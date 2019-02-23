The challenge of any documentary is to capture a subject with verisimilitude — with an honesty and respect that is immediately recognized and understood by the audience. No amount of tricks, be it clever editing, ambitious camera work or sensational storytelling, can compensate for a filmmaker’s failure to be true to their subject.
“Hale County This Morning, This Evening” is a breathtaking example of such honest filmmaking. Director, cinematographer and editor RaMell Ross has created something truly special here with his intimate, visually stunning study of the everyday lives of residents of Alabama’s Hale County in the heart of the state’s Black Belt region.
The film, which has been nominated for a Best Documentary Feature Academy Award, is shot in the vérité style — observational, but not removed. There is neither narration nor a linear narrative; rather, it exists as a collection of scenes that coalesce into a singular, gorgeous and evocative meditation on the southern black American experience.
That experience is brought to life through the various Hale County residents we meet. From single, working-class parents and adorable toddlers to bored teens and college-bound NBA hopefuls, we see their struggles, successes, joys and sorrows play out in the brief but visually dense glimpses Ross provides.
The shadow of generational poverty and disenfranchisement looms over the film. At times, what we’re watching feels alien, as if we are observing another planet. But it’s not the people who are alien; it’s their experience of alienation — alienation from a country, a society, an economic system that has left them behind.
Ross is a patient filmmaker, who favors long takes and languid tracking shots. He watches his subjects but doesn’t judge or interfere. It all comes together to create a fantastic sense of place. Hale County leaps off the screen in bright colors, rich textures and a cacophony of sounds.
As a filmmaker, Ross’ style is unconventional without being pretentious or gratuitous. His heavy use of overexposure, lens flare, sped-up frame rates and odd angles create an atmospheric, otherworldly mood that tilts toward the abstract but remains grounded. Some scenes can be visually challenging, but the film is not difficult to follow once you give yourself over to Ross’ confident, creative hand.
Ross also explores the interplay between ugliness and beauty throughout. His camera lingers on cluttered rooms, ramshackle backyards and grimy streets. The results are curious tableaus that chase ephemeral moments of peace and grandeur. A scene of a man burning tires yields one of the film’s most gorgeous shots as golden rays of sunlight cut through the rising black plume of smoke.
“Hale County” represents a new kind of vocabulary for documentary filmmaking. It’s experimental and avant-garde, yet still accessible. The combination of inventive camerawork, precise editing and an ethereal soundtrack has yielded a visionary work of art worthy of intense study and appreciation.
“Hale County This Morning, This Evening” is now streaming at www.pbs.org and on the PBS app until Feb. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.