I’m still unpacking “Us.” I suspect I will be for some time. Jordan Peele’s sophomore horror film, about a horde of subterranean doppelgängers who rise up to terrorize their surface-dwelling counterparts, is a complicated, murky, unsettling feat of filmmaking that cements him as a towering presence of the genre.
With 2017’s excellent “Get Out,” Peele presented a clear-cut, effective thesis about performative wokeness and the subtle white liberal racism of micro-aggressions. Here, he’s attempting something more ambitious, which as a straight-ahead horror film delivers big thrills and chills, even if the underlying themes remain somewhat convoluted.
Within the film, Peele teases themes of class, race and how we treat the other, but he doesn’t offer up any easy answers. Part of that is clearly deliberate; Peele wants us to draw our own conclusions and discover our own meanings. However, he throws so much at us and gives us so much to ponder that, after a single viewing, it’s difficult to know where to focus your attention. But, even if it feels a little unsteady at times, “Us” is anything but unsatisfying.
“Us” opens with several lines of text informing us that the country is riddled with underground tunnels, pathways and spaces long forgotten and unseen. That detail becomes important as we learn more about the doppelgängers who call themselves the Tethered. I won’t spoil much about who they are and what is happening in those tunnels, but the Tethered work as a metaphor for those in society who have been neglected, ignored and cast off.
For the Tethered, their neglect by the surface has bred resentment, which under the guidance of a persuasive leader, has boiled over into a violent insurgency that demands to be seen. (Insert Trump/MAGA analogies here.)
Conversely, the Tethered can function as a metaphor for our darker selves. As Peele explained in an interview recently, “Think about this as sort of the collective dark side of all of us and, that way, if you’re looking at the problems of the world and pointing your finger out, then ask yourself: ‘What’s my part in it?’”
Like I said, there’s a lot to unpack here.
Fortunately, all that thematic complexity doesn’t distract from the great horror film surrounding it. That includes some excellent performances. Chief among them is Lupita Nyong’o’s (“12 Years a Slave,” “Black Panther”) Adelaide, the matriarch of the Wilson family, who’s haunted by traumatic childhood experience. This is Adelaide’s story, and she is in the driver’s seat, projecting strength and guile as she keeps her family safe from their doppelgängers led by her own sinister shadow named Red.
Her husband, Gabe, (Winston Duke), meanwhile, survives through mostly luck. Duke is great as an affable, goofball father figure. Gabe is a towering physical presence, but it’s Adelaide who wields the real power in this family unit. His dad jokes are a source of well-placed humor. (Peele does a great job of seeding humor throughout the film in a way that lightens the mood, but never diminishes the terror.)
Visually, Peele is also on point. For a film about people who exist in the figurative shadows, he uses light, shadow and darkness to great effect. A gorgeous overhead shot of shadows at the beach early in the film feels ominous, even if we’re not yet sure why. Similarly, his depiction of the family’s doppelgängers employs shadow to make them visually distinct and exceedingly creepy.
Being a horror movie, there’s a sufficient amount of violence, blood and gore. Yet the film’s most unnerving moments come in quieter scenes, like when the Wilsons have a tense living room sit-down with their doppelgängers in which Red, when asked who they are, answers, “We are Americans” — a declaration that is brought to fruition by the Tethered in a massive and unsettling public display in the film’s closing moments.
At times, “Us” can feel unwieldy, but it never disappoints. Peele has once again shown himself to be a skilled teller of horror stories. Yes, there’s a lot going on, and not all of it is immediately clear, but such a dense text only gives us more to dissect, unpack and discuss.
