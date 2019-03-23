I’d like to tell you about “Captive State,” but I find myself struggling to remember even watching it. The sci-fi thriller, about a group of human freedom fighters plotting to liberate Chicago from extraterrestrial occupation, is poorly plotted, narratively messy and largely forgettable despite its solid premise.
Set in the near future in the aftermath of a global alien invasion, John Goodman stars as William Mulligan, a police officer investigating an underground resistance group called Phoenix. As part of his investigation he keeps tabs on Gabriel (Ashton Sanders), the teenage son of his former partner. When Gabriel’s brother Rafe (Jonathan Majors), a resistance leader thought to be dead, returns, Gabriel is torn between Phoenix’s last-ditch effort to take down the alien Legislators from within and his own desire to simply survive as best he can.
Director Rupert Wyatt (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) delivers a jumpy film full of unnecessary detours that pad for time but add little to the overall story. In an effort to find a unique way into the alien-invasion genre, Wyatt favors narrative diversions and fake-outs that fail to do more than needlessly clutter up the plot.
For example, it’s unclear why Gabriel is the film’s protagonist. Yes, he has a connection to both Mulligan and Phoenix, but he’s ancillary to both. His entire existence appears to be a red herring designed to distract the audience long enough not to see the last-minute twist that reframes what we thought we knew about resistance’s grand plan.
The film is at its most interesting when it follows the Phoenix resistance fighters themselves as they put their plan into action. I would have preferred spending 120 minutes with these folks to being dragged along with Gabriel’s superfluous story, which seemingly only exists to provide some bare-bones characterization and emotional stakes, which mostly fall flat anyway.
But even then, the resistance’s ultimate plan is not as clever as the film would have you believe. Logistically speaking, it’s difficult to see how the plan could be successful replicated across the globe to take down the occupiers as is implied in the closing credits. And even if the resistance did pull it off, it’s unclear why an attack that required so much intricate planning and came at such a high human cost wouldn’t be seen by the technologically superior aliens as the last gasp of a dying insurgency.
Speaking of the aliens, I’m of the school of thought that the less you see of them, the scarier they are. Wyatt tends to agree. What we do see — an insectoid creature covered with porcupine-like needles it can discharge like missiles — is creepy, but not quite thrilling.
Also not quite thrilling is the film’s poorly defined political message. It seems to want to say something about class — apparently, wealthy and powerful human collaborators have been promised a future off planet after the aliens have stripped Earth of its natural resources — but it doesn’t follow through. There also seems to be some obvious message about environmental devastation at the hands of indifferent parasitic creatures, but it backs away from making a decisive statement about anything.
Those seeking a good alien invasion film should look elsewhere. “Captive State” is a bland, uninspired film that, in a quest for originality, sucks all the thrills, excitement and surprises out of a typically fun and often frightening genre.
