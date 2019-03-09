“Minding the Gap” is more than a film about skateboarding. The Oscar-nominated documentary by first-time filmmaker Bing Liu is a personal, moving and timely study of friendship, class and trauma told against the backdrop of Liu and his friends’ lifelong love of skateboarding.
Growing up in the economically distressed city of Rockford, Illinois, Liu, his friends and their families were on the front lines of the massive post-industrial decline of Middle America. During the past half-century, jobs and opportunity left town only to be replaced by despair and hopelessness, which often manifests as anger, abuse and self-defeat.
Shot over a dozen years, Liu follows his two childhood friends, Zack and Keire, on their bumpy journey into young adulthood. Through Liu’s lens, we get to know these young men intimately as they tell their stories and share their struggles with a devastating level of honesty, vulnerability and self-awareness.
The self-awareness demonstrated by Zack and Keire makes their stories all the more heartbreaking. They understand their situations and the factors that created them — the poverty, the systemic racism, the classism, the history of abuse and ensuing trauma, which has resulted in a wasted adulthood marked by alcoholism, dead-end jobs and fatalism.
Zack is a high school dropout who works for a roofing company while attempting to maintain a toxic relationship with the mother of his young son. Keire, meanwhile, is a talented skateboarder whose complicated relationship with his deceased father is one of several points in the film where survivors of abuse attempt to reconcile the anger, pain and love they feel for their abusers.
All three men, including Liu, share the trauma of domestic abuse. Throughout the course of the film, each one opens up about the physical abuse they suffered at the hands of their fathers and stepfathers. Eventually, we see how that cycle repeats itself, forcing Liu into a difficult confrontation that he handles compassionately.
You never get the sense that Liu is taking advantage of or exploiting his friends for his own gain. This is an intensely personal project for him, and he doesn’t hesitate to turn the camera on himself with the same unflinching honesty that he asks of his subjects. His tear-jerking conversation with his mother about his abusive stepfather is a moving moment of reconciliation.
Visually, the film is a gorgeous, kinetic triumph. Liu, who also serves as cinematographer, skillfully captures Zack and Keire’s skateboarding stunts with a fluidity and timing that makes you repeatedly wonder just how he was able to get the shot.
With more than a decade of footage, Liu and co-editor Joshua Altman piece together a coherent, well-paced narrative that is easy to follow. The passage of time is marked by subtle cues — new haircuts, revolving billboards, changing seasons and the growth of Zack’s son.
By the close of the film, we are fully invested in Zack, Keire and Liu’s story. It’s a complicated, messy and tragic one, but Liu ends it with a satisfying silver lining. The experiences of these wounded young men are unique and universal. The compounding burdens of poverty, race, class and trauma haunt so many Americans and make everyday life a constant struggle. Liu’s film shines a compassionate and empathetic light on that experience, giving humanity and dignity to those whose stories are so familiar, yet remain untold.
“Minding the Gap” is now streaming on Hulu.
