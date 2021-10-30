Mississippi hill country boogie and blues meets New Orleans brass when the ‘Shake & Holla’ tour brings celebrated blues-rock band North Mississippi Allstars, renowned Crescent City collective Rebirth Brass Band and Mississippi singer-songwriter Cedric Burnside to St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall on Tuesday — the tour opener — and the Flynn in Burlington on Wednesday.
The three acts will perform separately and collaborate throughout the show, “exploring the musical connections between the Mississippi Delta and Bourbon Street,” according to a news release.
“It’s like a mashup,” said North Mississippi Allstars drummer Cody Dickinson in a phone interview last week from his home Southaven, Mississippi. “We love playing with Cedric, and the Rebirth are incredible.”
“Having the New Orleans horns playing some of the hill country riffs and stuff — it sounds incredible,” he added. “It’s so fun.”
Cedric Burnside, 43, a Grammy-nominated artist and grandson of the late hill country blues luminary R.L. Burnside, performs in support of a new album, “I Be Trying,” released in June. Rolling Stone called the album “an urgent statement on salvation and spirituality that draws from folk, roots, rock, and of course, the hill-country blues of his grandfather.”
Cody, 45, and his older brother Luther Dickinson, 48, form the foundation of North Mississippi Allstars. Founded 25 years ago, the Grammy-nominated group has become one of the best and most vital roots rock bands around, known for their distinctive brand of “world boogie,” as they call it.
It’s a sound that’s steeped in the blues-rich, Mississippi hill country region that has produced such legendary “dirty blues” musicians as Fred McDowell, R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough.
But rock ’n’ roll was also a big part of the boys’ upbringing — not surprising, given that Luther and Cody are the sons of the late, legendary rock producer Jim Dickinson. The Memphis cult hero helmed sessions for everyone from Screaming Jay Hawkins to Big Star and the Replacements, while lending his keyboard talents to recordings by the Rolling Stones, Ry Cooder and Aretha Franklin.
Dickinson said the Allstars’ music was first influenced by both Cooder and his dad’s Memphis folk-rock band Mud Boy and the Neutrons, mixed with Fillmore East-era Allman Brothers.
“And then we discovered R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough and that was it!” he said with a laugh. “That’s sort of the stew.”
“It was just such a blessing to grow up here and to befriend the Burnsides and get to know not just R.L. but his whole family,” said Dickinson. “These guys became some of my best friends.”
Joining the Dickinson brothers in the current Allstars lineup is Boston bassist Jesse Williams and Atlanta vocalist Lamar Williams Jr. The latter — whose late father, Lamar Williams, played bass for the Allman Brothers in the 1970s — is a relatively recent addition.
“He just brings so much talent to the band and to the show that just really elevates everything,” Dickinson said.
North Mississippi Allstars perform in advance of a new album, which Dickinson said will be released early next year.
“It’s a continuation of the story” and “a perfect next chapter,” he said of the album, adding: “It’s some of Luther’s best songwriting, I think. He really knocked it out of the park.”
The album is a follow-up to the Allstars’ stellar 11th album, 2019’s “Up and Rolling” — nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album — a rollicking and spirited set featuring such special guests as Mavis Staples, Jason Isbell, Duane Betts and Cedric Burnside. The physical CD also features a beautifully crafted 25-page booklet that includes six pages of detailed background from Luther Dickinson on the history of the Allstars and their hill country neighbors.
“The album is a mini-history, both musically and visually, of the music that emerged from the Dickinson brothers’ past,” said American Songwriter of the album, adding: “Skip the stream and pick up the old school package to get a fuller, deeper, more authentic picture of the North Mississippi Allstars’ roots and their effects on the band’s profound organic Southern rocking groove.”
“North Mississippi hill country music is alive and well,” says Luther Dickinson in the “Up and Rolling” liner notes.
“It’s definitely changed from the stuff I was hearing in the late ‘90s to the way it is now,” Cody said. “But there’s so much talent and everybody’s still playing. It’s just so cool.”
“The blues is a common language that musicians speak, and it’s amazing that it can still be regional and have flavors,” he said. “And the hill country is just my favorite, man. It’s amazing.”
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.