The holiday shopping season is here. In 2017, Americans spent $20.5 billion on home entertainment, according to trade organization Digital Entertainment Group. While that number is poised to get even bigger in 2018, there’s one home entertainment item consumers are putting in their carts less and less: DVDs.
DEG reports physical disc sales and rentals in the U.S. last year fell 14 percent to $4.7 billion. Declines were even worse in brick-and-mortar and kiosk rentals, which dropped 17 percent to a little more than $2 billion.
The news comes a year after subscriptions to streaming video on demand services like Netflix and Hulu eclipsed DVD sales and rentals for the first time ever, growing more than 30 percent to make up $9.5 billion of all home entertainment spending. The decline of the DVD comes nearly 20 years after it surpassed VHS cassettes as the dominant medium, making the VCR go the way of Betamax and LaserDisc players.
The argument against owning or renting DVDs is a simple one: Why contend with the cost and clutter of physical copies of films and TV shows when you can stream virtually anything you’d want on services you’re already paying monthly subscriptions for? And if you can’t find what you’re looking for there, chances are you can rent it on electronic-sell-through platforms like iTunes.
So, are my DVDs doomed to go the way of my VHS library, which I allowed my parents to unceremoniously donate to Goodwill when they sold their house?
Currently, my DVDs live in a set of crates in my basement. Every now and then, I dig into them when I get the urge to watch a classic film not readily available on SVOD. (If I own it, there’s no flipping way I’m shelling out $5.99 to rent it for 24 hours.)
However, the convenience (read: laziness) of having so much media on demand means I don’t make too many trips to the basement. As our brains have become increasingly rewired for instant gratification, the process of physically selecting a DVD and putting it into the player creates a kind of friction we have become conditioned to dislike.
Further, in the age of Peak TV with wave after wave of new shows and movies premiering every week, there’s little time to revisit things I’ve already seen. While I’d love to get lost in a classic like “North by Northwest” or “The Maltese Falcon,” I also really want to check out that new Julia Roberts show on Prime everyone’s been talking about.
But convenience has a cost. Literal costs of SVOD subscriptions aside — which can run into hundreds of dollars annually — users only have access to the content these services make available. And content changes all the time as licensing agreements are renegotiated and new services come online. Kiss all the Disney shows on Netflix and Hulu goodbye when Disney+ launches next year.
It’s a frustrating reality we’ve come to accept, mostly because if the thing we want isn’t there, there are likely a dozen other things we’re happy to watch instead.
Another danger is the inherent ephemerality of SVODs. These companies come and go as frequently as the content they stream. For every Netflix and Hulu, there’s SeeSo and FilmStruck. When these services fold, they take all their content with them — at least until another service buys it all up — and leave subscribers frustrated and disappointed.
Electronic sell-throughs (ESTs) are no better. Unlike DVDs, just because you own a digital copy of something doesn’t mean you’ll own it forever. Earlier this fall, iTunes users discovered content they had purchased (not just rented) was no longer available. Moreover, some users found that content purchased in the premium 4K format has been downgraded to regular HD.
At the time, Apple explained that content availability was contingent on agreements with the studios that own that content. If those agreements changed, the content would go away. Since then, the company has amended its initial response and assured users they did, indeed, own the content they purchased in perpetuity. However, those assurances don’t fully explain how users will retain ownership of that content short of downloading and storing it on a physical device, which seems at odds with the promise of convenience these services have sold us.
As DVD sales continue to decline and consumers choose convenience over clutter, the DVD is on its way to becoming a niche item reserved for the streaming-averse and cinephiles seeking out bonus features like commentaries and alternate cuts. Even as SVODs and ESTs engage in frustrating and, at times, underhanded business practices that don’t always have the consumers’ best interests in mind, the convenience they offer will likely be too alluring to prompt a culture shift.
