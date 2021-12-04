At 30, Sarah Jarosz has firmed established herself as one of the most compelling performers in roots music.
The Texas-born singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist — dubbed one of the most stirring musicians of her generation” by the Austin Chronicle — brings her spellbinding sound to Higher Ground Wednesday in support of her stunning 2021 album, “Blue Heron Suite,” released in May.
“Blue Heron Suite” is a follow-up to Jarosz’s 2020 album, “World on the Ground,” which garnered a Grammy Award — her fourth — for Best Americana Album. Glide called it “a work of quiet beauty that brims with irresistible melodies and compelling storytelling.”
Jarosz will perform “Blue Heron Suite” in its entirety along with other material live at Higher Ground Wednesday with the same trio she recorded the album with: Jefferson Hamer on guitars and vocals, and Jeff Picker on bass.
Jarosz composed the 32-minute song cycle after becoming the recipient of the FreshGrass Composition Commission in 2017 and premiered the piece later that year at the FreshGrass Festival.
“I like to think of the song cycle as a quiet acknowledgment of life’s many uncertainties,” says Jarosz in the liner notes. “You never know what will be thrown your way, but you can always work to try to face the highs and the lows with grace and strength.”
