Indian classical musicBELLOWS FALLS – The origins of Indian classical music could easily date back to 1,000 years before the Common Era. Yet it is as fresh and exciting as any contemporary music. Stone Church Arts presents an evening of Indian classical music, featuring Abhisek Lahiri, on sarod, and Subrata Bhattacharya, on tabla, at 7:30 p.m. tonight (Sept. 7) at the stone church on the hill, Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St.
Abhisek started performing in public at the early age of 11 years, though he got his first break at the national level in 1997 when he was invited by Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia to play at Saath Saath Festival, and that same year he also gave his debut performance abroad in Holland at the World Kinder Festival, where he was named as a “wonder kid.” That led to extensive concerts through Europe, the U.K., the United States, Canada, Africa, Sri Lanka, Japan, Singapore and Bangladesh, as well as his home country of India.
Bhattacharya has accompanied some of the most renowned Indian classical musicians, and he has performed at some of the most prestigious venues in India, the United States, the Middle East and Europe. He has also been a part of the Chicago-based Indo-jazz band Flat Earth Ensemble since its inception.
Tickets are $20-$25; call 802-460-0110, or go online to www.stonechurcharts.org.
Call for exhibitorsRUTLAND – All are invited to apply to exhibit in the Chaffee Art Center’s 58th annual Art in the Park Festival. The Fall Foliage Festival is Oct. 12 and 13, and is being held in Main Street Park at the Junction of Routes 4 and 7. The event, which brings in over 6000 people on Columbus weekend, features juried fine artists, craftspeople and specialty food producers.
All types of handcrafts and fine art will be on exhibit and available for purchase at the outdoor festival. The visual arts will be represented by a selection of oil paintings, watercolors, acrylics, recycled mixed media and photographs. A full array of crafts will be featured: pottery; health and body products; candles; a variety of fiber items; jewelry; glass items; garden ornaments; hand-woven baskets; hand-lettered apparel and prints, wooden bowls, platters and cutting boards; birdhouses; specialty food producers and so much more.
Rounding out the festival are food vendors, live music, kid’s activities, a community art project, pet area, and live demonstrations. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Art in the Park is the Chaffee Art Center’s major fund-raising event, occurring twice yearly in mid-summer and autumn.
Applications will be accepted up until show dates. For information and application, call 802-775-0356, email artinthepark@chaffeeartcenter.org or go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org.
‘Rightfully Hers’BELLOWS FALLS – During the week of Sept. 9 -14, the Rockingham Library will host a new popup exhibition from the National Archives, ”Rightfully Hers,” commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
“Rightfully Hers” contains simple messages exploring the history of the ratification, women’s voting rights before and after the amendment, and its impact today. Despite decades of marches, petitions and public debate to enshrine a woman’s right to vote in the constitution, while an enormous milestone, it did not grant voting rights for all.
Shining a local light on this, writer and educator Nancy Olson will share her knowledge of Clarina Howard Nichols at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 in the Biography Room of the Rockingham Library. Born in Townshend in 1810, Nichols was a journalist, lobbyist and public speaker involved in the women’s rights movements of the mid-19th century. Her editorials in the Windham County Democrat (published in Brattleboro) addressed many women’s inequality issues without apology.
Admission is is free; call 802-463-4270, or go online to http://rockinghamlibrary.org. The Library is located at 65 Westminster St.
Steampunk ShowSPRINGFIELD – Gallery at the Vault is presenting its Steampunk Show to accompany the Steampunk Festival Sept. 21 and 22. The show will run from now until Sept. 25.
The show is full of creative works: jewelry and wall art by Kevin Burke; Raggedy Ann and Andy by Sue Carey; magnets, jewelry, hats, hair fascinators and pins, plus other fun wearables by Lynette Carsten; unique jewelry and wood creations by Sloane Dawson; a must-see guitar and steampunk girl by Janalene Gould; amazing hats, necklaces, belts, etc. by Sarah Machtey; wall hangings by Rebecca and Barrett Skrypeck; and innovative jewelry by Lois Warren.
Hours are: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; call 802-885-7111, or go online to www.galleryvault.org.
Vermont artist-farmersBRATTLEBORO – The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) presents “Back to the Land Redux: Vermont’s New Generation of Artist-Farmers” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
Six southern Vermont artist-farmers will discuss the intersection and interchange between their art and their farm work. Photographer Dona Ann McAdams and her husband, Brad Kessler, the author of “Goat Song” and several novels, are the owners of Northern Spy Farm, a goat farm in Sandgate.
Artist Louisa Conrad and poet Lucas Farrell run Big Picture Farm, a goat dairy and farmstead confectionery and creamery in Townshend. Oil painters Greg Bernhardt and Hannah Sessions raise Alpine and LaMancha dairy goats and produce goat cheese at Blue Ledge Farm in Salisbury.
Admission is free; call 802-257-0124, or go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org.
Theater auditionsDORSET – The Dorset Players will hold auditions for its holiday production of “Elf, the Musical,” from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday September 11, 12 and 13, at the Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road in Dorset.
Todd Hjelt, director, and Kelly Gaiotti, choreographer, will be looking for an ensemble cast including five principal male roles which include Buddy (the Elf), young adult; Walter Hobbs, age range 35-60; Michael Hobbs, young adolescent; Santa, 40 plus; and Mr. Greenway, Walter’s boss. Principal female roles include Deb, Walter’s secretary, 25 and up; Emily Hobbs, Walter’s wife 35-60; and Jovie, Buddy’s love interest, young adult.
A chorus, which is an integral part of the show, will be cast. The chorus can include children as young as 10 and adults of any age. Everyone auditioning will be asked to sing and move to music. You may bring sheet music or digital accompaniment of a song. Bring sneakers, as Gaiotti will instruct small groups in some movement and choreography.
“Elf, the Musical,” follows the heartwarming story of Buddy’s adventure, one that takes him from the North Pole to New York, where he discovers family, love and happiness.
Additional information on the auditions may be obtained by calling the Players’ office, 802-867-5570.
