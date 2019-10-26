Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘American Gothic’
BRATTLEBORO — Shoot the Moon Theater Company will present its fifth annual Halloween spectacular at downtown’s Hooker-Dunham Theater Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26 and Nov. 1 and 2, in addition to a special Halloween-night performance on Thursday, Oct. 31. All show times are 7:30 p.m.
Artistic Director Josh Moyse’s original script for “American Gothic: An Anthology of Terrifying Tales” is in the tradition of “Dead of Night,” “CreepShow,” “Twilight Zone: The Movie” and “Black Mirror,” where thrills and chills are delivered in sudden bursts designed to shock audiences with terrifying twists.
“For the last few years we’ve been doing literary adaptations — ‘Frankenstein,’ ‘Jekyll and Hyde,’ ‘Dracula,’ Poe stories — but we have not really been able to dive in to the tropes of the horror movie,” Moyse said. “The format allows us to explore classic horror scenes in five to 12 minutes. The fear can come and go. Then we move onto the next one with its slightly different flavor.”
The narrative frame for “American Gothic” focuses on Joe, who is called to a country house for a possible job. Once Joe arrives, however, he realizes that he’s been there many times before — in his dreams.
Other guests arrive with their own strange and terrifying tales: a man who is stalked by Death, a harrowing night babysitting, a ghostly game of hide and seek, a nostalgic trip to Lovers’ Lane, and a ride on the ghastly Night Train.
Admission is $13; go online to www.shootthemoontheater.com. The Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery is located at 139 Main St.
Pete’s Posse
BELLOWS FALLS – Stone Church Arts, in its 15th season, presents Pete’s Posse, Vermont’s own trad-roots power trio. Le Devoir, Quebec, Canada, says, “This Vermont band embodies all the beauty of American roots music.” Pete’s Posse is performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St.
Composed of acclaimed musician Pete Sutherland, his talented protégé Oliver Scanlon and the uber-dynamic Tristan Henderson, Pete’s Posse never fails to surprise and excite. Twin fiddles in tight, wild harmony over high-powered guitar and pounding foot percussion with mandolin, clawhammer banjo, jaw harp, rocking keyboards, and soaring vocal harmonies adding color to the Posse’s sonic landscape.
Tickets are $25, $20 for seniors, $20 and $15 in advance; go online to www.stonechurcharts.org.
‘The Bacchae 2.1’
MIDDLEBURY – The Middlebury College Department of Theatre and Dance will present Chuck Mee’s “The Bacchae 2.1,” directed by Michole Biancosino. The production will feature music by Brooklyn Raga Massive’s Neel Murgai and Ronnie Romano ’20, as well as a unique video and projection design by visiting artist Shawn Boyle.
In this remaking of a classic Greek play, Dionysus, son of the god Zeus and the mortal woman Semele, comes to Thebes, where the city’s ruler, Pentheus, refuses to acknowledge him as a god. In this poetic quilt-like piece, composed in the way that Max Ernst made his Fatagaga pieces at the end of World War I, Mee draws from many sources to create a modern adaptation of striking images of obscenity, violence and beauty.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1; and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in Seeler Studio Theatre at the Mahaney Center for the Arts. Join in a lively post-show talk-back and discussion following the Friday evening performance. The performance runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.
Tickets are $15; call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go online to http://go.middlebury.edu/arts. The Mahaney Arts Center is located at 72 Porter Field Road, just off Route 30.
Durham County Poets
BRANDON – By popular demand, Brandon Music will welcome back Durham County Poets on their most recent tour of the U.S., at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
Hailing from Ormstown, Quebec and the surrounding Chateauguay Valley, the five seasoned musicians, all of whom are songwriters, work together individually and collaboratively in composing their music. Delving into a variety of styles and genres, their musical influences include a broad range of artists. From The Band to Dire Straits, Leon Redbone to James Taylor and Neil Young, they have managed to put it all together to create their own musical style best described as bluesy country-folk with a lot of verve.
“There’s something about the Durham County Poets that leaves you feeling that everything might be OK in the world after all. There’s a human spirit that lives in these people, and their music is the medium that allows that spirit to roam free,” wrote Bill Hurley in Extended Play Sessions.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
Schumann and dinner
POULTNEY – Robert Schumann’s “Woman’s Love and Life” is one of the most celebrated song cycles by a composer in the history of western music. And this is one of the very few times that choreography has been set to the full cycle of Romantic songs. Proceeds will benefit the renovation and preservation work of the historic stone building where SVA makes its home.
Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill will present a Schumann concert, performance and fundraiser 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at 145 E. Main St.
The performance will feature Beth Thompson, mezzo-soprano; Gary Schmidt on piano; and choreography by Erika Schmidt. The dance performance by Vital Spark North will feature Zoe Marr Hilliard, Alycia Hollister, Nicole Pelaggi Ullman, Kristen Whitman and Schmidt.
The dinner will start with appetizers to include artisan cheeses and wine, the main course will be coq au vin, ending with assorted homemade desserts with tea or coffee.
Tickets are $30; call 802-325-2603.
Low Lily
MIDDLEBURY – With a vocal blend that has been dubbed “outstanding” and “meticulous,” Low Lily’s cohesive sound comes naturally for musicians whose lives have been entwined on the road and onstage for almost two decades.
Town Hall Theater presents Low Lily at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
Low Lily is Liz Simmons (vocals, guitar), Flynn Cohen (vocals, guitar, mandolin) and Lissa Schneckenburger (vocals, fiddle). Setting down roots in Brattleboro, the band has crafted a signature sound, which it has shared with enthusiastic audiences throughout North America and the UK, garnering two #1 songs on international folk radio and two New England Music Award nominations.
Tickets are $20-$25, $18 for students; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org.
Michele Fay Band
BRANDON – Lovers of authentic folk and Americana music welcome opportunities to hear the Michele Fay Band perform well-crafted original songs and Americana music. Brandon Music welcomes the band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Fay’s heartfelt lyrics are central to the ensemble, as she sings with a crystal-clear, authentic voice. The Rutland Herald called her voice “smooth and entrancing” and said, “While the band’s playing is topnotch, there’s a reason it’s called the Michele Fay Band, and that’s Michele’s voice.”
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.