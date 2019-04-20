The title of the new Netflix film “Triple Frontier” is intended to be a reference to the geographic region in South America where the borders of Peru, Brazil and Colombia meet. It could also be the sweet spot on the Venn diagram where macho brooding, American hubris and heist-movie clichés overlap.
The film, directed by J.C. Chandor (“A Most Violent Year”) and based on a script by Chandor and Mark Boal (“Zero Dark Thirty”), has a straight-to-video vibe with a derivative, uneven story that squanders its strong cast.
The film can likely chalk up at least part of its problems to the near decade it spent in development Hell. Initially, Kathryn Bigelow (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “The Hurt Locker”) was set to direct with Tom Hanks and Johnny Depp attached. After several iterations, which saw everyone from Channing Tatum to Mahershala Ali joining then leaving cast, the film went from a major theatrical release to the Netflix equivalent of mindless weekend-afternoon basic-cable fare.
Oscar Isaac stars as Pope, an ex-Delta Force soldier who’s now a private contractor working with the Colombian military to root out a powerful drug lord. Armed with a scheme to take out the kingpin and make a big monetary score in the process, he returns to the states to recruit his old Army special ops pals with an offer that’s too good to pass up.
That team includes Ben Affleck’s Tom, a.k.a. “Redfly,” an alpha among the alphas, who’s in the midst of a divorce and selling condos to make ends meet. We also meet “Catfish” (Pedro Pascal), a chopper pilot who’s been grounded on a drug rap. The team is rounded out by “Ironhead” (Charlie Hunnam), who now does PR for the Army, and his brother Ben (Garrett Hedlund), an MMA fighter who makes his way taking beatings in small-town auditoriums.
The characters’ backstories are thin — nothing more than stock sketches that provide just enough to stand as examples of the struggles some vets face when putting their lives back together when they return to the private sector.
Pope’s scheme is a harebrained exercise in hubris motivated by greed and ego. Of course, these guys would think that it’s not only excusable but noble for five Americans to secretly infiltrate another country, commit multiple murders and steal hundreds of millions of dollars. Yes, they are stealing from and killing (mostly) bad guys, but the whole plan smacks of greed and arrogance, and while the film does show the tragic consequences of their actions, it still wants you to think these dudes are the good guys.
That might have worked if the characters had been better developed, but as they are, there’s no real reason to like them. It’s difficult to sympathize with characters whose motivations are selfish and failures are self-inflicted. The film does attempt to build some sympathy by noting the men’s sense of aggrievement following a career of military service that chewed them up, spit them out and left them broken and unsupported. And while that’s a valid concern worth exploring in a film, this “Triple Frontier” uses it as a vague justification to go wreak havoc in another country. What we’re left with is an unexceptional, morally indifferent heist film that does little more than go through the motions.
“Triple Frontier” is now streaming on Netflix.
