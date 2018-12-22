After nearly two decades of comic book adaptations, someone finally got it right. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is a triumph of animation — a vibrant, visually stunning kaleidoscope of action that perfectly translates the experience of reading a comic book to the big screen.
Armed with a tightly paced, laugh-out-loud funny script by Phil Lord (“The Lego Movie”) and Rodney Rothman (“22 Jump Street”), directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman not only expertly reproduced the comic-book aesthetic, but masterfully captured the spirit of Spider-Man — or Spider-Men, women, children, robots and pigs, as it were. (It gets complicated.)
“Spider-Verse” is a heady story that draws enthusiastically from and gets tangled in Spider-Man’s sticky web of continuity to create a unique and thoroughly entertaining adventure that introduces a multiverse of Spider-themed heroes that goes well beyond regular old Peter Parker.
Chief among those new heroes is Miles Morales, a teenager bitten by a radioactive spider, who takes up the mantle of Spider-Man after his universe’s Peter Parker is killed. Since his debut in 2011 in the immensely popular “Ultimate Spider-Man” comic by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli, fans have been clamoring for Marvel to bring the Afro-Latino character to the big screen. While he’s yet to surface in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe, his appearance here is a big deal.
The film kicks off when some villainous super-science kills Peter Parker and opens up an inter-dimensional rift. Miles teams with a handful of stranded alternate universe Spider-heroes to stop a cabal of bad guys and send the wayward heroes back home.
Shameik Moore lends his voice to Miles. Still figuring out how to use his nascent powers, Miles’ self-doubt is magnified by his fellow Spiders, who are all way better at this than him. He eventually gets a crash course in web-slinging from an over-the-hill, schlubby alt-universe Parker, played with comical gruffness by Jake Johnson.
The rest of the team is an unlikely mix of fan favorites and oddballs from across the multiverse. There’s Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld), from a universe where Parker’s girlfriend Gwen Stacy got bit by the spider instead; Spider-Noir, a noir detective version of the hero who, in a genius stroke of casting, is played by Nicolas Cage; Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn) and her robot SP//dr, from an anime-styled universe; and John Mulaney hams it up as Spider-Ham, an anthropomorphic pig from a Chuck Jones-style universe.
The rest of the film is populated by a fantastic voice cast that includes Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Liev Schreiber, Kathryn Hahn, Zoë Kravitz, Chris Pine, Oscar Isaac and more.
The quality of the animation here really cannot be overstated. The melding of comic book techniques, like line work, painting, crosshatching and dots overlaid with crisp CGI (computer-generated imagery) is a daring choice that pays off. Combined with the use of split screens, onomatopoeia, thought bubbles and caption boxes, the film deftly swings from panel to panel and puts the audience inside a comic book in a way no film ever has.
For some, the kinetic nature of the animation might be too much — this film does not sit still for long. Similarly, those unfamiliar with the visual vocabulary of comic books might be put off by it all. I’d urge those people to watch with an open mind and power through.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is an audacious effort that succeeds at bringing the beauty of printed images to life on screen. It’s a true marvel of filmmaking that is high-flying fun for the whole family.
