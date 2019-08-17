Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
Naughty love songs
MANCHESTER – Off-Broadway songwriter and Manchester family innkeeper, Melissa Levis, sings encore performances of her “Tinderella” cabaret at the Wilburton Inn, at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, and at 8 p.m. Saturday Aug. 31, with bass, drums, piano and guitar.
These naughty songs of love in the age of Tinder chronicle Levis’ year of 52 dates in 52 weeks with hopes to find a true love in New York City who she could import to Vermont. From a MILF-seeking filmmaker to a lusty Vermont handyman and Latin ballroom dancer who swept her off her feet, Levis and her band turn every adventure into a hot musical romp. And who would have ever imagined the twist ending, that Tinderella actually found true love in the audience at last summer’s cabaret.
Tickets are $20, cocktails available (mature audiences only); for tickets, call 802-362-2500; for more information, go online to https://tinderellalive.com. The Wilburton Inn is located at 257 Wilburton Drive.
Kimberly Townsend
BRANDON – Brandon Music will welcome Kimberly Townsend at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. A relatively new artist, and definitely a rising star, Townsend is already being hailed as “the real deal.”
The New York City-based singer-songwriter’s lyric-driven, emotive songs are a blend of folk, indie pop and soul, often compared to Sara Bareilles, Trevor Hall and Brandi Carlile. Indie Pot Pie writes, “Townsend might be compared to Sara Bareilles and Ingrid Michaelson, but she has a sweeping emotive voice all her own.”
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
J.P. Murphy Irish
FAIR HAVEN – If you love Irish pub-style music, then this is the concert you do not want to miss. The J.P. Murphy band will be back on center stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, to once again close out the Fair Haven Park summer series.
J.P. Murphy was formed in early 1991 by Patrick Gray Sr., who sings lead and plays rhythm guitar or banjo as well as an occasional harmonica. His love for his Irish heritage, the words and music he grew up with, made it a natural choice for him to form a traditional Irish group. One of the highlights each year is when the children in the audience are invited up to do the “Unicorn Dance” for the song first made famous by the Irish Rovers.
This is a free-ice cream night, so you will want to get there early. The concerts go on rain or shine. The rain location is the Congregational Church at the north end of the park. In case of inclement weather, call 265-3010, ext. 301.
Teen stone bench
PITTSFORD – The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center will hold the dedication of a public artwork in Pittsford at noon Saturday, Aug. 17. The permanent installation at the Maclure Library is in partnership with the town. Led by master sculptor Nora Valdez, a team of teen carvers created the stone bench this summer. The group included Sydney Taft Cole, Katy Friesen, Faith Holzhammer, Joy Holzhammer, Hunter Longley, Muirgen Piovano, Riley Quesnel and Jadella Rivers.
The Stone Bench Project is a Carving Studio and Sculpture Center program that began in Ayacucho, Peru during January 2009. Subsequent years have seen development of opportunities for Rutland-area teens to connect with their region’s cultural heritage.
For more information, call 802-438-2097, or email info@carvingstudio.org.
Ice cream social
FERRISBURGH – Having a great day is as easy as pie at Rokeby Museum’s annual Pie & Ice Cream Social. Come hungry, and plan to enjoy music and games from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.
Rokeby Museum’s corps of pie-baking volunteers has been perfecting the art of pie making for 35 years. Peach, apple, berry pies of every kind — and in every combination possible — await visitors who love the taste of summer. And you can justify topping your slice with ice cream from Vermont’s own Wilcox Dairy, or helping yourself to a second serving. All proceeds support the museum’s preservation and education programs.
In addition to pies, The Meatpackers will be playing popular bluegrass tunes, while youthful fiddlers — members of The Fiddleheads — will strike up during bluegrass breaks. Visitors wearing 1950s-era aprons or festive summer hats will be entered into prize drawings, while lawn games including croquet, badminton and horseshoes will be set up for all to enjoy. A scavenger hunt for young children takes them on a lively investigation of the museum’s farm buildings.
Admission to Pie Day music and games is free; pie and ice cream are $6 per serving; go online to www.rokeby.org.
Youth Choristers
FAIR HAVEN – At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, the traveling Youth Choristers of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Cheshire, Connecticut will present a Choral Evensong at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 146 N. Main St.
The Choristers are comprised of middle and high school-aged young men and women led by Choirmaster Matthew Harrison. The Evensong service will include readings from the Bible with choral anthems and hymns led by the choir.
Admission is free, and the service is approximately 50 minutes in duration. For information, call 802-537-2198.
‘Visions of Summer’
SPRINGFIELD – The Gallery at the VAULT invites you to enjoy its new show,” Visions of Summer,” on display until Sept. 4. VAULT’s artists have outdone themselves with paintings and photographs. Consider it a bit of an oasis in the midst of your busy day.
Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; call 802-885-7111, or go online to www.galleryvault.org. The gallery is located at 68 Main St.
Seeking strings
VERGENNES – The Champlain Philharmonic is looking for string players (violin, viola, cello, bass). Rehearsals for the 2019 fall concert series begin 7 to 9:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at the Vergennes Union High School Band Room. Carpooling can be arranged from Rutland. There is no requirement for a formal audition. All are welcome to come to a rehearsal to get a feel for this community orchestra.
For information, go online to www.champlainphilharmonic.org.
Watercolor workshop
BELLOWS FALLS – Registration is open for a full-day watercolor workshop with Lynn Zimmerman, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the United Church, organized by the Saxtons River Art Guild. Zimmerman’s instruction will focus on the relationships between objects and their environment and will explore shadows, edges, overlaps and negative spaces.
The fee is $85; call Carolyn Berglund, 603-352-7398, or email ecar@ne.rr.com.
Open youth choir
FAIR HAVEN — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church has formed a Children’s Choir, which sings each Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m.
The choir rehearses 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoons. Each rehearsal includes a lesson in reading music, plus voice lessons, a nutritious snack and a fun outdoor game. The choir is led by June Hale, who has had 30 years of experience training children’s and adult choirs in Texas, Connecticut and Vermont.
For more information, call June Hale, 802-537-2198.
