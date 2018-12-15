“Can You Ever Forgive Me” is like a note you stumble upon, neatly folded and tucked away within a book. It drops onto your lap as you leaf through the pages. Gently, you unfold and study it, pouring over each word. You feel a tingle of salacious excitement knowing you’re reading something not intended for you — that you’re being let in on a secret, given a glimpse inside someone else’s private moment.
Based on the 2008 memoir of the same name by Lee Israel, the film directed by Marielle Heller (“The Diary of a Teenage Girl”) provides such a private and unvarnished glimpse into the author’s life. Israel was a respected journalist and author in the 1960s and ’70s who wrote several notable biographies about famous female figures, including Tallulah Bankhead.
When her career sputtered out in the early 1990s, Israel began creating and selling forgeries of letters ostensibly written by deceased authors like Dorothy Parker and Nöel Coward. For more than a year, Israel successfully sold more than 400 forgeries before being caught by the FBI.
Drawing from a strong script written by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Melissa McCarthy gives an impressive, restrained performance as the caustic and hard-drinking Israel. A curmudgeon of the highest order who preferred the company of her cat to that of people, Israel’s prickly demeanor contributed in no small way to her professional difficulties. Her agent, played by Jane Curtain, tells her as much when Israel berates her for not helping get her work.
In McCarthy’s hands, Israel becomes likable. The typically broad and bawdy McCarthy dials things back here, making for one of her strongest performances to date. This is a story as much about loneliness as it is anything else, and McCarthy lovingly infuses Israel with pathos in a way that surfaces her sadness and isolation. That pain is masked by a dark wit, which keeps the character from feeling overwrought or trite.
That wit is matched by her sole friend Jack (Richard E. Grant), an aging gay man who’s as misanthropic and pickled as Israel. Jack manages to bring out the kindness in Israel, such that it is, by offering his imperfect friendship that she reluctantly accepts and occasionally reciprocates.
While indisputably illegal, Israel’s criminal endeavor is relatively small stakes. The film takes the position that the victims — high-end collectors and dealers, who have the means to spend several hundred to several thousand dollars on a piece of literary ephemera — are not especially sympathetic, and largely lets Israel off the hook.
Whether or not Israel is deserving of such mercy is up for debate. The film elevates her story, giving her a folk hero status as someone who got the last laugh by duping a community that had spurned her by ultimately proving herself to be a gifted writer. It’s hardly noble work, but it’s still a fascinating story that’s wonderfully told.
