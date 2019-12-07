Sandy Mayo is a painter of moods. Rutland’s B&G Gallery is filled with 52 of her paintings and prints that range in tone from soft pastel hues to deep, dark reds and blacks. The works pay great attention to surface detail but are far from limited to being “on the surface,” the title of the exhibit, in terms of the emotional and aesthetic impact.
A consummate painter, dedicated to search and experimentation, Mayo worked in oil and encaustic before moving to printmaking with non-toxic materials. Several of the oil paintings are on display and contrast strongly with her newest work in solar plate printmaking.
“door in Drezzo” is one of her strongest pieces using the oil-based techniques. Even before reading the title, the feel of old wood, layered over decades in tones of ochre, beige, dark brown give a distinct sense of an older culture, definitely not American. Mayo is sometimes at her best when limiting her palette to analogous colors, i.e. colors that lie close to each other on the color wheel.
In her series of prints, “seasons,” Mayo displays her skill as a colorist. She knows her medium and inner language so well that she can “play” with it on paper. Making use of the same plate as a substrate but varying the colors, she creates a completely different effect. In “seasons/spring,” the fresh blues and yellow green give the impression of tender new life. In “seasons/summer,” the sense is of heat and desiccation.
“pink and orange,” a pair of prints, display a fascinating complexity and depth. There is a great push and pull of dialogue between the two colors that is both mysterious and poetic, creating a sense of elation. The composition is a perfect marriage of texture, color and gesture.
In contrast, “abstractions #40” goes into a completely different inner space, with its intense tones of black and red. The power of the strokes and sophisticated use of minimal light at the upper edge of the painting pull the viewer into an almost 3-D world. The piece brings to mind the opening lines of Dante’s “Inferno,” “In the middle of the journey of our life, I came to myself in a dark wood where the direct way was lost.” Paired with “abstractions #41,” which is like a window, the journey in Mayo’s works seems to (be) one of psyche’s search and release.
The four paintings that comprise “arrangement” are an interesting study in the water-based solar printmaking techniques in which Mayo is currently engaged. The four prints are from the same plate, each inked and hand-tinted in different colors. In every one there is a form reminiscent of a Henry Moore sculpture, balanced on a smaller form. In the first, the form is a “ghost image,” almost transparent. In the second, it looks like a dense blue stone. The third is akin to a more classical etching in shades of grey, and in the final one, the tones of delicate rose and green are like the advent of fresh promise.
Mayo seems to have two modes of working, one dense, the other more open. In general, the paintings are denser, utilizing multiple layers of paint and wax; the prints more open and transparent. “Mosaic,” a series of three prints, has a very Japanese feel with its ochre, yellows and greys. There is a kind of simplicity of composition where the mark-making becomes the essential element. The oil painting, “dancing@midnight,” displays both ways of working. The playful, gestural drawing in oil bar over the painting seems almost like an afterthought as it grazes effortlessly over the surface.
Mayo’s work has evolved over many years of profound study and constant art practice. Her painting is the key way that she finds out who she is at a particular point in time, and how she primarily expresses herself in the world. I asked her a few questions about her journey and evolution.
B.A.: What is the difference between oil-based media and ink-based media? Why did you move from one to the other?
S.M.: Even though today oil paints and oil-based products are becoming green, i.e. more environmentally safe, the many additives I use with them are still toxic. I must use turpentine and other chemical agents to clean the brushes, other tools I use, and even my hands. Soy-based and water-based inks are truly green products. Toxic chemicals are not used in making them, and they clean up with soap and water. Whatever medium I work with, I still create the same surfaces. They are surfaces that take you on a journey into the picture plane or out of it.
B.A.: Can you talk about the Two Rivers Printmaking Studio, the art collective in White River Junction, and how it works?
S.M.: Two Rivers Printmaking Studio is a printmaking studio that has been operating since 2001. It’s a membership studio where every artist, no matter their ability, has the use of different printing presses, papers, and can attend lectures and print making workshops as well as exhibit work in regular exhibitions. There is a director, monthly meetings and membership dues.
Meetings are open to all members. The board makes the general decisions and notifies the members of more in-depth decisions that call for a full membership meeting. Members are responsible, equally, for the upkeep and general condition of the studio. It’s as if we are all invested in keeping the materials and equipment in the studio in good, up-and-running condition.
B.A.: You were born in Burlington but moved around a lot. What brought you back to Vermont, and what about being here supports your art?
S.M.: For me, Vermont’s population has always been made up of a social and politically independent culture that supports individual freedom, which is the only way to live. It’s always been a place that I’ve felt free to be me.
B.A.: Your mother wouldn’t allow you to go to the Boston Museum School. Where did you go instead, and who were your important teachers? What are the primary influences on your work?
S.M.: I went to Newton College of the Sacred Heart, outside Boston. Art professors I admire from then are Tomie Depaola, an incredibly creative and productive artist. He suggested that I focus on creating what I imagine, compositions that work for me that are not necessarily done to please others. Tomie has published over 200 children’s stories to date.
Norman Laliberte, a printmaker, and substitute professor from Canada, suggested that I work harder to reach beyond my comfort zone. Norman made the major banners that were carried in the first Peace March on Washington, D.C. I have, in my art collection one of Tomie’s children’s books and a print of Norman’s.
B.A.: Art seems to be essential to your finding yourself in your life. Could you speak to this?
S.M.: I find it funny how life hits me in the face from time to time, telling me I’m doing the right thing in one moment then, in the very next moment, telling me to do something different. At one point I stopped painting and started a lucrative business, Sprouts Unlimited, then helped others do the same. Whatever I’ve done, it has always been creative and inventive. I always knew I could return to painting anytime, as if it were a pastime rather than a career.
Then my husband had a heart attack and passed away within a week. At that point I was close to finishing a doctoral program with the Union Institute. I lost my spirit, my desire to go on. Somehow, I forced myself to stay in the program, to continue. At the very least, doing this helped me hold onto what little sanity I was feeling at that moment in time. I dug in my heels and grounded myself deep in my work.
It was during that time I discovered the essence of my “creative” being. Today I remain close to the person I discovered then. What I create comes from my core being. I create for myself now. It’s a fact of my life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.