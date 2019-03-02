They say a sucker is born every minute. In this country, that rate might be a little bit higher. From P.T. Barnum and televangelists to Bernie Madoff and Donald Trump, Americans love a con man. Time and again, we fall for it — the slick talk, the greasy charm, the empty promises. We can’t help ourselves. Feed us a good line, dangle something shiny in front of us, reel us in. Repeat.
The Fyre Festival was one such con. Billed as the cultural event of a generation, the ultra-luxe, multi-day music festival held on a private island in the Bahamas in 2017 appealed to social media-minded millennials with money to burn. The event, which people spent tens of thousands of dollars to attend, turned out to be an epic disaster due to poor planning, insufficient funding and incompetence. Festival attendees were forced to endure inhospitable living conditions and a lack of food and water as the high-end escape they were promised morphed into their very own “Lord of the Flies.”
The festival was the brainchild of Billy MacFarland, a young entrepreneur bro whose professional career has been sliding from one grift to the next with astonishing ease. Fast-talking and overconfident, with a wide, toothy smile, MacFarland looks the part of a con man. He’s so obviously full of it, but it’s easy to see how people could mistake his slime for charm.
Two documentaries, “Fyre” and “Fyre Fraud,” attempt to unpack this colossal failure with varying degrees of success. The first, “Fyre,” which premiered on Netflix in January, is the stronger of the two. Produced by Vice and Jerry Media, the agency responsible for promoting the festival and subsequently covering up negative fallout from its implosion, the documentary is surprisingly transparent considering the significant conflict of interest.
Jerry Media, while a bad actor on social media in its own right — the company’s accounts frequently repost jokes and memes without attribution, a major faux pas in social media etiquette — appears to be genuinely contrite for the role it played in the Fyre debacle.
“Fyre” director Chris Smith takes a straightforward, journalistic approach to telling the story. The inclusion of Jerry Media brings with it a sweeping level of access, including phone calls, emails and video that reveals just how chaotic the situation was behind the scenes.
We also meet a number of people who worked on the festival. Most come off as sympathetic subordinates who saw the impending disaster but were unable to prevent it, like crew members on a boat with the captain steering directly into an iceberg.
“Fyre Fraud,” meanwhile, provides a less nuanced and more sensational account. Directed by Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason, the film, which premiered on Hulu four days before “Fyre,” feels slight by comparison. Interviews and archive footage are intercut with clips from films, TV shows and internet memes to underscore points, creating a distracting backdrop that attempts to cover up the fact that this doc has little new or interesting to say.
Lacking that, the film chooses to pile on millennials, depicting them as vapid, entitled, narcissistic, social media zombies. It’s an insulting, reductive and tired hot take that adds nothing to the discussion except to poke fun at them.
Both films note the schadenfreude baked into media coverage of the festival. If I’m being honest, it’s easy to mock the type of people — overprivileged, screen-obsessed, white 20-somethings with too much money — who would want to attend an event like this, but as awful as those kids might be, they didn’t deserve that experience.
In addition to the exploitation of attendees, “Fyre,” to its credit, also acknowledges how many native Bahamians were left unpaid for their work. One woman describes how she spent $50,000 of her own retirement savings paying her employees after Fyre organizers revealed there was no money to pay vendors. It might be easy to laugh at wealthy young Americans getting fleeced out of their money, but in these moments you see how damaging MacFarland’s con was.
One thing “Fyre Fraud” does have going for it, however, is MacFarland. And it’s a good get. On camera, in his own words, he is less remorseful about how he defrauded people than he is that the festival didn’t work out. The more we get to know MacFarland, the faster his charm dissipates. He’s a compulsive liar and quite possibly a sociopath. Indeed, any hope for redemption is dashed by the revelation that MacFarland was busted planning another grift while he was out on bail after being charged with wire fraud for Fyre.
Strip away the lazy indictments of millennials and satisfying schadenfreude of watching affluent white people suffer and the Fyre Festival stands as a timely metaphor in this post-truth, late-capitalist moment. Regardless of the generation or the class, grifters — in the White House, in Silicon Valley, on Wall Street — keep selling us their snake oil. They prey upon our hopes and dreams, our fears and insecurities. They promise us something better — something they don’t have, something they can’t deliver. But while they may fool us for a moment, these hucksters are inevitably found out.
“Fyre” is now streaming on Netflix. “Fyre Fraud” is now streaming on Hulu.
