Melissa D in concert
BRANDON — Brandon Music welcomes for the first time Melissa D and Friends at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
Singer-songwriter Melissa D began her singing career as a painfully shy 6-year-old in a southern Vermont church, where in those moments that quietness fell away revealed a genuinely beautiful voice that immediately set her apart from the rest. It took years of personal growth to shake her inner demons and move forward to pursue her music dreams, but she persevered and achieved her goal.
Although classically trained, Melissa fell in love with rock ‘n’ roll, and later became frontwoman for The Alley Katz and also a member of Chill, an acoustic act. She currently performs as an Americana folk-rock solo artist, who from time to time dips her toe into country. Her music is relaxing, with reflective lyrics that take you on an emotional journey.
Melissa D performs with Phil Henry, award-winning singer-songwriter from Rutland, on guitar, and special guest Steve Latanision of Merrimack New Hampshire, a multi-instrumentalist and graduate of Berklee College of Music.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295 or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is at 62 Country Club Road.
Young soloists
BRATTLEBORO — Winners of the Windham Orchestra Concerto Competition will perform with the orchestra at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at the Latchis Theatre.
Performers include Justin Zhou, cello, performing the first movement of Dvorak’s Cello Concerto; Hannah Caris, on flute, performing Henri Duparc’s Lénore Symphonic Poem after Bürger, and Georges Hüe’s Fantaisie; and Joseph Wang on viola, presenting Bohuslavu Martinů’s Rhapsody Concert.
The Windham Orchestra’s annual Concerto Competition is open to serious instrumental and vocal music students in grades 9-12. Eligible students must live or attend schools in the Vermont counties of Windsor, Windham or Bennington; New Hampshire counties of Cheshire, Sullivan or Grafton; or Massachusetts counties of Berkshire, Franklin or Hampshire. The 2019 competition will be held March 31.
For tickets or information, call the Brattleboro Music Center, 802-257-4523, or go online to https://bmcvt.org.
Images of Rutland
RUTLAND — “Rutland: Real and Imagined,” curated by Stephen Schaub, will open with a public reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at The Alley Gallery. The exhibition will be on view until March 9.
Don Ross, Eve Ogden Schaub, Stephen Schaub, Bob Van Degna and Susan Weiss invite community members to further explore the meaning of our beautiful city of Rutland. How do we understand a community? How do we construct a sense of place? Often when one wants to know a place, they start by looking at photographs of it. Photography can convey a feel for a place, relay a sense of intimacy, or bear its history and, possibly, its future. It can tell a story. In the hands of an artist, a photograph can do more than tell you what a place looks like. It can tell you how a place is.
For “Rutland: Real and Imagined,” curator Stephen Schaub invited eight internationally recognized artists, all of whom work with the photographic image, to investigate Rutland’s geography, history and people to create artwork that tells a story about Rutland.
Hours are: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; call 802-299-7511, email vtalleygallery@gmail.com, or go online to www.facebook.com/vtalleygallery. The Alley Gallery is at the bottom of Center Street Alley.
Love stories
WALLINGFORD — The Sparkle Barn will present “Love: It is All We Really, Need, Want, Desire,” a live storytelling event led by Michael Kingsbury, 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Visit The Sparkle Barn’s website to sign up to be a storyteller, or a member of the audience. Anyone who would like to tell a 7-minute true, first-person story is invited. The event will host a dozen tellers.
Everyone has experienced love in many forms, from our parents and siblings to our friends, boyfriends, girlfriends, spouses, children and even pets. Sometimes those relationships are easy and joyful, and sometimes they are tense and dark; but there is love found in both the happy and the sad. What’s your love story?
Kingsbury, who will lead the event, is a true believer in the power of storytelling. “You can’t hide from anybody, including yourself, when telling the truth.” According to Kingsbury, telling your stories to others helps build your self-esteem.
Tickets are $10; go online to www.thesparklebarnshop.com.
‘Hometown singers’
BRATTLEBORO — When six of New England’s finest scholastic singing groups take the stage at the Latchis Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, there will be more than just rich harmonies and bubbly energy in the air.
Emotions will run high, too — for five singers, in particular, and for their family members, friends and former teachers, who will cheer them on from the audience. That’s because Brattleboro’s 16th annual Collegiate A Cappella Benefit Concert, a fundraiser for the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, is a homecoming of sorts for a handful of talented young musicians who grew up and developed a love of music in the Brattleboro area. Now they’re singing in college, and the Feb. 2 concert gives them an opportunity to return to Brattleboro, with their new groups in tow, and perform once again for a famously appreciative hometown crowd.
“The ‘hometown singers’ are what makes this concert extra special,” said BMAC Director Danny Lichtenfeld. “On any given weekend in New England, you can probably find a bunch of college a cappella groups singing somewhere, but this concert is different. It’s a testament, on multiple levels, to Brattleboro’s deep commitment to the arts and unusually strong sense of community. The performances are always great, and it’s also a really heart-warming event.”
For tickets or information, call 802-257-0124, ext. 101, or go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org.
Pastel workshop
SPRINGFIELD — Experience the fun and beauty of creating a winter landscape of snow-clad fields and trees inspired by earlier New England impressionism with Robert Carsten at Gallery at the Vault, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Registration and payment are required one week before the workshop.
Carsten will discuss and demonstrate composition, pastel application and underpainting. He will provide hands-on assistance as you paint. The day will end with a critique. All levels are welcome.
The fee is $90; a materials list will be provided at registration; call 802-885-7111, or go online to www.galleryvault.org.
