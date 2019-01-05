What is Mary Poppins? A witch? An alien? A trickster god? These were the questions rattling around my head while watching “Mary Poppins Returns,” the sequel to the 1964 Disney classic.
Mary Poppins’ provenance doesn’t much matter. The character was created in a time before science fiction and fantasy genres proliferated in popular culture — before we had the vocabulary or inclination to posit such theories. While such a silly digression is the type of nonsense Mary might encourage, we have more important things to discuss.
“Mary Poppins Returns” is a delightful sequel that hews closely to the original. This being a Disney production, preserving the intellectual property remains the prime directive. There is a sense of safeness here; that no decision has been made without being focus-group tested and vetted by a legion of studio executives.
The result is a predictable, yet no less enjoyable, film that follows story beats similar to the original: the Banks family is in crisis, and it’s up to Mary Poppins to use her magic to save them. This time out, Mary — played by a perfectly cast Emily Blunt — returns to provide her unique nannying services to a now grown Michael and Jane, played by Ben Wishaw and Emily Mortimer.
Michael’s life is in shambles. Recently widowed, he has abandoned his passion as a painter to work as a bank teller in order to support his three young children. When he discovers the bank is foreclosing on his house, he must scramble to save his family home along with his sister Jane, who, following in her mother’s activist footsteps, is now a labor organizer.
The film feels similar to “Christopher Robin,” another sequel of sorts from earlier this year, which finds Winnie the Pooh and friends returning to help an adult Christopher Robin rediscover his young imagination. Both films lean heavily on the childhood nostalgia of adult moviegoers, and flagrantly pluck those heartstrings to maximum effect.
That pervasive nostalgia is ably mitigated by a combination of gorgeous visual effects, vibrant costumes and Blunt’s excellent performance. Indeed, Blunt is an uncanny replacement for Julie Andrews. Equal parts whimsical and stern, Blunt perfectly captures the character’s proclivity for mischief with a curled eyebrow and wry smile — a character that creates the illusion of chaos, but is always pulling the strings.
This time around, Poppins’ hijinks are abetted by Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Jack, a lamplighter who was Bert the chimney sweep’s young apprentice in the first film. Miranda is a great addition as adult Jack, even if his cockney accent leaves something to be desired.
No stranger to musical productions, director Rob Marshall (“Into the Woods,” “Chicago”) has a steady hand as he balances story and musical numbers. The music is strong throughout even if nothing immediately rises to the level of the original. But, let’s be realistic — it’s unfair to compare anything here to the original, which has had the benefit of residing in our collective memory for more than a half-century.
That said, there are a couple pleasant new additions. “Can You Imagine That?” is a jaunty number whose melody will live in your ear long after you leave the theater. “The Cover Is Not the Book,” meanwhile, is a Vaudeville-style showstopper that gives Miranda an opportunity to show off his Broadway chops. The song is also elevated by hand-drawn animation and brightly painted backgrounds that beautifully evoke the original “Poppins.”
Despite feeling at times like a safe and familiar retread, “Mary Poppins Returns” is still an entertaining escape that effectively recaptures the whimsy and excitement of the original. Mary Poppins is an enduring character whose timeless life lessons deserve to be shared with a new generation of children.
