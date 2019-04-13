Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
Phil Henry and friends
BRANDON – At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, Brandon Music will welcome for the first time Phil Henry and The News Feed.
When performing as a guest artist with Melissa D and later Richard Ruane and Beth Duquette, Henry enthralled Brandon Music audiences with his musical skill and vocals. He is a formally-trained musician who loves to create beautiful chords and a big acoustic sound.
This time Henry performs with his new ensemble, featuring Brendan Coyle on drums, Mitch Barron on upright and fretless bass, and Jeff Kimball on a kitchen-sink-level variety of instruments such as piano, accordion, acoustic and electric mandolins, synthesizer, toy piano and glockenspiel. According to Seven Days, the band offers audiences layered textures of sound, and “vivid lyrical imagery that captures the imagination.”
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295 or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road. For information, visit www.brandon-music.net.
Taconic Beatles
MANCHESTER — Taconic Music invites the public to a one-night-only event, “Ballet Meets the Beatles!” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Maple Street School’s Hunter Hall.
The multifaceted performance features Beatles tribute band Across the Pond, led by Jonathan Newell, performing signature songs. Joining the band on electric string instruments will be violinist Joanna Genova and violist Ariel Rudiakov, violinist Heather Braun-Bakken, and cellist Liam Veuve. Much of the program will feature original choreography and dancing by members of New York City’s Chevalier Ballet, which provides up-and-coming dancers regional and national touring opportunities and experience.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance, $10 for students and children; call 802-362-7162, or go online to www.taconicmusic.org.
Artists over 70
RUTLAND – “70+: Gero-Transcendence” features over 300 works of art by 67 artists who are 70 years or older, curated by Bill Ramage, in a 7,000-square-foot space at 77ART’s exhibition hall. The exhibition will be on view through May 17.
Ramage invites the public, saying, “We have built it, you should come.”
Ramage describes “70+” as “an exhibition (that) should be called ‘The Incredible Generation.’ Collectively these artists represent about 5,000 years of being part of, experiencing, and observing the Lebenswelt; it should be noted that between 1950 to 1975, this generation had an incredible impact on the life-world.”
Hours are: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; go online to www.77art.org. 77 Gallery is located at 77 Grove St. (former CVPS building).
‘Museo’
MIDDLEBURY – The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival will present the rollicking narrative drama “Museo” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, as its featured April film of the MNFF 2018-19 Winter-Spring Screening Series at Town Hall Theater.
Inspired by true events, and shot in never-before-filmed locations in Mexico, “Museo” is a sardonic, cautionary tale that underscores the old adage, you don’t know what you have until you lose it. Well into their 30s, Juan Nuñez (Gael García Bernal) and Benjamín Wilson (Leonardo Ortizgris) still can’t seem to finish veterinary school or leave their parents’ homes. Instead, they wallow in comfortable limbo in the district of Satelite, Mexico City’s version of an American suburb. On a fateful 1985 Christmas Eve, however, they decide it’s finally time to distinguish themselves by executing the most infamous cultural artifacts heist in all of Mexican history, looting the country’s iconic National Museum of Anthropology.
Directed by rising Mexican filmmaker Alonso Ruizpalacios, “Museo” is winner of the prestigious Silver Bear Award at the 2018 Berlin International Film Festival.
Tickets are $13; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org.
‘Nature’s Deconstruction’
BELLOWS FALLS – Canal Street Art Gallery presents “Nature’s Deconstruction: Paintings by MC Noyes & Sculptures by Phyllis Rosser,” on view through May 11. All are invited to attend the opening reception, at Third Friday Gallery Night, 5 to 8 p.m. April 19, to meet the artists and enjoy live jazz music, with readings from Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass” and Gary Snyder’s “Mountains and Rivers Without End.”
Both artists’ work springs from a shared passion for nature, and the ability to envision beauty and enduring life from amongst disintegration and disillusionment. The life-size gestures and movements of both artists’ compositions mirror each other, as both use the shapes and textures of paint and wood to respectively accomplish their work.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; call 802-289-0104, or go online to http://canalstreetartgallery.com. The gallery is located at 23 Canal Street.
‘New American Family’
RUTLAND – B&G Gallery is hosting “A New American Family,” featuring photographs, interviews and texts by Michelle Saffran and David French, through Saturday, May 4.
Prem and Mana Bhattarai met in a refugee camp in Nepal after the Bhutanese government stripped 100,000 people of their citizenship and, from 1990-1992, forced them to flee the country. Prem and Mana spent two decades in the camp, where their children were born, before being resettled in the United States. They are now active members of the Winooski community.
The exhibit includes photos of the family and tales in their own words about their journey from Bhutan to Nepal to Winooski and their lives today.
Hours are: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. B&G Gallery is located at 74 Merchants Row, between the Opera House and the Boys & Girls Club.
Swing dance benefit
MIDDLEBURY – Dancing the night away to a big band is one of the great pleasures of life, but Vermonters don’t often get the chance. The Sound Investment, Middlebury College’s big band, brings the tradition of Duke Ellington and the Dorsey Brothers to Town Hall Theater for dancing and listening at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20.
This special evening will benefit the work of Project Independence/Elderly Services. The seats and platforms at Town Hall Theater will be cleared for the event, creating a huge dance floor, but seating will be available in the theater and the balcony for those who simply want to listen to the swinging sounds. Community swing dance groups will be present to show off their moves.
Tickets are $15, $10 for students; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org.
Artist Richard Weis
MANCHESTER –stART Space extends an invitation to a dialogue, art tour and reception with artist Richard Weis. Gain an in-depth understanding of Weis’ conceptual installations and sculptures, paintings and a series of hanging tapestries.
“I think of my work as visual poetry or visual music, responding to the dynamics I observe in the natural, constructed, and metaphysical worlds we inhabit,” Weis says, “searching for insights in the process of trying to understand what it is to be human.”
Join Weis as he leads others through his contemplative process, sparking the imagination and initiating a new response. Weis will be at stART Space from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20. The show runs through May 4.
For hours or information, call 802-768-8498 or go online to www.startspace.art. stART Space is located at 263 Depot Street, in the Manchester Shopping Center.
