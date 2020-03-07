Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
Cerutti-Reid DuoBRANDON – Brandon Music will welcome the Cerutti-Reid Duo at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, when they will be performing an evocative and varied classical program of 19th- to 21st-century music on piano and viola.
Pianist Alison Bruce Cerutti and violist Elizabeth Reid are also members of the Northern Third Piano Quartet. This series of concerts as a piano-viola duo is intended to celebrate 15 years of Cerutti and Reid’s musical partnership.
As part of this program the Cerutti-Reid duo will give the world premiere of Vermont composer Carol Wood’s work for viola and piano, “The Long Parting.” Also featured are the American premieres of the works “Curfew” by Elisabeth Blair and Sonata for Viola and Piano by David Jaeger.
The program will also include the “Ballade” by Claude Debussy, “Fratres” by Arvo Pärt and will conclude with Sonata in F minor for viola and piano by Johannes Brahms. This latter piece sparked the start of Cerutti and Reid’s collaboration as a duo. They will be performing this program at venues throughout Vermont
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
Guitarist Hiroya TsukamotoPITTSFORD – Japanese guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto will perform at Maclure Library, 840 Arch St., at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14. He is a composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan who began playing the five-string banjo when he was 13, and took up the guitar shortly after.
In 2000, Tsukamoto received a scholarship to Berklee College of Music and came to the United States. He formed his own group in Boston, Interoceanico (inter-oceanic),” which consists of musicians from different continents. Tsukamoto has released three solo albums: “Solo,” “Heartland” and “Places.”
In 2018, Tsukamoto was awarded second place in the International Finger Style Guitar Championship. “… chops, passion and warmth. Zealously recommended!” reported Jazz Review.com. “HiroyaTsukamoto takes us on an impressionistic journey,” claimed the Boston Herald.
Tsukamoto will also hold an acoustic guitar workshop at 3 p.m. He will demonstrate finger-style techniques, chords, basic theory and how to start composing an original guitar piece. (Bring your own instrument; call for information.)
Tickets are $25 (limited seating); call 802-725-8160.
Photographer Alison WrightPUTNEY – The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC), Next Stage Arts Project, and the Vermont Women’s Fund present “Grit and Grace: The Empowerment of Women at Work in Global Communities,” a talk by National Geographic photographer Alison Wright, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Next Stage Arts Project.
Wright’s talk is presented in conjunction with “Grit and Grace: Women at Work,” an exhibit of Wright’s photographs opening at BMAC March 14 alongside seven other new exhibits.
Wright is a documentary photographer, a National Geographic Traveler of the Year, a recipient of the Dorothea Lange Award in Documentary Photography, and the author of multiple books, including “The Spirit of Tibet: Portrait of a Culture in Exile,” “Human Tribe” and the memoir “Learning to Breathe: One Woman’s Journey of Spirit and Survival.”
In her talk at Next Stage, Wright will share the stories behind her photographs, speak about her experiences as a global photojournalist, and place the work within the broader context of her own extraordinary life story, which includes a two-decade friendship with the Dalai Lama and a near-death experience in Laos.
“These are more than images of women just toiling in the fields in rural areas,” Wright said. “Many have joined co-ops, obtained microloans, and opened bank accounts in order to take control of their own money. In many of these war-torn countries, nearly every woman has suffered some unspeakable atrocity. By creating awareness of their plight, we can not only help empower these women but learn from their determination and strength.”
Tickets are $15, $12 in advance; go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org or https://nextstagearts.org.
Variety for foodWEST RUTLAND – The 11th annual West Rutland Variety Show will showcase local talent to raise money for the West Rutland Food Shelf at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at West Rutland Town Hall, 35 Marble St.
Tom Leypoldt, executive director of PEG-TV, will serve as the master of ceremonies. Performers include dancers from Born to Dance Studio in Rutland, musicians from the Rutland Jewish Center’s Klezmer Band, along with other local solo and group acts, with a finale presented by members of St Bridget and St. Stanislaus Kostka Churches. The event will also feature a 50-50 raffle and a bake sale. All funds raised will go to the West Rutland Food Shelf.
Tickets are $8, $5 for seniors and children under 12, $20 per family, at the door.
Taconic kidsMANCHESTER – With its mission of bringing music to the Northshire throughout the year, Taconic Music turns its late winter focus on young people, with a student recital and a week of school visits.
The week kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Zion Episcopal Church in Manchester Center, when Taconic’s Strings for Kids presents its winter recital, showcasing violin, viola and cello students of Deanna Baasch, Vesela French, Joana Genova, François Sécordel and Jared Shapiro. The recital is free and open to the public.
During the week of March 9-13, Taconic’s Music in Action will start at Southern Vermont Arts Center’s Yester House, and travel to schools in Bennington, Dorset, Manchester, Pawlet, Sunderland and Winhall. Genova and Heather Braun, violins; Ariel Rudiakov, viola; Javier Caballero, cello and Oren Fader, guitar will play works by Brubeck, Arad, Piazzolla, Kernis, Bogdanovich and Boccherini, talk about the pieces, and offer interactive demonstrations of their instruments. The week includes a two-day workshop at Long Trail School, rehearsing and performing compositions by students and their teacher, Geoffrey Gee.
A detailed listing of schools and times can be found on the Taconic Music website, www.taconicmusic.org.
Theater auditionsDORSET – Auditions for “Nunsense II: The Second Coming” will be held at the Dorset Playhouse at 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, March 9 and 10 in the rehearsal hall. This is the second show in the “Nunsense” repertoire written by Dan Groggin. Performance dates are May 15-24.
Director Angie Merwin will be casting five women actors of varying ages who will also sing and dance. All songs will include physical movement and choreography. Wear comfortable loose clothing (no street shoes, but clean sneakers are OK). Sing a familiar show tune, or you may bring a prepared piece, if you prefer.
For more information, call 802-867-5570, or email info@dorsetplayers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.