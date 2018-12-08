Elisabeth von Trapp
RUTLAND – Trinity Episcopal Church will present “The Holidays Are Alive” with Elisabeth von Trapp in concert and dinner at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14. The world-traveling Waitsfield singer-songwriter and granddaughter of Maria Von Trapp, matriarch of the Trapp Family Singers, will perform in the sanctuary, and a fundraising dinner and raffle will follow.
“Von Trapp reveals her penchant for beautiful melancholy ... These songs are majestic, haunting ... like a civilized cabaret in which only the serious, bittersweet music is allowed ... her vocal and songwriting style are timeless, elegant and often magnificent, Von Trapp’s voice is a sanctuary,” wrote Seven Days.
Dinner immediately following the concert, provided by Table 24 in the parish hall, includes a sit-down three-course dinner, by advanced ticket purchase only.
Concert tickets are $25, $20 for students and seniors; $60 and $50 for concert and dinner; for information, email office@trinitychurchrutland.org.
‘Three Identical Strangers’
MIDDLEBURY – The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival will present the documentary “Three Identical Strangers” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, as its December film for the MNFF 2018-19 Winter/Spring Screening Series at Town Hall Theater. The series retains its exclusive focus on prominent work by first- and second-time filmmakers.
Director Tim Wardle’s remarkable achievement tells the astonishing story of three brothers — identical triplets — who are separated at birth and first meet each other by utter coincidence at age 19. Why they are separated and at whose behest makes this unforgettable documentary a highly complex, yet richly rewarding, psychological thriller.
Winner of the Special Jury Prize at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, “Three Identical Strangers” is “a gripping, stranger-than-fiction account of a real-world medical conspiracy,” as described by Variety’s Peter Debruge. “The truth about the triplets boggles the mind.”
Tickets are $13 (plus fees); series passes for the remaining six films are $75 (plus fees); go online to https://middfilmfest.org. Town Hall Theater is located at 68 S. Pleasant St.
Rutland drag
RUTLAND – Merchants Hall presents “Drag Show – Dance – Costume – Party” monthly Dec. 8 through March 2 at 40-42 Merchants Row.
Join in as Merchants Hall opens its doors to evenings of self-expression. Let your hair down as enchanting performers entertain you with drag routines, audience games, special performances and costume contests. Each evening is themed, and audiences are encouraged to participate in the festivities with their attire — a place for all to let their inner freak come out and play!
- Dec. 8: “XXXXMAS”
- Jan. 5: “Gods and Goddesses”
- Feb. 2: “Red Hot”
- March 2: “‘80s Prom Night”
Performances are at 8:15 p.m. (doors open at 7:30). Admission is $15, $100 for VIP Couch (seats four and includes special attention, mixers, snacks); call 1-800-838-3006. The event is BYOB.
Verdi’s ‘La Traviata’
MIDDLEBURY – Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Michael Mayer’s richly textured new production of Verdi’s “La Traviata,” featuring a dazzling 19th-century setting that changes with the seasons. Soprano Diana Damrau plays the tragic heroine Violetta, and tenor Juan Diego Flórez returns to the Met for the first time since 2015 to sing the role of Alfredo, Violetta’s hapless lover. Baritone Quinn Kelsey is Alfredo’s father Germont, who destroys their love.
“La Traviata” is broadcast live from the Metropolitan Opera at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, to Town Hall Theater. Run time is three hours, seven minutes. A pre-performance talk will be given by Scott Morrison at 12:15 in the Byers Studio downstairs.
With “La Traviata,” Verdi and Piave fashioned an opera from a play by Alexander Dumas. “La Dame aux Camélias” was a meditation on the author’s youthful affair with the celebrated prostitute Marie Duplessis, known as a sophisticated and well-read woman whose charms and tact far surpassed her station. The play is still staged today in its original form and exists in several film incarnations, most notably Greta Garbo’s “Camille” (1936).
Tickets are $24 (plus fees) $10 for students; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org.
‘A Perfect Solstice’
BELLOWS FALLS – Join Eugene Friesen, cello; Joel A. Martin, piano; Peter Eldridge, voice; and Elizabeth Rogers, voice, in a special program of jazz and world-inflected seasonal music celebrating “the longest night.” “A Perfect Solstice” is a special holiday Stone Church Arts concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, in the beautiful stone church on the hill.
Experience four-time Grammy winning cellist of the Paul Winter Consort, Friesen, in a spirit-filled evening celebrating the magic, warmth and mystery of the winter solstice. Throughout a career of music-making, Friesen has worked with artists like Will Ackerman, Joe Lovano, Dream Theater, Betty Buckley, and has been featured as a soloist with the Boston Pops, Milwaukee Symphony, Colorado Orchestra and in solo concerts all over the world.
Tickets are $20-$45; call 802-460-0110, or go online to www.stonechurcharts.org. Immanuel Episcopal Church is located at 20 Church St.
Glenn Miller Orchestra
MIDDLEBURY – The Glenn Miller Orchestra will bring its classic, big band hits as well as holiday favorites to Town Hall Theater at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10.
First formed in 1937 by Glenn Miller, the orchestra continues to perform for crowds worldwide, playing almost 300 shows per year in front of more than 500,000 people annually. With a repertoire of more than 1,700 compositions, the Glenn Miller Orchestra’s list of favorites includes “Moonlight Serenade,” “In the Mood,” “Tuxedo Junction,” “St. Louis Blues March,” “Sunrise Serenade,” “Little Brown Jug” and “Rhapsody in Blue.”
Tickets are $40 (plus fees); call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org.
‘Snow White’
DORSET – The Dorset Players’ annual production for children and all those young at heart will be a musical version of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Performances at the Dorset Playhouse at 104 Cheney Road will be at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 7 and 14, and at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 8-9 and 15-16.
Carol Weiss’ adaptation of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” by the Brothers Grimm involves a powerful witch, a vain, jealous queen and her toadies, ladies-in-waiting, a magic mirror, the princess Snow White and her handsome prince, and, of course, seven dwarfs who help to save the day.
Director Kevin O’Toole and Musical Director Michael Gallagher have marshaled a talented cast of six adults and 11 children from eight area towns. There are charming songs, colorful costumes, many laughs, and a happy ending for everyone. Well, almost everyone.
For tickets or information, call 802-867-5577, or go online to www.dorsetplayers.org.
‘Gauguin: The Full Story’
MIDDLEBURY – “Gauguin: The Full Story,” the first full-length film biography of one of the world’s most popular yet controversial artists, will be screened at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Town Hall Theater.
Gauguin is best known for his gorgeous paintings of Tahiti in which beautiful native girls frolic enticingly on perfect South Pacific beaches. But, have these celebrated portrayals of an earthly paradise been misunderstood? And has the fame of Gauguin’s Tahiti pictures blinded us to the bigger truth about his achievements?
The film refutes the various accusations of sexual misconduct, familial neglect and racism that are frequently made against Gauguin, and proposes a completely new understanding of his place in art. This documentary contains adult themes and depictions of nudity.
Tickets are $13, $8 for students; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org.
