Scrag Mountain Music will present a series of heartwarming fall concerts featuring childhood-inspired music for soprano, harp, viola and double bass, plus new lullabies created with parents at the Lund Residential Program.
Joining Scrag co-Artistic Directors Mary Bonhag (soprano) and Evan Premo (double bass) for this program are guest artists Jason Amos (viola) and Jacqueline Kerrod (harp).
The eclectic program features Alec Wilder’s Lullabies and Night Songs, Benjamin Britten’s folksongs, Manuel de Falla’s “Siete canciones populares Españolas,” and The Weavers’ “Tomorrow Lies in the Cradle,” which will be presented together with the new lullabies created in the community.
Performances are:
- Friday, Nov. 8: Burlington – Contois Auditorium, City Hall, 149 Church St., 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 9: Montpelier – Unitarian Church, 130 Main St., 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 10: Warren – United Church, 339 Main St., 4 p.m.
There will also be a Community Lullaby Workshop at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, that explores “The Lullaby Project” with the community at Brown Public Library, 93 S. Main St. in Northfield. The workshop is free and open to the public.
Scrag Mountain Music has partnered with Writers for Recovery and the Lund Residential Program for “The Lullaby Project,” a national program of Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute that pairs professional musicians with new and expecting parents to create unique songs for their babies. Through a series of writing and music sessions, new and expecting parents living at Lund work with instructors to develop a unique song for their infants.
Bonhag said, “We have hoped to bring this special model to Vermont for some time now, and doing it timed with our 10th anniversary season seemed like a meaningful opportunity. We have so enjoyed working with the new parents on this process and look forward to seeing and sharing the end results.”
All concerts are: “Come as you are, pay what you can,” with at-will donations collected at intermission. Reservations are requested; go online to www.scragmountainmusic.org.
