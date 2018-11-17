Imagine creating something at 25 years old that would come to define you for the rest of your life. Something so impressive it would be regarded by many as the high-water mark of not only your own career but an entire medium. That was “Citizen Kane” for Orson Welles.
Widely held as one of the best films ever made, Welles spent the remainder of his career trying to escape from under its shadow. An uncompromising auteur who straddled the aesthetic and ideological chasm between old and new Hollywood, Welles eventually found himself on the outside of an industry that, despite the many platitudes it paid him, was decidedly less generous with financing his subsequent projects, which were deemed increasingly too outré for old-guard studio heads.
Welles’ final film, “The Other Side of the Wind,” was an ambitious, sprawling production that never saw the light of day. The filmmaker tinkered with it for more than a decade, reshooting and editing incessantly, but ultimately leaving it unfinished at his death in 1985.
The surreal story of the making of that film is the subject of a new Morgan Neville documentary, “They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead,” which premiered on Netflix earlier this month. “The Other Side of the Wind,” which was finally completed spending decades in legal purgatory, is also currently streaming on Netflix.
For maximum appreciation, I recommend watching both films as a double feature. The documentary provides valuable context, as well as shares a number of bizarre and humorous behind-the-scenes stories about this chaotic, dysfunctional production. The viewing order doesn’t necessarily matter; I watched the documentary first, but I don’t think doing the reverse would have changed my understanding and appreciation.
Neville, who’s fresh off his excellent Fred Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” is less impressive here. His attempts to pay homage to Welles are distracting and overly self-aware. In a film full of talking heads, Neville’s choice to not identify some interviewees, such as Welles’ daughter, creates unnecessary confusion.
In addition, interstitial black-and-white scenes featuring actor Alan Cumming, which serves as a framing device, feels extraneous. That said, the documentary is nonetheless an informative and entertaining account of what’s often called “the greatest film never made.”
After a period of self-imposed exile in Europe, Welles returned to Hollywood in 1970 to make “The Other Side.” Part “mockumentary,” part autobiography, part middle finger to an industry that shunned him, the film is a chaotic, jumbled, meta-textual glimpse into the mind of an artist that blurs the line between art and life.
Shot in vérité style using a variety of cameras — a result of a prolonged production and, at times, limited financing — the film features quick cuts, scenes in both color and black and white and a massive cast. Editor Bob Murawski has the Herculean task of making sense of the massive cache of footage and production notes Welles left behind, and deserves credit for pulling it together into something that is mostly coherent.
Director, actor and Welles contemporary John Huston stars as Jack Hannaford, an aging Hemingway-esque filmmaker in the twilight of his career. He’s accompanied by Peter Bogdanovich’s Brooks Otterlake, a young upstart auteur who’s poised to eclipse his mentor — a bit of casting that mirrored the real-life relationship between Welles and Bogdanovich.
The film finds Hannaford on his 70th birthday and last day of his life as a documentary crew follows him to a debaucherous celebration at a desert retreat where he alternately carouses with and berates the filmmakers, actors, critics and various hangers on in attendance.
That story is intercut with scenes from Hannaford’s final film, also called “The Other Side of the Wind.” The film within the film is a moody, self-indulgent send-up of arty European films of the time. Hannaford hopes it will grant him a final flash of relevance, but it’s regarded as a pretentious boondoggle.
Taken as a whole, “The Other Side of the Wind” is a seductive, intriguing and occasionally disorienting film that feels surprisingly modern. It effectively captures the duality of Welles’ persona, simultaneously visionary and self-destructive, whose greatness ultimately collapsed into parodic pomposity. As such, it’s better viewed as a cultural artifact than a great film in and of itself. This is essential viewing for cineastes, but will likely leave general audiences feeling underwhelmed.
