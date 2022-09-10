The Vermont Symphony Orchestra will open its 2022-23 concert season with a world premiere of a work by a major young composer, Daniel Bernard Roumain’s “Riots and Prayers.” Conducting it, as well as works of Prokofiev and Gershwin, will be the fifth candidate for VSO music director, Sarah Ionnides.

“Classical music is a living art form that needs to continue to develop,” Ionnides said. “As a conductor, it’s my job to help support, find, nurture music of the current day. I love exploring the variety of music that’s out there.

