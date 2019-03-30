Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
The Woods Tea Co.
BELLOWS FALLS – Everybody’s heard of the Woods Tea Co. Everybody. Like maple syrup, like fall foliage, like baked bean suppers, the Woods Tea Co. has been synonymous with New England since the early 1980s, when the group was formed. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, you can enjoy The Woods Tea Co. in concert at the stone church on the hill, 20 Church St.
Woods Tea Co. has been entertaining audiences throughout the U.S. since 1981 with a blend of traditional, original, and vintage musical styles that pleases the ear and inspires a smile. Throughout all of this, people have come and gone and the music has evolved, but the spirit of fun and audience participation in which the group was founded many years ago remains bright and alive as ever.
For tickets or information, call 802-460-0110, or go online to www.stonechurcharts.org.
‘Our Town’
TINMOUTH – Theater in the Woods Vermont Co. presents a re-imagined production of Thornton Wilder’s masterpiece of small-town life, “Our Town,” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Old Tinmouth Firehouse (seats 80), and at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 12 and 13 at Stone Valley Arts in Poultney.
“Our Town has endured as a staple of theater companies throughout the nation ever since it first premiered 81 years ago,” says director Meg Bouchard. “Its clear-eyed look at the stability of traditions and family, the steadfastness of the natural environment, and the transience of human life are just as illuminating today as in 1938. It is often done in period costume.
“The period disconnected me from the text,” adds Bouchard. “Wilder’s intention was for this to be an experimental piece of theater. So we’re experimenting.”
Theater in the Woods’ workshop production of “Our Town” in 2018 was success.
“Why this play again? Why this play now?” Bouchard said. “Because it is so richly loaded with the human experience. I want to explore it using a real community. We have husbands and wives and sons and daughters, and tension, and history, and laughter. And we can have all of that.”
Tickets are $20, $10 for children; proceeds from support Theater in the Woods Camp.
Singer-songwriter Rupert Wates
BRANDON – Rupert Wates is the quintessential singer-songwriter. His prolific career spanning more than 25 years really took off in 1994 when he signed a publishing deal with Eaton Music (London) and became a full-time songwriter. A move to the U.S. in 2007 helped to establish him as “a prime figure in American Music,” according to the Folk and Acoustic Music Exchange.
Wates comes to Brandon Music for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6.
Wates has released nine solo albums, won over 40 songwriting and performing awards and performed in over 3500 concerts, averaging 120 per year, in every state in the U.S., Canada and Europe. In December 2018 he finished recording his new CD, “Full Circle.”
Wates writes: “This CD is a return to my roots — hence its title. … It’s intended partly as an homage to the artists I grew up listening to — among them Leo Kottke, John Martyn, Joni Mitchell and Nick Drake — who have made me the musician I am today.”
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or e-mail info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road.
Grace benefit
RUTLAND – Grace Church presents its fifth benefit concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, to benefit The Mentor Connector.
Grace Church’s Sanctuary Choir, Slate Valley Singers, harpist Jennifer Hoult, flutists Court Gettel and Christine Papandrea, bassoonist Barry Cohen, and Alastair Stout on keyboards are among the performers in this variety concert. The Mentor Connector guides 150 vulnerable youth ages 5 through 12 through life-changing friendships to build goals, character, and skills to be successful in life.
Admission is by donation; call 802-775-4301 or go online to www.gracehuchvt.org.
‘The Baltimore Waltz’
MIDDLEBURY – The Middlebury College Department of Theatre and Dance will present Paula Vogel’s “The Baltimore Waltz,” directed by Cláudio Medeiros ’90, April 4-6, in Seeler Studio Theatre at the Mahaney Center for the Arts. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The audience is invited to a post-show discussion following the Friday performance.
Set in the late 1980s, “The Baltimore Waltz” tells the story of Anna, an elementary school teacher recently diagnosed with a mysterious, fatal disease. Accompanied by her brother, a San Francisco librarian, she embarks on a lust-driven tour of Europe that ends in Vienna, where an unorthodox urologist may turn out to be her only hope. By turns unabashedly comic, irresistibly whimsical, and deeply poignant, the play reminds us that humor and art can be the most eloquent expression of compassion and love.
Tickets are $15; call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go online to http://go.middlebury.edu/arts.
Windham Orchestra
BRATTLEBORO – The Windham Orchestra plays two grounded and deeply expressive works, Mendelssohn’s “Scottish” Symphony, and Hindemith’s Suite “Nobilissima Visione,” depicting episodes from the life of St Francis of Assisi, at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Latchis Theatre on Main Street.
“This is a rich musical and spiritual treat not to be missed,” says Music Director Hugh Keelan. “Mendelssohn shows us the swirling dances, landscapes, gloomy ruins and other evocative locations from his tour of Scotland. In Hindemith’s suite, we bear witness to a sublime other-worldly figure bringing sainthood into the world.”
Keelan added, “The growth of the Windham Orchestra is extraordinary, and to play these works so beautifully a month or so out is inspiring.”
Tickets are $15, $40 preferred; call 802-257-4523, or go online to https://bmcvt.org.
Actress Deborah Lubar
MIDDLEBURY – Deborah Lubar, a rare character actress indeed, brings her one-woman play “A Story’s a Story” to Town Hall Theater at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6. All proceeds benefit the financial aid program at the North Branch School in Ripton, serving students in grades 7-9.
Rose Solomon and Luigina Ponzini, two immigrant women of a hundred years ago, meet on the boat coming to America and become neighbors and then fast friends. Rose, who has the feisty humor of a Polish Jew raised in a small village, is opinionated and peppery, recalling what a pain in the neck it was to be “just a girl” in that village. Luigina, an Italian Catholic from southern Italy, eccentric and passionate, near death as her story begins, prays to the Madonna for “one more miracle before I die.” She has struggled all her life with being misunderstood by all except her best friend Rose. Together these two women have helped each other brave the pain of being perceived as “other” in cultures that reject those who are different.
Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors and students; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org. Town Hall Theater is located at 68 S. Pleasant St.
Trillium and hospice
WALLINGFORD – The Sparkle Barn will present a performance by the Trillium Hospice Chorus and a discussion about hospice at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4.
Trillium, a volunteer choral group established in 2007, will perform a sampling of the songs-of-comfort repertoire they do for hospice patients and their families in their homes or in other assisted-living locations. In the middle of the program R.N. clinical manager Stacy Oxley will share information about hospice, and when and how people elect to become hospice patients. She will field questions from the audience.
Admission is by donation. Go online to www.thesparklebarnshop.com. The Sparkle Barn is located at 1509 U.S. Route 7.
