It’s been a banner season for outdoor summer concerts, which are making their last hurrah in the coming week — starting with Grace Potter’s Grand Point North festival today (Sept. 14) and tomorrow at Burlington’s Waterfront Park. Here’s a look at some other hot shows for increasingly chilly nights.
Monday, Sept. 16: Illiterate Light – Illiterate Light, a rising rock duo from Virginia, visits Vermont in advance of its much-anticipated, self-titled debut album, scheduled for release Oct. 11.
The band — which features Jeff Gorman (vocals, guitar and synth pedals he plays with his feet) and Jack Cochran (vocal harmonies and standup drum kit) — has been garnering a sizable buzz based on its killer live shows and recently released singles.
NPR called the pretty “Better Than I Used To” “a perfect addition to your summertime playlist,” and catchy rocker “Carolina Lorelei” “an explosive mission statement from a band that’s here to stay.”
Illiterate Light and opener Father Figuer perform at 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, S. Burlington. Tickets are $12 (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Dr. Dog & Shakey Graves – Standout pop-rock group Dr. Dog teams up with Shakey Graves, aka Austin native Alejandro Rose-Garcia, for a dynamite double-bill Tuesday at Shelburne Museum, the final show of this year’s Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green series.
Philadelphia-based Dr. Dog performs in support of its 2018 album, “Critical Equation,” yet another winning album from one of the most compelling rock groups around. American Songwriter dubbed it “prime Dr. Dog,” while the AMG called it “a surprisingly vital outing.”
Shakey Graves also performs in support of a 2018 release, “Can’t Wake Up,” its third full-length album. The set “completes his metamorphosis into an exceptional songwriter whose songs manifest into cinematic novellas,” according to the Austin Chronicle.
Opening the show is Nashville-based psychedelic roots-rock trio Liz Cooper & the Stampede.
Dr. Dog and Shakey Graves with opener Liz Cooper & the Stampede perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Shelburne Museum, as part of the Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green series (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $43 advance, $47 day of show (free for children 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Guerilla Toss – Five months after playing at the Waking Windows festival in Winooski, self-described “dance punk” band Guerilla Toss returns to headline ArtsRiot.
Known for delivering riveting live sets, the five-piece group performs in advance of a new EP, “What Would the Odd Do?” scheduled for release Nov. 15. The EP follows a killer 2018 album, “Twisted Crystal,” and open-heart surgery in 2017 for front woman Kassie Carlson to remove a dangerous blood clot caused by a severe opiate addiction.
An overriding sense of newfound joy, inspiration and revitalization courses through the five new tunes, easily some of the best the band has created to date. “These songs mean a lot to me,” says Carlson in press materials. “Things are back in full swing and have never been better.”
Guerilla Toss and opener Jaw Gems perform at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at ArtsRiot, Burlington. Tickets are $12 (all ages); call 802-540-0406 or go online to www.artsriot.com.
Thursday, Sept. 18: Frankie Cosmos – Led by lauded singer-songwriter Greta Kline, indie pop group Frankie Cosmos performs in support of a new album, “Close It Quietly,” released last week on Sub Pop Records.
Rolling Stone called the 21-song album, the band’s fourth, a “tour-de-force songwriting binge,” which the All Music Guide said “does nothing to detract from Kline’s reputation as one of indie pop’s most reliable songsmiths.”
The album “is composed and meticulous in flow, flawlessly delivering reserved passion,” according to Exclaim, while the Line of Best Fit said it’s “full of the heart and charm that fans have fallen in love with.”
Frankie Cosmos and openers Lina Tullgren and Locate S,1 perform at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at ArtsRiot, Burlington. Tickets are $17 (all ages); call 802-540-0406 or go online to www.artsriot.com.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Nomadic Massive – The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain closes out its third season in style, with world-inspired Montreal hip-hop collective Nomadic Massive.
Formed 15 years ago, the multilingual group — which raps in English, French, Creole, Spanish and Arabic — fuses soul, hip-hop, reggae and other global influences for an infectious mix that’s both positive and potent.
Nomadic Massive brings its renowned live show for a rare area appearance in support of a stellar new album, “Times,” released in May. “It’s a culmination of a decade and a half of creation,” said the Link about the album, “blending the stories and cultures of the group in a brand-new way.”
Opening the show is Kenyan-born, Winooski-based Afro-jazz singer-songwriter KeruBo.
Nomadic Massive and opener KeruBo perform 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 at Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury, as part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series (presented by Catamount Arts). Free (dogs allowed). More information is available at http://concerts.levittamp.org/stjohnsbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.