The first “Lego Movie” worked so well because, against all expectations, it managed to assemble a surprisingly clever and funny story out of a pile of plastic bricks. That success of the 2014 instant classic owed a lot to the brilliant minds of co-directors and co-writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” “21 Jump Street”).
Lord and Miller deployed their unique comic sensibilities and proclivity for intelligent, laugh-out-loud humor to create a wildly funny, self-aware family film that satisfied kids and parents alike. The inevitable sequel, “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” doubles down on that humor while upping the stakes and expanding the Lego universe beyond Bricksburg.
Unfortunately, more isn’t always better. Despite a solid script from Lord and Miller and competent work from director Mike Mitchell (“Trolls”), the sequel fails to recapture the excitement of the original.
As we learned at the end of the first film, the Lego-verse is a manifestation of the imagination of Finn, a young boy we meet in a live-action segment. In the opening of the sequel, Finn now must share the blocks with his younger sister, Bianca. The clash of imaginations spells doom for Bricksburg, where the conflict plays out as an attack by aliens from the dreaded Systar System.
In the aftermath, there is only Apocalypseburg, a “Mad Max”-style wasteland where familiar faces from the first film have taken on gritty new personas — all except for eternal optimist Emmet (Chris Pratt), who still dances through the dystopia with “Everything Is Awesome” ringing in his headphones.
But when the aliens return to abduct a handful of characters, including Emmet’s girlfriend Lucy (Elizabeth Banks), Emmet realizes he must toughen up if he hopes to rescue them. The ensuing adventure takes Emmet into the heart of the Systar System while, in the real world, Finn and Bianca veer toward a conflict that threatens to tear down the Lego-verse for good.
The film is buoyed by a strong voice cast. In addition to Pratt and Banks, Alison Brie, Charlie Day and Nick Offerman all reprise their previous roles to great effect, as does Will Arnett, whose brooding Batman gets a bigger part to play following the success of 2017’s “The Lego Batman Movie.”
Newcomer Tiffany Haddish is terrific as Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi, the shapeshifting ruler of the Systar System. Further down the massive cast list, Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, Stephanie Beatriz, Richard Ayoade, Noel Fielding, and Ben Schwartz all deliver laughs in supporting roles. And grown-ups will enjoy a fun Bruce Willis cameo that will sail over the head of anyone born after 1990.
But despite some solid laughs, a great cast and delightful animation, the film collapses under the weight of its own self-awareness. Like the first film, this one is equally obsessed with disassembling its own narrative into component parts. It’s a clever bit of meta-writing that gives the film the ultimate hand wave: It’s a movie about building blocks that’s self-aware about the construction of story — get it?!
However, at a certain point, winking at tropes stops being clever and starts to look lazy. There’s a difference between telling a story and telling the audience that you’re telling them a story. And while that kind of meta-humor can be effective and entertaining at times, it can get tired. Even at this late stage of postmodernism, there’s nothing wrong with telling a straight-ahead story that doesn’t constantly point out the narrative machinery.
At one point, Emmet literally explains that his journey in the film is a metaphor for the death of the imagination as adolescence supplants childhood. It’s a moment of excessive self-awareness that diminishes the emotional impact of the story and shortchanges younger viewers. Such obvious storytelling, which blatantly hangs a lampshade on every theme and plot point, doesn’t challenge kids to critically engage a text on their own.
It’s not unlike the meta-style of internet meme humor many young people now encounter. In memes, jokes are often presented as disparate pieces. The result is less a joke than a blueprint for a joke whose ostensible humor is derived in the act of disassembly itself. This style of humor points to its own kind of creative death. For all its charms, “The Lego Movie 2” is sadly complicit in this act. The result is a film that’s decidedly less awesome than the original.
