What might Samuel Beckett and James Joyce have to say to each other in the afterlife? Perhaps thoughts on their homeland, with which they had complicated relationships? Perhaps thoughts on each other’s writing?
In “Sam & Jim in Hell,” a new play by Roxbury playwright Jeanne Beckwith, these two Irish literary icons find themselves together, sitting on a park bench with time to talk.
On St Patrick’s Day, Wednesday, March 17, Montpelier’s Lost Nation Theater will present an online reading of “Sam & Jim in Hell,” which Beckwith has written during recent months. This live-streamed free event is the first public reading of the work. It will be followed by discussion with the playwright and cast.
Directed by LNT’s founding artistic director, Kim Allen Bent, the reading features a cast of five members of the extended LNT family of creative artists.
“I think it’s a brilliant idea, particularly at this point in time against the backdrop of our COVID-carved landscape, to put Beckett and Joyce together to commiserate, confide, cajole and confound each other,” Bent said.
The seed of the play was planted about a year and a half ago, pre-COVID, while Beckwith was in Dublin. Her plays often have elements of fantasy and science fiction, and she was there as a panelist in the International Science Fiction Writers Convention.
During a break, Beckwith settled into a bench overlooking the River Liffey and the graceful harp-shaped Samuel Beckett Bridge. Beckett’s relationship with his homeland led Beckwith to wonder what the writer would have thought of this and other eponymous honors.
“The thought occurred to me that Samuel Beckett would not be pleased,” Beckwith said. “So then I had this idea that I was going to write a 10-minute play about Sam Beckett in Hell,” she said, noting his possible displeasure and his extensive writing relating to Dante and “The Inferno.”
The idea slipped away for a bit, Beckwith recalled. When it came back, Beckett was joined by James Joyce.
“I just went down the rabbit hole,” Beckwith said about leaping into the project as the COVID shutdown changed daily life. She delved into their literature and lives, extensively rereading works by Beckett and Joyce and studying their biographies.
“She has really absorbed the sensibility of these artists in a really interesting way,” Bent said.
Bent notes that the dramatic structure of the script connects with Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot,” including with the characters meeting outdoors and apparently not really understanding where they are. The first- and second-act appearances of two other characters, Beckett’s wife Suzanne and Joyce’s daughter Lucia are somewhat parallel to the appearance of characters in that play, Bent observed.
Bent knows “Godot” well — a longtime Beckett fan, he has been involved in four different productions.
Beckwith’s subject, though, is completely different. As Beckett and Joyce, Sam and Jim, sit on their bench, they cover a lot of ground, including each other’s work.
“In the beginning of the second act, they really start critiquing each other,” Bent said. “They’re like a couple of old codgers and know they don’t have anything to hold back anymore. They just let it go. They’re being very frank with each other, and they don’t really take deep offense. They’re resigned to where they are.”
LNT and Beckwith have a lot of history together — going back to 2003 shortly after Beckwith moved to Vermont. They worked together on education programs. Beckwith developed study guides for LNT. For several years, they worked together on an immersive theater program offered through Elder Hostel.
Beckwith’s play “Love Letters Made Easy” came out in its earliest form in 2009 at LNT with the Vermont Playwright’s Circle, and then with a fully staged production of the two-act play the following year. It was just adapted by Beckwith to one act and was presented live online by LNT in February.
Bent and Beckwith stress that this online reading is just one step in the development of the play. Actors, directed by Bent, rehearsed and will be together on Zoom, although physically far apart in their separate homes. For Beckwith, the reading is an opportunity to see and hear how it comes together at this stage. Also, it’s an opportunity to get feedback from audience and cast.
“It is a work in progress,” Beckwith said. “I’ve been having fun calling it that because that’s what Joyce called ‘Finnegans Wake.’ He would never tell anyone what the title was up until the last minute when it was published. He always referred to it as the ‘work in progress.’ So, I’m stealing that from him. But it is a work in progress. I’d love to get people’s reactions to it. I think that people who are familiar with Joyce and Beckett will get some things out of it. But I’d also like it to be a play that speaks to everyone. That would be my wish.”
