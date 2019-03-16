Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘Chef Flynn’
MIDDLEBURY – The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival will present the documentary “Chef Flynn” at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, as its featured film for the month for the MNFF 2018-19 Winter-Spring Screening Series at Town Hall Theater.
“Chef Flynn is the kind of immersive documentary that brings viewers into a colorful and rarified world, where a child cooking prodigy and his mother both collaborate and butt heads as his burgeoning career as a world-class chef develops,” noted Lloyd Komesar, MNFF producer. “The film is really revealing and entertaining.”
A second feature documentary from director Cameron Yates, “Chef Flynn” traces the remarkable rise of Flynn McGarry from the start of his career as a 10-year-old making meals in his bedroom outfitted with elaborate kitchen equipment, to the heralded opening of his pop-up restaurant in New York nine years later. Along the way, the film reveals the complex relationship between young McGarry and his very attentive mother, Meg.
As John DeFore of The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “Being a prodigy can be tough. Even if your parents aren’t the kind of taskmasters who insist on overachievement to the exclusion of fun, you’re almost certain to be resented by the less-talented kids around you and the older pros who don’t see what all the fuss is about.”
Tickets are $13; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org.
Blanche Moyse Chorale
BRATTLEBORO – The Blanche Moyse Chorale will present a selection of choral works from the German Romantic period, titled “Clara, Robert, and Uncle Brahms,” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at the Brattleboro Music Center Auditorium.
This concert program is, to some extent, a family affair. Clara and Robert Schumann were a married couple. Johannes Brahms was a family friend who would look after the Schumann children when Clara and Robert were off concertizing. The children addressed Brahms as “Uncle,” but the story of a romantic affair between Clara and Johannes is adequately documented elsewhere.
The program is built around two meditative works by Brahms: “Nänie (Funeral Song)” and “Schicksalslied (Song of Destiny),” both accompanied by piano. Contrast to these relatively somber topics is provided by three lighter song groups, Brahms’ Four Songs for Women’s Choir, accompanied by harp and two horns; Robert Schumann’s Five Hunting Songs for Men’s Choir, accompanied by four horns; and Clara Schumann’s Three Songs for Mixed Choir, sung a cappella.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance, $10 for students (college students included); call 802-257-4523, or go online to https:/bmcvt.org.
‘On Golden Pond’
MIDDLEBURY – “On Golden Pond,” the stage version of a beautiful story that was an Oscar-winning film starring Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn, is coming to Town Hall Theater. The Poor Lost Circus Performers’ production will open March 21 and close March 24. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Poor Lost Circus Performers is a new company at Town Hall Theater.
The show begins as Norman and Ethel Thayer are opening their summer home on Golden Pond in Maine. It is their 48th summer together, and also the 48th summer Ethel has brought Norman to the cottage that had been her family’s since she was small.
“I’m excited to bring this story of multi-generational love and reconciliation to the stage for several reasons, including the opportunity to work with some of my favorite actors and examine themes of continuity and change, connections and resolutions at several points along life’s journey. It’s also a tribute to my late wife,” says director Jeffrey Fox. “‘On Golden Pond’ is special, partly because it brings echoes of dreams that didn’t come true. This one is for Sue, who sang ‘Grow Old with Me’ to me at our wedding.”
Tickets are $20 plus fees, $17 for students; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org.
Taconic Music
MANCHESTER – Taconic Music Artistic Directors Ariel Rudiakov and Joana Genova invite the public to an afternoon chamber concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Zion Episcopal Church. The concert, featuring piano trios by Ludwig van Beethoven, Rebecca Clarke and Fritz Kreisler, will be performed by Genova, violin; Nathaniel Parke, cello; and Elizabeth Wright, piano. The afternoon begins with Beethoven’s Piano Trio in G major (“Kakadu” Variations) Op.121a.
Admission is by donation ($10 suggested); go online to www.taconicmusic.org.
Freddi Shehadi in concert
DORSET – Emmy Award-winning guitarist Freddi Shehadi will lead an all-star ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Dorset Playhouse. Proceeds will benefit the Playhouse building fund. Repairs and maintenance, especially for the roof, are greatly needed to insure the continued use of the Playhouse.
This ensemble will feature Bill Ware (vibraphone, piano, percussion), Tom Major (drums, percussion), Matt Scott (bass, vocals) and surprise guests. These musicians have played with iconic bands and artists such as Steely Dan, Elvis Costello, Blood, Sweat and Tears, Bo Diddley, Carly Simon and Chuck Berry among others.
For tickets or information, call 802-867-5570, or go online to http://dorsetplayers.org.
Small-works photography
MANCHESTER – Manchester-based abstract art gallery stART Space opens “Into the Color Fields,” a small-works photography show pairing selected works from two photographers, Michael D Ellenbogen and Barrack Evans. The show highlights the way each photographer sees color and composition as the subject in a non-objective manner. The opening reception is 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16. Both artists will be present; refreshments will be served.
Ellenbogen, who lives in Manchester, has been photographing for 40 years and graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in English and studio art. In 2005 he discovered an interest in photographing color as subject, influenced by the color-field painters that include Rothko, Diebenkorn, Morris Lewis, Frankenthaler and others.
Evans is a fine-art photographer and the owner of Battenkill Bicycles in Manchester. Balancing life as an artist and bicycle shop owner and cyclist, he photographs a range of subjects in Vermont and travels when he can to locations from Yosemite National Park to Vatnajökull National Park in Iceland.
Another show, “Positive, Negative and Intertwining Spaces,” featuring sculptural works from Gregory Smith and Michael Watson, is also on exhibit at stART Space through April 30.
For information, call 802-768-8498, or go online to https://startspace.art. stART Space is located at 263 Depot St.
Variety show
WEST RUTLAND – The 10th annual West Rutland Variety Show, at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at West Rutland Town Hall, will showcase local talent to raise money for the Rutland Meals Challenge.
Tom Leypoldt, executive director of PEG-TV, and Terry Jaye of WJJR will serve as the masters of ceremonies. Performers will include the St. Bridget and St. Stanislaus Kostka church choirs, dancers from Just Dance Studio, and musicians from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, along with other local acts. All funds raised will go directly to the Rutland Meals Challenge.
Tickets are $8, $5 for seniors and children under 12; call 802-438-2490.
