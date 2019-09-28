Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘Gaslight’
DORSET – “Gaslight (Angel Street),” the Dorset Players season opener at the Dorset Playhouse on Friday, has a five-member cast under the direction of Janet Groom. The psychological drama by British playwright Patrick Hamilton is the longest running non-musical to have played on Broadway. It is Groom’s eighth directing assignment with the Players.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5 and 11-13, and at 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 7 and 1.
Groom was attracted to the Victorian melodrama by its gripping final act and high standing among psychological thrillers. Two motion pictures have been made of “Gaslight,” a British film and a later MGM version in which Ingrid Bergman earned an Academy Award.
The plot centers on Bella, who suffers from what she believes are early stages of insanity. Her husband, Jack, struggles to help her, and spends his evenings out on the town in order to cope. Or so he makes her believe. As the plot unfolds, a detective enters the scene and suspense builds to a chilling climax.
For tickets or information, call 802-867-5570, or go online to http://dorsetplayers.org.
Heath Quartet
MIDDLEBURY – Known for “passionate performances that combine technical accomplishment with interpretative flair” (The Strad magazine), the acclaimed Heath Quartet returns to Middlebury College at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 5 and 11, to help celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birth year, at the Mahaney Arts Center’s Robison Hall. The ensemble will present Beethoven’s entire string quartet cycle over six concerts this season, bookending three weeklong residencies with the campus and community.
The Oct. 5 concert will launch the cycle with Quartet No. 1 in F major, Op. 18, No. 1; the “Serioso” Quartet, Op. 95; and Quartet No. 13 in B-flat major, Op. 130. Professor of Music Larry Hamberlin will offer an informative pre-concert lecture at 6:15.
The Oct. 11 concert will feature Quartet No. 2 in G major, op. 18, No. 2; the second “Razumovsky” Quartet, Op. 59, No. 2; and Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132. (The other four concerts in the cycle will follow on Jan. 11 and 17, and May 2 and 8.)
In addition to their public performances, the Heath Quartet will participate in a full week of master classes and coaching sessions with students of all ages, visiting classes in music and neuroscience, and continuing their partnership with the Middlebury Community Music Center.
Reserved seating tickets are $22, $10 for youth; call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go online to www.middlebury.edu/arts. The Mahaney Center is located at 72 Porter Field Road, just off Route 30 south/S. Main Street.
‘Gaelic Americana’
BRANDON – Brandon Music will welcome for the first time celebrated singer-songwriter Kyle Carey at 7:30 p.m. Friday Oct. 4.
Carey’s music is unique. Her novel sound is an unusual trans-Atlantic fusion that includes influences of the American Folk Anthology, the traditional music of Cape Breton, Ireland and Scotland, and the Appalachian poetry of Louise McNeill. Carey has a soft but sandy voice that Mike Harding describes as “a voice to die for,” and is a most impressive storyteller, musician and songwriter.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
North Sea Gas
BELLOWS FALLS – At 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, Stone Church Arts, at 20 Church St., continues its 15th concert season with North Sea Gas, a Celtic folk trio from Edinburgh, Scotland. Ronnie MacDonald, Grant Simpson and Dave Gilfillan have performed and recorded for over 35 years. The concert takes place in the Immanuel Episcopal Church, the church on the hill.
North Sea Gas is one of Scotland’s most popular folk bands. Guitars, mandolin, fiddle, bouzouki, harmonica, whistles, bodhrans, banjo and good humor are all part of the entertainment. They have received Gold and Silver Disc awards from the Scottish Music Industry Association and regularly have sold out shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
For tickets or information, go online to www.stonechurcharts.org.
The Umoya Trio
BRANDON – Brandon Music takes pride in showcasing and supporting new talent. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Brandon Music welcomes The Umoya Trio for its debut performance of classical recorder music. The trio will share a selection of music spanning over 400 years, with pieces from the High Baroque (C.P.E. Bach), Classical (Beethoven), and Modern periods (S. Sieg).
The Umoya Trio is the name of a group with an unlikely origin story: a multi-generational ensemble hailing from three different countries, connected by their love of recorder music and the gratification of experiencing the energy it brings with it. The word umoya (Xhosa for wind) is a nod to the energy of the wind: of fierce siroccos, turbulent gales, swirling mistrals, and gentle cool breezes, and of course, the energy from their wind-powered instruments. This Boston-based group (Kaleem Ahmid, Chantal Holy and Anna Laufenberg) is as adept with its Baroque and Renaissance repertoire as it is with its modern and (unusually for their instruments) Classical period works.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net.
Four Shillings Short
BELMONT – Mount Holly Town Library will present a Celtic and world-music concert with Four Shillings Short, 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
The Celtic/folk/world music duo of Aodh Og O’Tuama from Cork, Ireland and Christy Martin from California, perform traditional and original music from the Celtic lands, Medieval and Renaissance Europe, India and the Americas on a fantastic array of instruments (over 30). “Their music is a global potpourri,” reported the New Times in Miami.
Admission is by donation; call 802-259-3707, or go online to https://mounthollytownlibrary.wordpress.com. The Mount Holly Library is located at 26 Maple Hill Road.
Stone or steel?
WEST RUTLAND – John Tidd returns to the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center as instructor for “Welded Steel Assemblies” Oct. 4-6. This three-day workshop is designed to challenge the artist’s imagination to create sculptures from steel and stainless steel shapes that were once industrial scrap. Participants will learn basic welding (MIG, Oxy-Acetylene), cutting, bending and finishing techniques by assembling these shapes into magical new forms.
When aerospace engineer Bill Nutt turned his talents to art, he found inspiration below the sea. His elegantly detailed and finished sculptures reflect a unique understanding of both subject and material. Participants in “Introductory Stone Carving,” Oct. 5-6, will get a glimpse of his mastery as they learn the tools and techniques of shaping marble.
To register or for more information, call 802-438-2097, email info@carvingstudio.org, or go online to www.carvingstudio.org.
DaddyLongLegs
WALLINGFORD — The bluegrass trio DaddyLongLegs will be performing at Wallingford Town Hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 The band features three of Vermont’s finest acoustic players. This will be the first in a series of Town Hall concerts.
Violinist David Gusakov was a member of Burlington’s progressive bluegrass pioneers Pine Island in the late 1970s and now performs with Gypsy jazz outfit Swing Noire. Banjo specialist Rick Ceballos and multi-instrumentalist Matt Witten are well known in Vermont traditional, old-time and bluegrass circles. The group performed at the Tinmouth Old Firehouse Concert series and more recently at the Brandon Music series.
Admission is by donation ($10-$15 suggested) at the door.
