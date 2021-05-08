The three panels of Zack Lobdell’s “Wild Things” burst with color and movement. The explosion of orange, yellow, blue and green almost fill the canvases, black background squeezed to the edges. Lines of pale yellow evoke that exuberant energy of scribbling with a flashlight outdoors on a dark night, lines of light lingering in your eyes. Amidst the profusion, occasional little glyphs and characters float by.
“Wild Things” especially resonates with this moment in time as we move forward from our unprecedented past year.
Beyond its own complexity, “Wild Things” engages in visual conversations with adjacent artwork — Jordan Becker’s ceramic “Glacial Melt” with its rivulets of pale glaze, Paul Mauren’s wood and steel “Bicycles and Bamboo,” and Michael Scupholm’s achingly moving glass and steel “Bereft.”
This weekend, through a new partnership with Salem Art Works (SAW) of Salem, New York, two exhibitions open at Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester. “Force,” the indoor exhibition in the galleries of the Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum, features artwork by 16 artists affiliated with and invited by SAW and includes sculpture, paintings, prints, mixed media, glass and ceramics.
The outdoor exhibition features another 30 SAW affiliated artists, some with multiple works, their sculptures installed throughout SVAC’s expansive sculpture park and gardens. The outdoor works are expected to reside at SVAC for the next three to five years, although some may change during that time.
Also at SVAC in Yester House are the Spring/Summer All Member Exhibition and Vermont Pastel Society Exhibitions, both to June 6.
For “Force,” Pearl Cafritz, curator of the interior show and Salem’s director of administration, selected, “art depicting and interpreting forces both seen and unseen in contemporary life,” she explained.
The pieces in the outdoor exhibition “encompass a wide range of forays and investigations into artistic expression and how physical objects exist in the landscape. The exhibition represents a collection of contemporary expressions of what is possible,” explained SAW founder and Executive Director Anthony Cafritz, who curated the outdoor show.
A short drone-filmed video introduces visitors to SAW and its 119-acre campus. Founded in 2005 and located on a former dairy farm, SAW is a vibrant contemporary art center and sculpture park dedicated to supporting regional and international artists in the creation of progressive and new material.
Glassblowing, print-making, painting, digital art, blacksmithing, ceramics and other studios, a wood shop, performance and education space, and accommodations for artist residencies are among its extensive facilities.
The breadth of creativity at SAW is evident in “Force.”
“It’s in the vibrant colors. It’s the materials. It’s the exploration. It’s in all of it — including the dirt from the barn,” said Pearl Cafritz, noting that in Michael Scupholm’s “Reverence,” the kiln cast glass and aged iron pitchfork stand in a patch of dirt carted over from Salem.
Throughout “Force,” viewers have a lot to see in the individual artists’ selections and also in connections between pieces.
In Russell Serrianne’s pieces, viewers are drawn into the curls and twists of his lines, recognizing up close their organic nature.
“I use the vine tendril as my drawing tool, as my mark, as three dimensional line. My process centers around the selection of individual tendrils, each having a complex simplicity … which once interwoven create a fluid shape, a composition. … In making these works I am interested in creating a visual interplay with what is natural and when applied out of context creates pause for re-examination,” Serrianne explains in his artist’s statement.
In Brian Cirmo’s “People are Absurd,” viewers come face to face with faces — 18 individual faces, each one filling its square canvas. Eyes are closed. In each one is a revealing detail — a white cat, diamond earring, glazed doughnut.
Final outdoor pieces were being installed on SVAC grounds this week. With 30 SAW artists’ work joining the spectacular pieces already on the site, there is an abundance to see. The installations give viewers opportunities to see the work in the landscape — in the open meadows, framed by trees, up close or from trails or the roadway.
The distance between SVAC and SAW is less than a 45-minute drive. This partnership between the two organizations can raise awareness of creative opportunities on both sides of the state line.
“My hope is that in our partnering we create greater regionalism for the arts. So much is less than an hour away. We can build a stronger community through the arts,” said Anthony Cafritz.
