With the lead voice of Jed Hughes growling and rumbling its way through 11 tracks, a resonator guitar providing lead lines and a bass-drum combo pounding out a solid rhythm, the band Saints & Liars has produced an impressive sophomore recording. Here’s a band that could gain national recognition in the Americana-country category of contemporary music if it gets a wide listening public.
Hughes, who has written most of the songs on this album, is clearly the driving force on this solid recording. His vocal presence is such that it carries the music along as a defining presence in the mix.
I’m reminded of the voice of the late “outlaw” country performer Waylon Jennings whom Hughes seems to channel in these well-structured songs. Hughes doesn’t hit the highs quite like Jennings, but he sure has the roughness and emotive power of his musical mentor.
The band is resident in southern Vermont and has been working the ski-area nightclub circuit around Killington and Ludlow since 2012. They began as a string band with banjo and washboard instead of drum kit. But they have since moved more into the mainstream with drum kit and some electric guitar in their blend of honky-tonk, folk, bluegrass and rock ’n’ roll that makes up their set list. While they started out as a cover band they now write most of their material.
Saints & Liars has acquired the moniker “Vermont’s roadhouse roots band” since their inception. Working the clubs and many roadhouse venues in the state can be a great breeding ground for a band to build its chops and establish its “sound.” Live shows are a great way to hone songs in preparation for recording them, which S&L has done through the years. The Beatles played far worse places in Hamburg, Germany, in the early 1960s, and those gigs helped them develop their distinctive sound. Saints & Liars has benefited from their barroom days.
Along with Hughes on acoustic guitar and lead vocals the band includes Mike Farkas, resonator guitar and vocals; Chris Rogers, electric and string bass; and Nolan Rolnick on drums.
The pandemic affected Saints & Liars as it did most performing musicians. With their live performances canceled they decided to record their first studio album, “These Times.” Their initial self-titled recording “Saints & Liars,” released in 2017 on Bandcamp.com, finds the band performing acoustically without drums, a reminder of its former string-band persona. “These Times” shows the effects of years of live performing and a well-produced studio setting.
In a Bennington Banner interview earlier this year Hughes said Saints & Liars is “definitely a live band that needed a recording.
“Most songs on the new album were road-tested over many, many live shows,” he said. “A couple like ‘These Times’ and ‘High Life’ are brand-new, written during the pandemic.”
Hughes apparently has a sly sense of humor. Track 5, “High Life,” a typical country alcohol-soaked weeper which plays on Miller High Life Beer, contains the line “I’m drinkin’ the High Life but living the low life.” Somewhat tongue in cheek, the following track, the acoustic ballad “Be Here Now,” leans to the meditative with its Ram Dass-inspired line, “Authenticity when you are looking at me, all I see are waves crashing over me. Be here be now, be still, be mine, be here be now all the time.”
“Before the pandemic, we were on an upward trajectory, touring with The Ghost of Paul Revere, put on on some big stages and set us up with a fully booked summer of 2020 playing all over the Northeast,” Hughes said in the Banner interview. “With all this canceled, we decided it was time to properly record some music.”
While no one wants a pandemic as a source of inspiration to record music, the result of Saints & Liars going into the studio after a long layoff from performing has been “These Times,” an album that should give this tight band a musical shot in the arm. With continued strong writing and Hughes’ front-man presence, this is a band that could reach national attention.
