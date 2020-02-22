Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
David Finckel and Wu HanMIDDLEBURY – The Middlebury College Performing Arts Series’ 100th anniversary season continues with a visit from two of its most prolific performers, cellist David Finckel and acclaimed pianist Wu Han, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at the Mahaney Arts Center (MAC), Robison Hall. The program includes music of Beethoven, Debussy, Mendelssohn and Chopin.
Associated events include a free pre-concert lecture by composer Pierre Jalbert at 6:15 p.m., and a free post-concert reception to toast the artists; the audience is invited to both.
Dubbed “chamber music’s busy power couple” by the New York Times, Finckel and Han will also perform the world premiere of “Ephemeral Objects,” a new work by Vermont-raised composer Jalbert, commissioned by the series to mark this special occasion.
Among the most esteemed and influential classical musicians in the world today, Finckel and Han are recipients of Musical America’s Musicians of the Year award, one of the highest honors granted by the music industry. Highlights of their 2019–20 season include a new CD release, a national PBS television special, and a busy international tour schedule, including multiple performances with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS) in the United States, Taiwan and Columbia.
“David Finckel and Wu Han are chamber music royalty … a beguiling pleasure from the first gentle, springy notes to the last wild fugue.” Reported The Washington Post
Reserved seat tickets are $30, $10 for youth; call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go online to www.middlebury.edu/arts. The MAC is located at 72 Porter Field Road in Middlebury, just off Route 30 south/S. Main Street.
Michelle Fay BandBRANDON – Lovers of authentic folk and Americana music welcome opportunities to hear the Michele Fay Band perform original well-crafted original songs and Americana music. This energetic and unpretentious group brings forth a comfortable groove of folk, swing and bluegrass-influenced songs, woven seamlessly together.
Brandon Music welcomes the Michelle Fay Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
Fay’s heartfelt lyrics are central to the ensemble, as she sings with a crystal clear, authentic voice. The Rutland Herald called her voice “smooth and entrancing” and says, “While the band’s playing is topnotch, there’s a reason it’s called the Michele Fay Band, and that’s Michele’s voice.”
Joining her, Kalev Freeman, on fiddle, brings forth a light-hearted, lilting sound; Michael Santosusso, on upright bass, (Smokin’ Grass, Big Spike, Hot Pickin’ Party) adds dynamic beat and perfectly matched harmonies; and Fay’s husband Tim Price contributes accomplished, melodic instrumentals on mandolin and guitar.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
‘Harriet’ TubmanMIDDLEBURY – The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival continues its MNFF Selects film screening series at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 with the historical drama “Harriet,” starring Cynthia Erivo, nominated for an Academy Award for her stunning portrayal of the heroic Harriet Tubman. The film will screen at Town Hall Theater. Presenting a robust schedule of one film per month over eight months through May, MNFF Selects offers its audiences a diverse and entertaining array of films.
The fifth film in the Selects series, “Harriet” was written and directed by the highly regarded Kasi Lemmons (“Eve’s Bayou,” “Talk to Me”). In this powerful telling of the remarkable story of Tubman, director Lemmons beautifully renders Tubman’s escape from slavery and her astonishing transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity and tenacity freed dozens of slaves through the Underground Railroad in the face of growing pre-Civil War entrenchment and retribution. Praised by Frederick Douglass for her extraordinary bravery in the face of constant danger, Tubman’s legacy has maintained its profound impact down through the decades.
The film will be introduced by William Hart, professor of history at Middlebury College, who will also lead a discussion following the screening.
Tickets are $15; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org. Town Hall Theater is located at 68 S. Pleasant St.
Electronic musicBRATTLEBORO – Saturday, Feb. 2 will mark the first time this millennium that February has contained five Saturdays. It will also be the night that Epsilon Spires hosts an entrancing leap-year celebration inspired by the syncing of the calendar year with the astronomical year. The event features three electronic music acts hailing from near and far: Starbirthed and Involution from New England, and La Création Mondiale from Le Havre, a city on the northern coast of France.
Starbirthed is the project of Maine artists Ash Brooks and Matt Lajoie, who began working together after attending a guided meditation in the back of a Portland gem shop in 2015. The improvisational duo La Création Mondiale uses analog electronic instruments to explore radio and light waves, transforming common objects like microphones and flashlights into tools for investigating the invisible world around us. Involution, the solo project of classically trained musician Dave Seidel, will kick off the evening’s festivities.
Jamie Mohr, the creative director of Epsilon Spires, describes the leap-year event as a chance to “celebrate the mysterious construct of time in relation to space.”
Tickets are $20; go online to www.epsilonspires.org. Epsilon Spires is located a 190 Main St.
Dance and genderMIDDLEBURY – “They Say a Lady Was the Cause of It” is an evening-length dance production that embodies a contemporary exploration of agency, identity and relationships. Inspired, in part, by “Orlando,” by Virginia Woolf, and “Undine Geht,” by Ingeborg Bachmann, this work examines the complexities of gender roles imposed by society, as well as the fight to reclaim individual narratives and rewrite what society has prescribed. The 11 dancers performing in this work contribute their own narratives and voices to this important conversation.
Remaining performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28 and 29, at Town Hall Theater. Stay for a Q&A with the performers immediately following Friday’s performance.
The dancers, who mostly identify as female, range vastly in age, life experience, and movement backgrounds, from professional to self-taught. Their performance will be accompanied by live, original music by composer and performer Matt LaRocca. Matt’s violin will be joined by Kyle Saulnier on saxophone and string bass, Polly Vanderputten on cello, and Britta Fenniman Tonn on piano. Vocals will be performed by Roxanne Vought, and Allison and Cameron Steinmetz.
Tickets are $25, $15 for students; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org.
