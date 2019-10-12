Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
Champlain PhilharmonicRUTLAND – The Champlain Philharmonic, conducted by Matt LaRocca, will be presenting its Fall Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland.
The orchestra will perform some of the best-loved works written by American composers, including “Rhapsody in Blue” by George Gershwin, “Rodeo” by Aaron Copland, and “Wood Notes” by William Grant Still. The program will also feature “Matt’s Tune,” written by Brookfield composer Erik Nielsen.
The program will close with “Rhapsody in Blue” featuring young artist Nico Brayton on piano. Brayton has been playing the piano since he was 7 years old, studying with Cynthia Huard. He is a senior at Middlebury Union High School, where he has played the piano and mallet percussion in the school’s concert band and jazz band.
The Champlain Philharmonic is a community orchestra in its 16th season that performs regularly in the Addison and Rutland regions of Vermont.
Tickets are $15, $10 for seniors and $5 for students, at the door. For information, go online to www.champlainphilharmonic.org.
‘Turandot’ Live in HDRUTLAND – Middlebury Town Hall Theater begins the Met HD season with a live broadcast of Puccini’s “Turandot” at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. “Turandot” will rebroadcast to Rutland’s Paramount Theatre at the special time of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Franco Zeffirelli’s spectacular production returns to cinemas, with Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Met’s music director, conducting his first Puccini opera with the company. Powerhouse soprano Christine Goerke takes on the icy title princess, alongside tenor Yusif Eyvazov as the unknown prince vying for her love.
Puccini’s final opera is an epic fairy tale set in a China of legend, loosely based on a play by 18th-century Italian dramatist Carlo Gozzi. Featuring a most unusual score with an astounding and innovative use of chorus and orchestra, it is still recognizably Puccini, bursting with instantly appealing melody. The unenviable task of completing the opera’s final scene upon Puccini’s sudden death was left to the composer Franco Alfano. Conductor Arturo Toscanini oversaw Alfano’s contribution and led the world premiere.
In Middlebury, Scott Morrison will give a pre-show talk in the Byers Studio downstairs at 12:15 with refreshments sponsored by the Opera Company of Middlebury.
Middlebury tickets are $24, $10 for students; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org. Rutland tickets are $23, $10 for students; call 802-775-0903, or go online to www.paramountvt.org.
Art in the ParkRUTLAND – All are invited to the Chaffee Art Center’s 58th annual Art in the Park Fall Festival to be held Oct. 12 and 13 in Main Street Park at the Junction of Routes 4 and 7. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Volunteers are always needed.
The show features juried fine artists, craftspeople, and specialty food producers. Rounding out the festival are food vendors, live music, kids’ activities, face painting, a community art project, pet area, and live demonstrations.
Opening the festival Saturday with live music will be Aaron Audet. Both days, Moose Crossing will entertain noon to 2 p.m., followed on Saturday by the talents of Alison Fay Brown. On Sunday morning, attendees will get a treat with the musical stylings of Nikki Adams, and Bethany Conner will perform at 2 p.m.
Admission is by donation. For information, call 802-775-0356, or go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org.
Jeremy Mohney swingBRANDON – It was five years ago that Jeremy Mohney and his swing band first performed at Brandon Music and wowed the audience with his catchy rhythms, floating melodies and expressive musicianship. Brandon Music now welcomes back this exceptional band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
With infectious energy, Mohney and his band, based out of Colorado, capture the sounds of swing with a feel that can’t be reproduced by many alive. Always rooted and honoring the greats like Armstrong, Ellington and Waller, who set the groundwork for the music, he plays with his own faithful, yet unique take. His band plays the old favorites as well as originals written by Mohney himself that capture the feel of the classics seamlessly, showing how fresh it’s always been. Keeping crowds smiling and dancing all over the U.S. in speakeasies, swing dances and festival stages alike, Jeremy Mohney shows no sign of stopping.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
Hildegard of BingenBELLOWS FALLS – Saint Hildegard of Bingen lived in the 12th century and was a creative force. Also known as the Sibyl of the Rhine, she was, among many other things, a musician and composer. She bent the rules and traditions of the medieval church into new forms of musical expression. She is the first identifiable composer in the western world. Her sublime, life-affirming music has been rediscovered in the last several decades and will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the stone church on the hill, Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St.
“The Fire and the Ecstasy: The Music of Hildegard of Bingen” will feature Ruth Cunningham and Melinda Gardiner, both performing on harp and vocals. This public concert is a part of the weekend workshop and retreat, “Hildegard of Bingen: Magistra, Mystic, Musician,” taking place this same weekend, Oct. 11-13, at Stone Church Center.
Cunningham is a classically trained musician, a sound healing practitioner, and a founding member of Anonymous 4. Gardiner is a registered nurse and Certified Music Practitioner, with nearly 50 years of study, teaching and work in integrative healing and medicine. As a clinician, singer and harper, she has been offering therapeutic music to patients in many settings since 1990.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance, $20 and $15 for seniors; go online to www.stonechurcharts.org.
Trio SefardiMIDDLEBURY – Town Hall Theater will present Trio Sefardi at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. The ensemble celebrates the musical heritage of the exiled Jews of Spain, the Sephardim, with songs in Ladino about love and courtship, holidays and hope.
Trio members Susan Gaeta (vocals/guitar), Tina Chancey (bowed strings), and Howard Bass (guitar/lute) are dedicated to bringing the vibrant past into the living present and to continuing the musical traditions of those who created and sustained Sephardic song traditions over the centuries. They have performed extensively with their mentor, the Bosnian-born singer/composer and 2002 National Heritage Fellowship honoree Flory Jagoda, and with La Rondinella and the Western Wind.
Trio Sefardi has performed at the Kennedy Center, the National Gallery of Art, the Piccolo Spoleto Festival, the Center for Jewish History and the Greek Jewish Festival in New York City, at the Richmond and Washington Folk Festivals, and at many synagogues and Jewish Community Centers on the East Coast. The group recently released its third recording, “La Yave d’Espanya.”
Tickets are $18-$25; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org.
