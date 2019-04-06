“Dumbo” is Disney’s latest release in its recent spate of live-action remakes, reboots and sequels from its deep catalog of classic films.These are designed to bring these beloved childhood stories to a new generation of moviegoers with A-list casts, 21st-century sensibilities and a fresh CGI (computer-generated imagery) sheen.
The results have been uneven. The 2016 release of “The Jungle Book,” directed by Jon Favreau, featured a strong cast, but didn’t quite capture the zany energy of the animated original. That was followed by the smash hit “Beauty and the Beast” in 2017. Last year’s “Christopher Robin” and “Mary Poppins Returns” were melancholy sequels pitched more toward nostalgic parents than their kids. However, this year will see several releases in addition to “Dumbo,” including “Aladdin” and “The Lion King,” both of which seem poised to hit a sweet spot of capturing the imaginations of young moviegoers and giving aging millennials those nostalgic feels we love so much.
“Dumbo,” a film steeped in loss and tragedy, is a tricky film to get kids into. While it’s been some time since I’ve seen the 1941 original, I remember it being sad, menacing and upsetting. It definitely wasn’t in my childhood movie rotation. The new update, directed by Tim Burton, tries but fails to capture that same pathos; however, Burton, long a master of the dark, mysterious and twisted, seems to be phoning it in here.
The Burton visual aesthetic is present throughout — In the odd collection of circus folk populating scenes and retro-futurist set design — but it all feels somewhat hollow. Perhaps he was hemmed in by studio mandates to keep it light and accessible, but the result is a mediocre story full of thin characters that fails to inspire awe or whimsy despite the spectacle it attempts to create.
The presence of past Burton collaborators Danny DeVito and Michael Keaton, who worked with the director on classics like “Beetlejuice” and the early “Batman” films, only highlights that mediocrity by comparison. DeVito plays Max Medici, the big-mouthed circus ringmaster with big top aspirations. The always-great Keaton does what he can in the rote mustache-twirling villain role as V.A. Vandevere, a ruthless P.T. Barnum-type who seeks to exploit Dumbo for his personal gain.
Colin Farrell stars as Holt, a wounded veteran who returns from the Great War to his home at the circus to raise his two children alone after his wife has died from an illness. Farrell is a fine actor when he has something to work with, but his character is one-note, as the incredulous father figure who eventually becomes the hero his children need.
Indeed, much of “Dumbo” is just that: one-note. The story beats are predictable and unsurprising — everything just limps along for 120 minutes without ever flying as high as the elephant at the heart of the film.
Effects-wise, Dumbo does look pretty good. The floppy ears and wide eyes make for a precious pachyderm that effectively tugs at your heartstrings, even as the rest of the film is emotionally flat. (It says something about the heart of a film when the character with the most humanity is the CGI elephant.) But let’s be honest, those are easy strings to pluck. Parent-child separation tropes and cute animals in trouble are low-hanging emotional fruit.
“Dumbo” is far from a flop. While it fell somewhat short of projections, it still topped the domestic box office on its opening weekend. There may not be a lot to grab onto, story- or character-wise, but it remains a perfectly adequate family film for a rainy spring afternoon.
