Ameranouche
BRANDON – Burlington-based and award-winning trio Ameranouche (pronounced uh-Mare-uh-noosh) performs live at Brandon Music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, playing a passionate style of music they call “Gypsy flamenco swing.”
They are veterans of the Newport Jazz Festival, Djangofest Northwest, Muzikfest Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and the National Press Club. The group features Richard “Shepp” Sheppard on guitar, Michael K. Harrist on bass and Julian Loida, percussionist.
Sheppard is a graduate of Berklee School of Music, where he studied guitar, composition and aesthetics. He later taught guitar, composition and music theory at Bennington College. Harrist is a musician and educator based in Boston and Southern Maine. He studied double bass with James Macdonald at the Open Music Collective in Brattleboro, and received his B.A. in music and religion from Marlboro College. Loida is a percussionist, multimedia artist and curator exploring repertoire- spanning Western classical music, Cuban Bata drumming, and jazz and R&B.
Peter Alexander in Coastal Journal wrote, “All three are virtuoso players, and once they get going, they are like a freight train of energy, cranking out a dizzying audio-scape of syncopated rifts and Gypsy flamenco melodies.”
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road.
Twiddle X2
RUTLAND – GoodWorks Entertainment presents two nights with Twiddle at the Paramount Theatre, March 28 and 29, to benefit the White Light Scholarship fund at Castleton University.
With the White Light Foundation (WLF), Twiddle’s 501©(3) partner, this two-night homecoming will create and fund a recurring White Light Scholarship at Castleton University, members of the band’s alma mater. Twiddle has come a long way since lead guitarist and vocalist Mihali Savoulidis and keyboardist Ryan Dempsey first met at Castleton’s freshman orientation, and the scholarship is the band’s way of giving back. Through the White Light Scholarship, the Foundation will reward Castleton University students with proven leadership and volunteer experience making meaningful contributions to their community, foster music education, and assist financially challenged students to complete their degrees.
“Giving back to Castleton 14 years after starting as a freshman, in the name of Twiddle and the White Light Foundation, is a full-circle moment. I can’t express how cool that is,” Dempsey said.
Twiddle will perform two extended sets each night, a rare indoor performance in their home state, where they are known for their Burlington waterfront festival Tumble Down, and will play an intimate acoustic set to VIP ticket holders.
Tickets are $38 per night, $66 for both nights, $150 VIP for both nights; call 802-775-0903, or go online to www.paramountvt.org.
English Americana
MIDDLEBURY – Town Hall Theater presents The Black Feathers, an Americana/indie rock duo from England at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28.
Ray Hughes and Sian Chandler first became aware of the magic between them while collaborating on several musical projects, becoming The Black Feathers and life partners in 2012. Americana, folk and acoustic indie rock sensibilities coexist in their musical world, with Hughes’ guitar work buoying the kind of harmonies often only heard in family bands.
Their 2016 debut album, “Soaked to the Bone,” was met with critical acclaim and broke into the Top 10 on the iTunes Country chart and the Official UK Americana Chart. “Positively sparkles with energy and joy. Magical ballads that would encourage the rowdiest of crowds to fall silent,” wrote For the Country Record.
Tickets are $15-$25 plus fees; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org. The Town Hall Theater is located at 68 S. Pleasant St.
One-act festival
DORSET – The Dorset Players will present their 16th Annual One Act Festival at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, March 29 and 30 and April 5 and 6, and 2 p.m. Sundays March 31 and April 7, at the Dorset Playhouse.
The evening features four plays: “ H.R.” by Eric Coble, directed by Janet Groom; “The Game” by Natalie Bates and directed by Peter Van Haverbeke; “A Marriage Proposal” by Anton Chekhov and directed by Don Petersen; and “Compos Mentis” by Marilyn Millstone, directed by Janet Groom.
For tickets or information, call 802-867-5777, or go online to http://dorsetplayers.org.
Two songwriters
BELLOWS FALLS – Kindred spirits and longtime friends Carolann Solebello and Joe Iadanza are perhaps the yin and yang of performing songwriters. Solebello’s smooth, warm voice and precise rhythm guitar perfectly dovetail Iadanza’s raw, honest vocals and graceful six-string virtuosity.
Solebello and Iadanza will bring their double bill to Stage 33 Live at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 23 (doors open at 7).
The two are currently on a double-bill concert tour. After Iadanza served as producer for Solebello’s 2018 album, “Shiver,” the two continued meeting to collaborate on additional songs and arrangements, reawakening Iadanza’s desire to get out onstage again after several years behind the controls.
“Joe’s songwriting chops and emotional honesty in performance have always been top-notch,” says Solebello. “While he has proven himself a great producer in recent years, bringing out the best in other artists, I am thrilled to be part of Joe’s re-emergence onto the touring troubadour scene, where he can shine his own light again.”
Admission is by donation ($15 suggested); go online http://stage33live.com.
Photographer Eric Nelson
MIDDLEBURY – The Jackson Gallery presents an exhibition of color photographs by Middlebury artist Eric Nelson, “Photographs of Vermont Landscapes and Patterns in Nature,” March 29-May 5 at Town Hall Theater. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29.
The display will feature images whose common themes are pattern, rhythm and the interaction of color and light in nature. His sources are landscapes, large and small, that include trees, plants, bodies of water and geological formations. The images range from bold compositions of delicate flowers in close-up view to intricately patterned scenes of the forest and its floor, capturing the texture and subtle tones in each.
Nelson states, “I am particularly focused on revealing the record of growth, competition for survival, and decay and regeneration found everywhere in nature. For me, photographs almost always uncover details, hidden objects, and alignments that are not noticed at the outset but become, through processing and acceptance, an essential part of making and viewing photographs.”
Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and an hour before any public events; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org.
