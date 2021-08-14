To be or not to be — or maybe something in between?
The Vermont Shakespeare Festival’s latest show takes a dash of “King Lear,” a pinch of “Romeo and Juliet,” a tablespoon of “The Tempest” and combines the rest of Shakespeare’s canon into a smorgasbord.
The talented group behind the Vermont Shakespeare Festival created four short new plays rearranging the words of all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays like a jigsaw puzzle.
“Think of it as using the refresh button on your computer,” writer Margo Whitcomb said. “It’s Shakespeare refreshed.”
“Shakespeare: Completely Unbound!” will be performed Aug. 20-Sept. 12 at four venues around the Burlington area by the professional theater company started by Jena Necrason and John Nagle, which has been presenting Shakespeare’s plays for almost two decades. Ditto for actor, director, and for this project, writer Margo Whitcomb.
“My knowledge of the Shakespeare landscape nationally and internationally is that there are lots of adaptations, but I had never heard of anything like this where all 37 plays are represented,” Whitcomb said in a recent phone interview.
She and a group of writers were paired in teams and given parameters to write one original play in one of the primary genres of Shakespeare’s plays — history, tragedy, comedy or romance.
“The plays all have pretty consistent ingredients or aspects,” Whitcomb said. “So we were trying to follow that template to some extent.”
Whitcomb and writing partner Quinn Rol read all of Shakespeare’s 10 history plays between the two of them and set out to write a new history play, picking phrases that stood out, and then combined and scrambled them to make something new.
“There are 10 history plays so I took five and he took five,” Whitcomb said. “I read them all and highlighted anything unique or beautifully phrased.”
“We decided to eliminate any specific reference to time and place, to make it more porous,” she added.
After first drafts were written, all the writing teams joined up over Zoom to read each other’s plays and offer feedback, including Whitcomb’s son Orlando Grant who co-wrote the romance play.
“He’s grown up with me as a director and actor and his dad as an actor doing Shakespeare,” Whitcomb said. “He knew the plot that he wanted, dove in and started looking for things that fulfilled that plot right away with his writing partner. They’re both young students at Fordham University and both of them have an extraordinary knowledge of Shakespeare, so that’s fun because they’re a totally different generation.”
The Shakespeare remix idea came about after Necrason and Nagle searched for shorter adaptations from the many versions available, and couldn’t find the right fit.
“We thought, why don’t we write something new using all Shakespeare text,” Jena Necrason said by phone.
The idea was, “Make sure that there are lines from all 37 plays,” she said, “and we pitched this idea and everybody was really excited by it. It was a way of working within the container of Shakespeare, but allowing ourselves to find something totally new. It’s really been liberating to free ourselves from the play as we know it, that we know so well,” she said.
She and Nagle decided to take on the tragedy genre, which they wanted to reflect recent times.
“We looked at all the themes present in a tragedy and chose loss and remembrance as our launching point,” Necrason said.
They started with how to tell the story in a 30 minute play, and what kind of characters were needed, all while keeping in mind the classic tropes and archetypes represented in Shakespeare. Each play features new characters who represent an amalgamation of the archetype in all the plays.
“We read all the plays, and we would circle text that was relevant to the story we were going to tell, and started putting that all into a reference draft,” Necrason said. It didn’t hurt that they both had over two decades of familiarity with Shakespeare.
“A lot of it had to do with knowing the plays,” Necrason explained. “Then we just started cutting and pasting. As long as it appeared in Shakespeare, everyone was given license to use the text in whatever way they needed to tell the story.”
In some cases you might think Shakespeare didn’t write that, but Necrason laughed and said, “but all of it exists in the canon.”
The four short plays include two serious, two lighter, and an all new slant on Shakespeare.
“Our hope is that it feels more accessible and maybe a little more current,” Necrason said. “To have people connect to the language, the themes, the characters, in a personal way.”
“Even if (you) know nothing about Shakespeare (you’re) going to recognize some lines,” Whitcomb said. “It’s really fun for people who are real fans. And for people who don’t know Shakespeare they’re going to be surprised how fresh it feels.”
