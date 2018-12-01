“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” is Coen Brothers through and through. An anthology of six short stories about the American frontier, the film, which premiered on Netflix last month after a limited theatrical release, is a gorgeous, tragic and wry Western full of loquacious gunslingers, grizzled prospectors, damsels in distress and black-hatted ne’er do wells.
The Coens have always imbued their films with a mythical quality, positioning themselves as trickster gods indifferently pulling the strings of their mortal playthings. Their mannered characters are often thrust into outlandish situations, as if the universe itself is conspiring against them. Here, the filmmakers present a collection of tall tales that could stand alongside Paul Bunyan and Johnny Appleseed albeit infused with the brothers’ uniquely darkly comic, fatalistic sensibilities.
The settling of the American frontier was a difficult and violent period of history, and the film does not shy away from that reality. In circumstances where lawlessness reigns and one’s survival is hard fought, people easily lose their humanity. That capacity for cruelty slowly emerges in each story as characters find themselves in situations where violence and death is the only outcome. The darkness is leavened by the Coens’ trademark dark sense of humor as well as sun-drenched visuals that beautifully capture the vast emptiness — and loneliness — of the old west.
The titular story, “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” kicks things off on an upbeat note that slowly gives way to a darker tone. Tim Blake Nelson stars as Buster Scruggs, a genial outlaw with a preternaturally quick trigger finger. His sunny demeanor belies his sinister reputation, making him a truly terrifying paradox who leads a barroom sing-along after shooting a man in the face with his own gun.
That vacillation between playfulness and violence, between whimsy and cruelty continues in subsequent stories. In “The Gal who Got Rattled,” Zoe Kazan plays a young woman who finds herself among strangers in a wagon train after her brother dies on the trail. The story, which hints at a happy ending, takes a dark turn after a momentary appreciation of nature ends in tragedy.
Tom Waits is perfectly cast as a grizzled old prospector in the Jack London-based “All Gold Canyon,” easily the happiest of the stories told here. In a pristine valley, Wait’s character digs for gold and communes with nature until an interloper violently comes for the prospector’s claim.
“Meal Ticket,” meanwhile, is the darkest tale of the set. Harry Melling plays an artist without arms and legs who travels from town to town delivering moving monologues with the assistance of Liam Neeson’s impresario character. The relationship sours in typically surreal Coen fashion when a talented chicken threatens to upstage the artist.
“The Mortal Remains” brings the film home with a frightful carriage during which a trio of strangers engage in a heated debate about human nature while being goaded on by two enigmatic bounty hunters. A solemn rendition of an old folk song by Brendan Gleeson’s Clarence casts a haunting pale on the journey and leaves the destination open for interpretation.
Tall tales endure in their telling and retelling. While not every story in “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” is worthy of revisiting — the James Franco-starring “Near Algodones” is largely forgettable — several of the tales presented here are rich enough to yield new insights, depth and dark laughter with each retelling.
