Singer-songwriter Chelsea BerryBRANDON – Chelsea Berry is a singer-songwriter who has been described by listeners as “compelling … she draws the entire house into her world like moths to a flame.” As a vocalist and performer, she evokes the style of artists such as Cheryl Crow, Eva Cassidy, KD Lang, and Melissa Etheridge. Singer-songwriter Livingston Taylor calls her vocals “world class,” and says of Berry: “A voice of remarkable power and control with a joyous soul. Brave and bright, Chelsea Berry is the real thing.”
Berry brings her artistry — for the fifth time — to Brandon Music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb 22.
Berry has appeared on the cover of Boston magazines such as The Noise and Northshore Magazine. She has been featured multiple times on Boston’s 92.5 The River and Sirius XM’s The Loft, as well as dozens of local stations from Maine to Florida. She has opened for artists such as Chris Isaak, Mavis Staples, Belinda Carlisle, Roger McGuinn and Tom Chapin.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
Bobby Watson & HorizonBRATTLEBORO – The Vermont Jazz Center welcomes Bobby Watson and Horizon at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Watson, on saxophone, will be joined by Rising Stars Jazz Award-winner Giveton Gelin on trumpet and a rhythm section comprised of members of the original group: pianist Edward Simon, bassist Carroll V. Dashiell and the legendary drummer Victor Lewis.
Horizon is a super-group that performs straight-ahead, acoustic, hardbop music. According to bandleader Watson, his composing style and the group’s sound is influenced by Stevie Wonder, Earth Wind and Fire, and Sly and the Family Stone. Horizon does not play covers — but definitely plays jazz.
Tickets are $20 (plus fees), $15 for students; call 802-254-9088, ext. 1, or go online to www.vtjazz.org.
Free marble workshopWEST RUTLAND – The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center is offering a free one-day carving workshop for high school students, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. This special course will give participants a chance to experience the rare (and fun!) art of marble sculpture, a craft that has been an important part of Vermont’s history and ongoing cultural legacy.
Each student will be guided by an expert instructor through carving a small sculpture from local Vermont marble, with provided tools and stone. They will also learn about different sculpture tools and techniques, and the marble itself: how it forms, which ones are good for carving, and why it’s been such an important material for Vermont.
Instructor Steve Shaheen is an artist who resides and works in New York City. He has worked and trained extensively in Italy, earning his degree as a stone sculptor in Siena, and his MFA from the New York Academy of Art. An anonymous donor is underwriting this workshop, making it free for up to 15 participating students.
To register, or for more information, call 802-438-2097, or email info@carvingstudio.org.
Violin and pianoBRATTLEBORO – The Brattleboro Music Center’s Chamber Series presents violinist Itamar Zorman and pianist Adam Golka at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the BMC, Blanche Moyse Way. The duo will present a program of standard and non-standard repertoire: Ben-Haim’s Berceuse Sfaradite and Toccata, Op. 34, No. 3; Brahms’ Violin Sonata No. 1 G major, Op. 78; Messiaen’s Theme and Variations; and Schubert’s Fantasy in C major, D. 934.
Since his emergence as the top prizewinner of the 2011 International Tchaikovsky Competition, violinist Itamar Zorman has performed as soloist and chamber musician around the world. He is a regular participant at the Marlboro Music Festival as well as festivals in the U.S. and across Europe. Golka returns to the BMC Chamber Music Series following numerous performances with orchestras throughout Europe and across the United States.
Tickets are $20, $40 preferred seating; call 802-257-4523, or go online to https:/ bmcvt.org.
British pianistsMIDDLEBURY – In 2003, the Middlebury College Performing Arts Series (PAS) was the first American series to present world-renowned pianist Paul Lewis, who quickly became a favorite for local audiences. Fast-forward 16 years, and the series will host Lewis’s 22nd appearance at the Mahaney Arts Center, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
For this special concert, Lewis will be joined by internationally acclaimed pianist Steven Osborne, who is also a friend of PAS, having won audience hearts in three previous Middlebury recitals. In this tour-de-force collaborative concert — one of only three U.S. stops on their international duet tour — Lewis and Osborne unite at the keyboard for a four-hand piano program of Fauré’s “Dolly Suite,” Poulenc’s Sonata for Piano Duet, Debussy’s “Six épigraphes antiques” and “Petite” suite, Stravinsky’s “Trois pièces faciles,” and Ravel’s “Mother Goose” suite.
Professor Emeritus and former series director Paul Nelson will offer a pre-concert lecture at 6:15 p.m.
Tickets are $30; call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go online to www.middlebury.edu/arts. The Mahaney Arts Center (MAC) is located at 72 Porter Field Road, just off Route 30 south/S. Main Street.
Genticorum in concertBELLOWS FALLS – The Quebecois trio Genticorum is performing a Stone Church Arts concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at Immanuel Episcopal Church, the stone-church-on-the-hill, 20 Church St. The Living Tradition says, “Genticorum has a rightful place amongst the new generation of internationally recognized Quebequois bands. Beautifully presented….. harmonizing brilliantly.”
Over the past 18 years, the trad Quebec group Genticorum has become a fixture on the international world, trad, folk, and Celtic music circuit. The band’s six albums met with critical acclaim in Canada, the United States and Europe. Genticorum has given more than 800 concerts in more than 15 countries.
Tickets $25, $20 for seniors, $20 and $15 in advance; call 802-460-0110, or go online to www.stonechurcharts.org.
Duo-ingPUTNEY – Violinist Ying Xue and pianist Qing Jiang return to Yellow Barn to complete the work that they began during an artist residency last season. Their program, titled “Refractions,” focuses on sonatas of J.S. Bach and Maurice Ravel, juxtaposed with works written over the past decade by Tonia Ko, Eric Nathan, Sean Shepherd and Daniel Temkin. They will give the premiere performance of this new program in their free public concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at Next Stage, located at 15 Kimball Hill. Audience members are invited to participate in a post-concert discussion with the artists, moderated by Artistic Director Seth Knopp.
For reservations or information, call 802-387-6637, or go online to www.yellowbarn.org.
