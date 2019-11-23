Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
Creative percussionBRANDON – At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Brandon Music will welcome for the first time percussionist, composer and producer Julian Loida, who is now based in Boston. This promises to be a unique sound experience comprising all original music on vibraphone written and performed by Loida himself.
Loida first revealed his skill level as a percussionist when performing at Brandon Music as drummer with the Burlington-based band Ameranouche. Loida says his music gives voice to all “wallflowers,” the title of his debut album released in September 2019. He asks his listeners to explore the introvert in each of us through his music.
“‘Wallflower’ and the music I compose is closer to a musical painting in which I assemble sound to evoke the colors in my mind…,” he said. Loida’s music is haunting, immersive and calming, while taking the listener on a musical pathway of exploration and discovery.
Loida, whose music has been described as “shimmering” and “radiant,” has performed and written for many bands and ensembles of varying styles (the Cuban/Brazilian band INÃ, jazz quintet Mojubá, chamber-folk band Night Tree), and his music has been featured in film. He has toured internationally as a featured artist at Korrö, Sweden’s largest folk music festival, and played some of the most prestigious music festivals in the U.S. such as Spoleto, New World Festival, the Exit Zero jazz festival, Caramoor American Roots Festival, and Round Top Music Festival.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
Corner HouseBELLOWS FALLS – Stone Church Arts presents Corner House, spirited songwriters with a dynamic old-time groove. These award-winning instrumentalists create a raw new sound. They perform in concert at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, in the Chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church, the stone church on the hill, 20 Church St.
Maeve Gilchrist said, “These fine musicians and lovely people think about each note they make, and it comes together in something bigger. Simply beautiful music.”
Abiding by a love for adventure, Corner House finds purpose and solace in the beauty of earth and music. Clinging wholeheartedly to studied traditions, the Boston-based band tends to write and arrange music liberally comprised of Irish, Scottish, Appalachian string band and bluegrass influences.
The singular roots-music scene of Boston has long been a destination for musicians seeking level footing to build upon. On winter eves most suited for warm tea and blankets, Ethan Hawkins (guitar), Louise Bichan (fiddle), Ethan Setiawan (mandolin), found a musical home in one another. In the autumn of 2017, Corner House debuted at FreshGrass Festival in North Adams, Massachusetts, before recording an EP and touring Scotland the following year. Returning from overseas, the three found the cellist Casey Murray living just down the street and invited the contra dance-influenced player to join the fold.
For tickets or information, call 802-460-0110, or go online to www.stonechurcharts.org.
Sarasa BaroqueBRATTLEBORO – The Sarasa Chamber Music Ensemble presents “Dynamic Duos: Partnerships of the Baroque” at the Brattleboro Music Center Friday, Nov. 29.
The 7:30 p.m. concert will spotlight some of the many partnerships that sprang up during the Baroque era between famous violinist-composers and their favorite cellists, producing a wealth of instrumental sonata repertoire.
Performing will be Alison Bury, violin; Dick Earle, oboe; Jennifer Morsches, piccolo cello; Timothy Merton, cello; and Robin Bigwood, theorbo. The program includes Vandini’s Sonata in A minor for cello and basso continuo; S.L. Weiss’ “Tombeau sur la Mort de M. Comte d’Logy”; Tartini’s Sonata in G minor, Op. 1 No. 10 “Didone abbandonata” for violin and basso continuo; P. Boni’s Sonata XII in B minor for cello and basso continuo; Corelli’s Sonata in D major for violin, Op.5 No. 1; and J.G. Graun’s Trio Sonata in F major.
The Sarasa Chamber Music Ensemble has received critical acclaim for its “informed and impassioned music-making” and is hailed for its “great clarity” and “irresistible energy.”
Tickets are $20, $10 for students; call 802-257-4523, or go online to https:// bmcvt.org.
Mario magicMIDDLEBURY – At 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Town Hall Theater presents Mario “the Maker Magician” Marchese, a New York-based, touring family performer known for his handmade robotic creations, up-cycled props and new-school slapstick character.
It’s magic through the lens of the Maker Movement! As seen on Sesame Street, Sprout, and live on tour with David Blaine, Mario’s show is an upbeat, and a very interactive experience that leaves children and families inspired to nurture their own creative paths. Blaine calls him “the best kids’ magician in the world!”
Tickets are $20, $10 for youth (plus fees); call 802-382-9222, or go online to https://townhalltheater.org.
Tree lightingFAIR HAVEN – The Fair Haven Concerts in the Park Committee will be hosting its annual holiday tree lighting in the park at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.
As in years past, the event will include songs of the season, a visit from Santa, hot chocolate and cookies. It has become a tradition that Santa arrives by fire engine, escorted by local volunteer firefighters. Following the visit from Santa, scheduled for 4 p.m. from the North Pole, all will gather around the fountain, where the tree lighting will take place.
