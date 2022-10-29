Edelstein

“Shadows of the ’60s” brings memories of The Supremes, The Four Tops, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson and Marvin Gaye and other Motown legends to the stage at Barre Opera House on Friday.

Imagine that The Supremes, The Four Tops, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson and Marvin Gaye took the stage at the Barre Opera House for a concert. These and several other performers from the height of Motown’s most popular musical decade may not be coming to Barre in person, but a show that highlights these very popular entertainers and their hit songs is on its way.

“Shadows of the ’60s,” performing the music of Motown supergroups takes the stage at the Barre Opera House at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. This Celebration Series concert recreates the sound of a bygone era by a band and singers who are some of the best at reliving the excitement of this time.

