In November 2013, when Cyrille Aimée was invited to participate in a tribute concert for Stephen Sondheim at New York City Center — featuring a star-studded array of Broadway singers and backed by Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra — the French-born jazz chanteuse was largely unfamiliar with the work of the legendary Broadway songwriter.
Nonetheless, Aimée’s standout performance was widely lauded, most notably by the composer himself. “You made my cry,” Sondheim told Aimée backstage after opening night, referring to her stunning rendition of “Live Alone and Like It.”
Just over five years later, Aimée brings a brand new album of Sondheim songs to Stowe’s Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Friday: “Move On: A Sondheim Adventure,” released last week via Mack Avenue Records.
Featuring 14 gems from across the Sondheim songbook, “Move On” is an inspired set that soars on the strength of Aimée’s obvious love of the material and her distinctive treatment of the dusty compositions.
The album, her ninth, marks a new chapter in Aimée’s noteworthy career as a winsome singer known for her impressive brand of gypsy jazz, her nimble and agreeable style and her effervescent appeal. In 2013, the Wall Street Journal dubbed her and fellow French-American singer Cécile McLorin Salvant as “among the most promising jazz singers of their generation.” It’s her first since disbanding her longtime band, and her first since moving from Brooklyn to New Orleans, which, following an unexpected breakup, she had to do alone.
“I was going through a lot of life changes,” says Aimée, 34, in her press materials. “The more I listened to the songs, the more I realized they were really connected to what I was going through. At a very rough time, these songs were saving me.”
The life cycle of her relationship is reflected in the album, which traces the course of a romance from dreamy beginnings (the New Orleans second-line rhythm of “Take Me to the World”) and vulnerable commitment (the Brazilian guitar-flavored “Marry Me a Little”), to solid assurance (the bluesy “No One is Alone”) and future uncertainty (the gorgeously stripped-down “With So Little to be Sure of”).
Aimée also delves into salsa with stellar results on “Being Alive,” a standout track that rides a tight horn arrangement and Aimée’s vocal prowess to great effect. And her trademark gypsy swing is still present on the sprightly “So Many People,” which features the superb French guitarist and longtime collaborator Adrien Moignard.
Joining her on the recording are keyboardist and co-producer Assaf Gleizner, a former classmate at SUNY Purchase, and a trio of French musicians: pianist Thomas Enhco, bassist Jérémy Bruyère and drummer Yoann Serra.
“Musically, ‘Move On’ is the equivalent of a superior cocktail hour or world-class tapas bar,” said Philadelphia public radio station WRTI of the album, calling her “one of contemporary jazz’s most distinctive voices” and “a naturally enchanting singer at the peak of her intoxicatingly charming powers.”
“Aimée takes the Sondheim canon and gives us a chef’s tasting menu’s worth of small jazz plates that satisfy but don’t stuff.”
