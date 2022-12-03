Darlings of the New England folk-rock scene for the past decade, The Ballroom Thieves recently stripped down from a trio to the core duo of singer/guitarist Martin Earley and singer/cellist/bassist Calin “Callie” Peters.

On Thursday, the band brings its solid songwriting and distinct brand of powerful and harmonious music to the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge in support of a stellar new album, “Clouds,” released in July via the independent Nettwerk Music Group label.

