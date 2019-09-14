MONTPELIER – Scrag Mountain Music kicks off its milestone 2019-20 10th anniversary season with a series of musical programs inspired by food.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, Scrag Mountain Music will celebrate with a “Musical Scavenger Hunt” 2:45 to 4:30 p.m. at locations around the capital city, and “Birthday Bash Concert & Party” 5 to 10 p.m. at Vermont College of Fine Arts Chapel.
Since its start, Scrag has been about serving great music to its community and offering out-of-town guest artists the opportunity to experience Vermont and all it has to offer. By preparing nourishing meals for guest artists from local ingredients, Scrag believes that the music performed is infused with a strong essence of place.
For this occasion, Scrag veteran guest artists, clarinetist Paul Wonjin Cho and pianist David Kaplan, join Scrag co-Artistic Directors Mary Bonhag, soprano, and Evan Premo, double bass and composer, for a fun and festive program of music that includes Leonard Bernstein’s four-recipe song cycle “La Bonne Cuisine,” the jazz standard “Frim Fram Sauce” made popular by Nat King Cole, and William Bolcom’s whimsical “Lime Jello Marshmallow Cottage Cheese Surprise,” among other mouth-watering works.
In the afternoon, Scrag Mountain Music hosts its first-ever “Musical Scavenger Hunt” at locations throughout Montpelier. Visit the website for clues and follow the trail to locations throughout Montpelier for short pop-up classical music performances. (These concerts are free and open to the public.)
The “Birthday Bash Concert & Party” begins at 5 p.m. at Vermont College of Fine Arts Chapel, 36 College St.:
- 5 p.m.: Doors open.
- 5 to 6 p.m.: Cash bar, appetizers, musical activities, and silent auction.
- 6 to 7 p.m.: Concert.
- 7 p.m.: Birthday cake.
- 7:30 to 10 p.m.: Open mic with friends of Scrag Mountain Music.
Scrag Mountain Music, a 501(c)3 nonprofit based in Marshfield, offers world-class chamber music to communities throughout Vermont through “pay what you can” public performances, school engagement programs, open rehearsals, pop-up concerts, and other accessible musical offerings. Scrag Mountain Music’s mission is to connect communities in Vermont to classical music in a powerful way by presenting innovative, interactive, and affordable programs of top-tier chamber music. Six to eight times a season, Scrag invites guest artists to participate in carefully curated week-long artistic residencies in Vermont that include rehearsals, community engagement programs, and public performances.
Admission to Saturday’s concert is “pay what you can” with donations collected at the concert. Reservations are encouraged, as space is limited; for details, go online to www.scragmountainmusic.org.
