAND – Artist Rita Fuchsberg will discuss her “Ladies in Waiting” exhibit at The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27. The installation, up through July 14, examines the experiences of women on death row. The gallery at 636 Marble St. is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
For more information, call 802-438-2097, or email info@carvingstudio.org.
Artist Karla Van Vliet
MIDDLEBURY — The Jackson Gallery at Town Hall Theater presents “Karla Van Vliet: Scored Paintings,” June 21 through August 4.
Van Vliet uses a technique that she created to have the look and feel of an etching. The process incorporates aspects of both painting and drawing. She scores the surface of the painting and then applies and removes paint, over and over, as the paint fills in the scoring to create line and form. She works with several recurring patterns and images that resonate in her.
Van Vliet’s art has been shown in several galleries including Helen Day Art Center, Still Point Art Gallery, Women in the Arts at the Chaffee Art Center co-sponsored with the National Museum of Women in the Arts and Champlain’s Lake Rediscovered, which toured the northeast.
Gallery hours are: noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and an hour before any public events in the building; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.