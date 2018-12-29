Sorry, bros. The future of film is female.
According to a new report, films with women in the lead out-grossed male-led films at every budget level. The analysis, conducted by Creative Artists Agency and tech firm shift7 in collaboration with the gender-equity and anti-sexual harassment movement Time’s Up, studied 350 films released between 2014-17 to find that 105 gave women top billing.
At the highest budget level, women-led blockbusters that earned $100 million or more — films like “Wonder Woman,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Last Jedi” — took home $586 billion, $72 million more than male-led films.
“This is powerful proof that audiences want to see everyone represented on screen,” said producer Amy Pascal, a member of the study’s working group and former chairwoman of Sony Pictures. “Decision-makers in Hollywood need to pay attention to this.”
The report also determined that since 2012, all films to pass $1 billion in global box-office revenue have passed the Bechdel Test. The Bechdel Test is a gender-representation metric that grades films on whether or not they feature at least two female characters who speak to each other about something other than a man.
Films to pass the Bechdel Test in recent years have included “Jurassic World,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Furious 7,” “The Fate of the Furious,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Zootopia.”
It’s a depressingly low bar that, nonetheless, 40 percent of the films in the study did not clear. The last $1 billion-plus film to fail the test was “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” in 2012.
“Women comprise half the box office, yet there has been an assumption in the industry that female-led films were generally less successful,” said CAA’s Christy Haubegger, another member of the working group. “We found that the data does not support that assumption.”
The study is a resounding clap back to the familiar argument that women can’t lead major films and female-centric blockbusters are ruining the film industry. While that narrative has been loudest on social media, where misogynistic trolls like to trot out the grievance every time a new strong female lead emerges on screen, it also permeates conventional, mainstream thought — perhaps because it easily plays into existing implicit biases we hold as a culture.
Looking ahead to 2019, the trend of women in leading roles only seems to be going upward. A slew of female-centric superhero blockbusters, comedies and dramas are on the horizon, starting with “Bumblebee,” the Transformers spinoff starring Hailee Steinfeld, currently in theaters.
Over in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brie Larson will suit up as Carol Danvers in “Captain Marvel” in February. A Black Widow film, starring Scarlett Johansson, is also in development.
The upcoming summer blockbuster season will bring the return of Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins in “Wonder Woman 2,” the Sophie Turner- and Jennifer Lawrence-starring “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” the X-Men-adjacent “New Mutants” and the animated “Dora the Explorer,” starring Eva Langoria.
Warner Bros. will be expanding the DC extended universe by bringing a slew of female comic book characters to the big screen, including Batgirl, Harley Quinn and the super-heroine team Birds of Prey.
Elsewhere in the Disney intellectual property cache, Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell return for the long-anticipated “Frozen 2” in November, and the force remains strong in Daisy Ridley, who will return as Rey in “Star Wars: Episode IX” next December.
Outside the universe of extended universes, Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson will team up for a gender-flipped remake of the classic comedy “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” called “The Hustle.”
Speaking of remakes, Elizabeth Banks will be writing and starring in a new “Charlie’s Angels” slated for next year. This spring, Banks also stars in the sci-fi horror film “BrightBurn,” directed by James Gunn.
This fall, Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss team up for “The Kitchen,” a crime drama about a trio of mob wives in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen in the 1970s.
From there, McCarthy heads up to the North Pole to save Christmas after Santa goes missing in “Margie Claus.” Anna Kendrick will also take on the holiday patriarchy as Santa’s daughter in “Noelle.”
It goes without saying that more than a few of these films will pack theaters and easily surpass the $100 million threshold. While such empirical data is effective in demonstrating the viability of female-led films, the industry still has a lot of work to do in order to improve overall representation on both sides of the camera. Seeing more women making and starring in successful films is a giant step forward to be sure, but there are many more to take.
