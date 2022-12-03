Darlings of the New England folk-rock scene for the past decade, The Ballroom Thieves recently stripped down from a trio to the core duo of singer/guitarist Martin Earley and singer/cellist/bassist Calin “Callie” Peters.
On Thursday, the band brings its solid songwriting and distinct brand of powerful and harmonious music to the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge in support of a stellar new album, “Clouds,” released in July via the independent Nettwerk Music Group label.
Following the departure of original member Devin Mauch in late 2020 (to pursue a career in fine-art pyography), Early and Peters — who recently married — decided to step back from the big three-part harmonies and sound they’ve been known for in favor of a more stripped down, live vibe on “Clouds.”
“We try to let change inspire us,” says Earley in press materials, “even when it comes with difficulty.”
Mostly recorded live during the pandemic, “Clouds” — the Thieves’ fourth album and a follow-up to its acclaimed 2020 album, “Unlovely” — finds the dynamic duo in fine form.
A spellbinding album that delivers compelling songwriting, beautiful vocal work and deft lyrics, “Clouds” is a stunning set that rewards close and repeated listens and heals us a little more with every listen.
Case in point: “I Lose,” about depression, is a gorgeous and anthemic centerpiece song that builds in intensity. And the nearly seven-minute “Trodden” mesmerizes with Peters’ dreamy vocals accompanied by stark cello, bright trumpet and lines like “I swallow time until it swallows me.”
Elsewhere, opener “Worldender” — inspired by their experience three years ago of driving through massive wildfires in the West — is both a pointed look at the environmental mess we’ve made and a captivating, hypnotic tune.
“Harry Styles” is a sweet and upbeat pop ditty about the duo’s mutual love of the British heartthrob, while “Borderline” is a pretty and poignant song about anxiety that rides a sunny groove to great effect.
Closer “Shine” is a beautifully stripped-down and melancholic ode to the rode. And “Shadow” is a catchy standout about learning to live with depression — Earley calls it “a sad song dressed up in sunny music.”
“We don’t write happy songs, but this time we decided to try something new by pairing optimistic sounding music with dark lyrics,” says Earley. “If the listener is not a lyrics person, they might not notice.”
Opening the show is Griffin William Sherry. The Portland, Maine-based singer-songwriter is best known for his work in the lauded Portland-based “holler folk” band, The Ghost of Paul Revere, which called it quits a few months ago after an 11-year run.
