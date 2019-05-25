Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
Windhaven in concert
MANCHESTER – For the third year in a row, Taconic Music will host ensembles from Weston’s Kinhaven Music School, with concerts in late May and early June. At 7 p.m. Saturday, May 25, the 42-piece Windhaven Symphonic Band with conductor Thomas McCauley will perform Leonard Bernstein’s “Symphonic Dances” from “West Side Story,” Karel Husa’s “Music for Prague 1968,” and James David’s “Big Four on the River,” at Maple Street School’s Hunter Hall.
Admission is $10 at the door (benefitting Taconic Music’s educational outreach programs); go online to www.taconicmusic.org. For more information about Kinhaven Music School visit www.kinhaven.org.
Juno Orchestra
BRATTLEBORO – Juno Orchestra, in residence at the Brattleboro Music Center, will present two concerts to open the month of June. Titled “Discoveries,” the four works on the June program are likely new to most concertgoers, “even the two pieces composed over 200 years ago,” says Music Director Zon Eastes.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, and at 4 p.m., Sunday, June 2, at the Brattleboro Music Center, at 72 Blanche Moyse Way.
Juno Orchestra, closing out its second season, is Vermont’s newest professional chamber orchestra. Its June program “promises a veritable feast of newness,” says Eastes. “We are especially thrilled to introduce a commissioned work by composer Paul Dedell, titled ‘Serenity.’ Together, the orchestra and audiences will discover Dedell’s take on New England’s seasons.”
“I’ve been inspired by the life and words of Henry David Thoreau,” notes Dedell. “I’ve been struck by the vitality of Thoreau’s language and impressions. It’s a special opportunity indeed to contemplate ways to highlight Juno’s special strengths.”
In addition to this newly composed piece, Juno will present a string symphony composed by Englishman William Herschel, the astronomer who discovered the planet Uranus. Juno offers another discovery in a rarely heard work by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius. “Impromptu,” created in 1894 for string orchestra, melds two early piano pieces into a thoughtful ABA song form.
“This piece strikes me as so completely at rest, with warm remembrances. I’m eager for our audiences to hear this small gem,” says Eastes.
The fourth work is Haydn’s Symphony No. 43 in E-flat major, “Mercury.” Certainly another example of Haydn’s “sturm und drang” period — and splendidly non-uniform — this symphony offers warm-hearted insights into Haydn’s perennial wit and compositional inventiveness. Audiences will discover Haydn’s perspective on procrastination, crackling speed, perfectly well-mannered over-repetition, and simple, unadorned loveliness. Though the “Mercury” nickname has no real connection to the piece (it was added much later, in the 19th century), the title offers a friendly nod to astronomer and composer William Herschel.
Tickets are $10-$40; call 802-257-4523 or go online to https://bmcvt.org. For information about Juno Orchestra, visit www.junoorchestra.org.
Artist Carolina Ellenbogen
MANCHESTER – Manchester artist Carolina Ellenbogen has completed the largest work of art in her career. The 6-by-8-foot painting, commissioned by a private collector, will soon be leaving stART Space, on its journey to Atlanta. Collectors and art enthusiasts are invited to see the painting and the series that inspired the commission at stART Space on Saturday, May 25. Light refreshments will be served at 5 p.m. and a brief artist talk on the topic of “light as a subject” will start at 5:30.
The collection of works titled “When the Light Folds” is a series of minimalist, abstract and geometric paintings by Ellenbogen that reveal light projected onto and into architectural environments. “While nothing is visible without it,” she says, “we don’t see light by itself, we see through it.”
stART Space represents many artists with works that span painting, photography, fashion, mixed-media, video, collage and sculpture. The gallery provides an opportunity for anyone to start building or expanding an art collection. Exhibitions are supported by patrons of the arts.
For information, call 802-768-8498, or go online to www.startspace.art. stART Space is located at 263 Depot St., in the Manchester Shopping Center.
Philosophy of art
BRATTLEBORO. — Champlain College professor of philosophy David Mills will present an illustrated lecture titled “What is Art?” at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30.
By imagining art history as an ongoing conversation, Mills explores ways of encountering art as more than just subjective preference. This highly visual presentation provides new ways to interact with what we find in museums and galleries. Mills’ conceptual framework will help viewers to understand and assess art, including works that may seem simplistic, bizarre, or even ugly.
Mills holds a Ph.D. in philosophy from Pennsylvania State University, with a specialization in philosophy of art, and is a professor at Champlain College. He has been teaching interdisciplinary undergraduate courses in philosophy and aesthetics for over 20 years. His published research focuses on European philosophy and art after the world wars.
Admission is free; call 802-257-0124 or go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org. BMAC is located in historic Union Station at the intersection of Main Street and Routes 119 and 142.
‘Rhythms’ in art
SPRINGFIELD – Gallery at the Vault is presenting a new “Open Wall” show. “Rhythms” includes beautiful photographs, paintings, paper sculpture, Native American ceremonial pipes, mixed media wall hangings, pressed flowers and needlework.
“Open Wall” is a non-juried show for any artists living in a 30-mile radius of Springfield. Enjoy a variety of fine art and fun fantasy created by neighbors and friends. The works will be on display until July 25.
Hours are: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; call 802-885-7111 or go online to www.galleryvault.org. The Gallery at the Vault is located at 68 Main St.
Celtic contra dance
GREENFIELD, Mass. – The Brattleboro Music Center Celtic classes rally together once again to fill a dance hall with the thunderous, joyful sound of jigs and reels.
The multiple classes include dozens of teenagers and fiddling veterans as well as more recent converts to Celtic music, inspired and led by teachers Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy. The spring dance has become an annual celebration and will be held Friday, May 31, with dance calling by national caller Nils Fredland.
The location is the Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman St. All dances will be taught, and beginners are invited to take part in a workshop at 7:30 p.m. The dance is 8 to 11 p.m.
Proceeds benefit local fiddling and calling icon David Kaynor, who has recently been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. Kaynor has been a pivotal figure in the New England contra dance scene for 40 years.
Admission is by donation ($10 suggested); call 802-257-4523 or go online to https://bmcvt.org.
