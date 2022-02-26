It’s that time of year again when Sandglass Theater celebrates the magic and warmth of puppetry for young audiences with the annual Winter Sunshine Series running throughout the month of March. Winter Sunshine provides a lively respite from the cold; a creative interlude between snow shoveling and wood schlepping that brightens the darkness of our Vermont winter months with laughter.
Headed into its 15th year, this series aims to bring cheer and entertainment to families at affordable prices. Audiences can enjoy hot chocolate and freshly baked concessions for four weekends of performances, puppetry workshops, a popup puppet shop and school engagements.
This year’s program includes three guest companies as well as Sandglass’ newest production for children. Shows are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Saturday at Sandglass Theater. While hopeful to be welcoming audiences in person into our theater, Sandglass is monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic closely with a plan in place to go virtual should that be in the best interests of audiences and artists. A weekly virtual workshop in which you can build your own puppet creations from home will be available via a link found on the Sandglass website, You can peruse the puppet shop full of homemade original creations by Ines Zeller Bass, Shoshana Bass and Jana Zeller online and in the Sandglass lobby throughout the month.
Kicking off the series March 5 is returning performer Sarah Frechette, of PuppetKabob. “Under Night Sky” follows three children on journeys united by threads of courage, love and hope. Unravel the stories of the Underground Railroad stitched together in Grandmother’s patchwork quilt. Hear the waves crash aside the ship as you listen to the magical tale of an Irish Memory Quilt. Quietly enter an Old School House to see a girl proudly wearing her coat of rags, stitched to patchwork perfection. Frechette will also share a workshop on shadow puppetry at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 6.
March 12 will welcome magic maker and puppeteer Scotty Swan with the Urban Wizards Academy. Swan’s work is a unique blend of sleight-of-hand magic, puppetry and improvisation that is woven together in an exhilarating show that gets the audience up off its feet to become part of the performance. This show is for family audiences ages 6 to 12. Swan is a well-regarded artist and teacher who has been performing throughout the region since 1999. His shows are a unique blend of comedy, magic, ’80s pop culture references, silly puppets, amazing illusions and hysterical audience participation, that keep his audiences laughing.
On March 19, Sandglass will present its newest show for families, “Oma,” with a special musical score composed by Molly Gawler and the Gawler Family Band. “Oma” says that knitting is not just pom-pom hats and sweaters. Oma’s knitting contains whole stories. This new show by Shoshana Bass and Jana Zeller is an intergenerational tale that revolves around Grandma or “Oma.” It is her birthday and all are preparing for the celebration. While the grown-ups manage work phone calls, playdate logistics and other such tasks, the children get into mischief with party decorating, present wrapping, cake baking. Finally they all gather around for one of Oma’s stories told in yarn. One character emerges from the tangle of wool and nearly ruins the party. But not to worry, all ends well at Oma’s house.
Last and certainly not least, March 26 brings CactusHead Puppets with their rendition of “The Pied Piper of Hamelin.” The town of Hamelin has a rat problem, and there’s only one person who can help! CactusHead Puppets brings the story to life in this comedic updated adaptation of the traditional folktale. Not only does the town find a musical solution to pest control, but the kids of Hamelin also teach the grownups a lesson about generosity. The show will run 40 minutes with an engaging question and answer session after the performance.
Tickets for all Winter Sunshine shows are $9, $7.50 for Medicaid/EBT cardholders; $30 for a pass for all four shows; go to www.sandglasstheater.org online. Sandglass Theater is an accessible 60-seat theater off I-91, Exit 4.
