Ruane and DuquetteBRANDON – Richard Ruane and Beth Duquette are a Vermont-based acoustic duo performing original music with a clear traditional-roots influence that is steeped in tradition, but of its own time. Ruane and Duquette, with special guest Mitch Barron, perform at Brandon Music, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
Ruane and Duquette are known for their strong, imaginative vocals and harmonies, often compared to classic sibling harmony duos. Some of their original songs harken back to traditional ballads and jazz tunes from the ‘30s, but also remain firmly planted in life’s current challenges and joy.
Ruane sings and provides inventive instrumental backing on guitar, tenor guitar, mandolin and ukulele, while Duquette contributes inspired lead and harmony vocals. They will be joined by special guest Mitch Barron on bass.
Their songwriting has won awards from the Songwriter’s Association of Washington’s Mid-Atlantic Song Contest and the SolarFest Songwriting Showcase, and they have been finalists at Kerrville Folk Festival New Folk Competition in Kerrville, Texas; the Great Waters Music Festival Songwriter Contest and the Plowshares Coffeehouse Singer-Songwriter Competition.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
BMC Concert ChoirBRATTLEBORO – The Brattleboro Concert Choir opens the new year with two performances of a program exploring “The Fall and The Rise: Songs of Redemption,” presenting a redemption story in two parts: “Adam’s Lament” by Arvo Pärt is “The Fall,” and “Dreamweaver” by Ola Gjeilo is “The Rise.”
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Latchis Theatre, on Main Street.
The Estonian composer Pärt composed “Adam’s Lament” in 2009. Pärt wrote that in this piece, Adam represents “humankind in its entirety and each individual person alike, irrespective of time, epochs, social strata and confession.”
From that “Fall,” the program proceeds to a “Rise” from the afterlife. Contemporary Norwegian composer Gjeilo’s 2017 piece “Dreamweaver” is an English retelling of a medieval Norwegian epic poem.
Tickets are $20 general admission, $18 in advance, $10 for students (under 13 free); call 802-257-4523, or go online to https://bmcvt.org.
Artist Scott MorganBELLOWS FALLS – Project Space 9 Gallery, located in the Exner Block at 9 Canal St., is presenting a series of paintings by Scott Morgan influenced by his musical background and 25-year career as a landscape architect, up through February 29.
“Creating music and shaping the environment on a large scale with landform and natural elements has influenced the rhythm and sculptural quality of my paintings,” Morgan said.
The paintings are designed to be accessible, yet open to interpretation. The goal is to create dynamic, evolving works that strike an intriguing “note” for the viewer. Viewed over time, to be reinterpreted like a passage of improvisational jazz.
Morgan, a current resident of Bellows Falls, was born in New York and spent time in Florida and the Northwest. (For more information go online to www.scottjmorganart.com.)
Hours are: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; call 802-463-3252, or email ramp@sover.net.
Children’s theater auditionsDORSET – Auditions will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “The Tortoise Versus the Hare: the Greatest Race” 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at the Dorset Playhouse. Those auditioning should arrive at 3:45 p.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition. Rehearsals will take place each day that week culminating in two performances Saturday, Jan. 25.
Students, kindergarten through 12th grade, are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week, and to take on essential backstage responsibilities. Children who are cast in the show and for backstage responsibilities must be available for all their scheduled rehearsals each day of the week.
Tuition for the week of the Missoula program will be $30 per participant, and some scholarships are available upon parental request. For more information, call 802-867-5570, or email info@dorsetplayers.org.
Women singersRUTLAND – Recruiting all who identify as Women Singers! Twelve Tuesday-night rehearsals start Jan 28. Contact Lucy Tenenbaum to set up time to sing together before then for choir placement. Rutland County’s women’s chorus, Ladies’ Night Out, has concerts coming up this spring on April 18 and 19 in Rutland and Middlebury.
The program, “Earth As Our Home,” is an Earth Day-centered program full of music to celebrate this planet upon which we all live. Including “I Will Be Earth” from “Six Songs for Women’s Voices” by Gwyneth Walker, “Girls in a Garden” based on text by Robert Frost, from Randall Thompson’s “Frostiana,” and two songs by Stephen Paulus, “America” and “The Road Home,” the program will be just what you need to get a spring attitude after what will surely be a long winter. “The Elm Tree,” “The Ash Grove,” and “Linden Lea” are all centered on love of trees and the forests that are their homes. You’ll sing about “The Nightingale” in a madrigal by Thomas Weelkes, “Sheep May Safely Graze” by J.S. Bach, and finish up with “What a Wonderful World.”
For information, go online to www.facebook.com/LadiesNightOutWomensChorus/.
Canfield GalleryARLINGTON – The Canfield Gallery will present an exhibit of works by Vermont landscape photographer Seline Skoug in its opening exhibition of 2020. The show will run from Jan. 21 to Feb. 12, with an artist reception to be held 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
Skoug’s opening exhibition features landscapes seen from back roads throughout the Battenkill and surrounding valleys. Her photographs are notable for their sensitive treatment of light and authentic sense of place. While she focuses primarily on landscapes, her images are very different from the typical scenes seen on postcards and calendars.
Other exhibitions planned for the season are “Rivers and Fields,” a group show featuring works by nationally recognized fly fishing and sporting artists; “Changing Colors,” highlighting scenes of the seasons by local and regional artists, and several exhibitions by established and emerging local artists. Submissions and nominations by solo artists and groups are being sought by the gallery committee.
For information, call 802-375-6153. The gallery is located in The Martha Canfield Memorial Library at 528 East Arlington Road.
